Drive Like a Boss: The Unstoppable Fleet of Japanese Trucks

Why Japanese Trucks?

Why not? That should be the question to ask.

From advanced technology and electronics to a culture of quality, and innovation, the Japanese automotive industry has always stood out among its competitors. This mindset of excellence extends to Japanese trucks as well! Japanese trucks have been renowned for their durability for decades and have continued to showcase their capabilities both practically and recreationally. If we didn’t convince you enough of why you should consider a Japanese truck before, well maybe this time we will!

Meet the Fleet of Top Performers

Hino Ranger

If we are looking for a challenger, the Hino Ranger never backs down. Despite it being a medium-duty truck, the Ranger excels in practicality and is often seen in construction, agriculture, and logistics. They are designed to handle tough jobs easily because of their powerful engine and versatile components.

Key Features

✔ Powerful and reliable engine options.

✔ High payload capacities that are catered for withstanding heavy loads.

✔ Able to endure tough conditions and terrains; Other variants include dumps (tippers) and tankers.

Specifications

✔ Engine: H07D and J08C are both 6-cylinder, in-line, water-cooled diesel engines that are powerful and torque. Even for used Hino Rangers, they can withstand the test of time with their capabilities.

✔ Payload Capacity: From 2 tonnes to 4 tonnes are popular for used Hino Rangers but the newer series can hold up to 10 tonnes!

✔ Transmission: Available in both manual and automatic.

✔ Fuel Options: Available in petrol and diesel.

Isuzu Forward

Like the Hino Ranger, the Isuzu Forward excels in delivering powerful performances as a medium-duty truck. Yet unlike the Hino Ranger, the Isuzu Forward offers a more versatile range of configurations and customizations using advanced technology. Aside from heavy-duty operations, this formidable truck can often be found in creative and innovative usages like “Dekotora (デコトラ)” or decorative trucks, in Japan.

Key Features

✔ Advanced efficiency and performance.

✔ Versatile body styles and design configurations such as a 2-door standard cab or a 4-door crew cab style.

✔ Variants such as tractors, freezers, and dumpers are also very popular among truck drivers.

Specifications

✔ Engine: The 6HL1 and 6BG1 can hold up to 6.6L each and are turbocharged diesel and naturally aspirated diesel engines, respectively.

✔ Payload Capacity: Depending on the series, the Isuzu Forward 4th generation can hold up to 10 tonnes!

✔ Transmission: Available in both 6-speed automatic transmission and manual transmission.

Mitsubishi Canter

Aside from medium-duty trucks, Japanese automakers like Mitsubishi offer a wide range of light-duty trucks too. One of their most popular models is the Mitsubishi Canter which has been evolving significantly since its introduction in the 60s. From older models of the simple yet robust workhorse to the innovative modern versions equipped with advanced technology and eco-friendly engines, the Canter is a trusted choice across all kinds of businesses.

Key Features

✔ Highly customizable and versatile for any purpose. Including different body styles like the flatbed, tipper, and refrigerated options.

✔ Newer series are equipped with advanced safety systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and even Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS).

✔ Incorporates better fuel efficiency and more eco-conscious technology such as automatically shutting off the engine when it is idling.

Specifications

✔ Engine: The 4D33 is a 4-cylinder, 4.2L diesel engine.

✔ Payload Capacity: Around 3 to 5 tonnes with newer series.

✔ Transmission: Depending on the generation, there is both manual and automatic while some European and Australian versions offer dual-clutch transmission options.

Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter

Mitsubishi offers a wide range of trucks from light-duty to heavy-duty, all equipped with high performance and durability. This includes the popular model, Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter. Its versatility and ability to adapt to any conditions is what makes this truck the ultimate fighter. From urban deliveries to regional transportation, the Fuso Fighter comes with a variety of configurations and engine options to allow drivers to do their jobs for maximum efficiency and comfort.

Key Features

✔ Available in various body styles, cab sizes, wheelbases, and more!

✔ The Fuso Fighter is well known for its durability and consistent performance across different conditions.

✔ Enhanced safety and comfort to ensure an overall safe driving experience.

Specifications

✔ Engine: The FK-series uses the 6D16 diesel engine that can hold up to 7.5L while the 6M60 engine of the newer series is 7.5L with the turbocharged diesel engine.

✔ Payload Capacity: Newer models of the Fuso Fighter have stronger frames and an improved suspension system which offers up to 10 tonnes of loading capacity.

✔ Transmission: Comes in both manual and automated manual transmissions (AMT).✔ Fuel Options: Newer diesel engines offer better fuel efficiency and lower emissions for eco-conscious drivers.

Mitsubishi Super Great

If you are looking for a heavier-duty truck to do all your demanding operations and applications, while offering both power and technological integrations, then the Mitsubishi Super Great would be a great choice. Also known as the “Mitsubishi Fuso Shogun”, this beast of a truck commands the road with its power and dominance.

Key Features

✔ Powerful and reliable performance for seamless heavy-duty operations.

✔ Includes advanced safety systems such as the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and the Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

✔ The cabin space is very spacious and well-equipped for the long haul, maximizing overall comfort for the driver and passengers alike.

Specifications

✔ Engine: Both the 6R10 and the popularly used Super Great truck engine option 6M70 are both approximately 12L turbocharged engines.

✔ Payload Capacity: Can hold up to 15 tonnes depending on the series.

✔ Transmission: Comes in both 6-speed manual or 12-speed automated manual (AMT) transmission.

✔ Fuel Options: Diesel

Toyota Dyna Truck

Last but not least is our honorable mention of the Toyota Dyna Truck, which is a compact and light-duty truck by the well-known Japanese automaker, Toyota. The Toyota Dyna is well-known for its reliability, efficiency, and versatility similar to its competitors. However, its agile build and maneuverability allow it to navigate through narrow city streets with ease.

Key Features

✔ Smaller in size yet convenient, ideal for urban environments.

✔ It is able to handle daily commercial tasks with utmost efficiency thanks to its robustness and reliability.

✔ Comes in various configurations including dumps (tipper) or sizes to meet all kinds of business needs.

Specifications

✔ Engine: The 2TR-FE is a 2.7L diesel engine while the 1KD-FTV diesel engine holds up to 3.0L.

✔ Payload Capacity: Around 2 to 4 tonnes.

✔ Transmission: Comes in manual or automatic transmissions.

In other words,…

Whether you are in need of a light-duty truck such as the Mitsubishi Canter and Toyota Dyna, or a beast to handle heavy demanding operations like the Isuzu Forward or Mitsubishi Super Great, Japanese trucks should be very much considered. They are designed with the driver’s needs in mind, tailored with exceptional performance, robust engineering, and maximum comfort to ensure a seamless driving experience.

