Daihatsu Mira vs. Daihatsu Mira e:S: Which Japanese Kei Car Sells Faster in Africa?

You run a car lot in Lagos, Mombasa, or Lusaka. Your customers ask the same question every time: “Does it consume a lot of fuel?”

That is why you keep looking at Japan’s kei cars. And right now, two names keep coming up: the standard Daihatsu Mira and its younger sibling, the Daihatsu Mira e:S.

They look almost the same. But the differences hit your profit margin in very different ways. Let us walk you through exactly what separates them, so you know what to import next.

Fuel Consumption: Where the e:S Earns Its Name

Let us start with the number that matters most to buyers: fuel economy.

The Daihatsu Mira e:S was designed for one job—sipping petrol. On paper, it delivers 30 to 35 km/L depending on the model year. In real African driving, with air conditioning running and traffic stopping every few hundred meters, owners report 15 to 18 km/L. That is still excellent for a petrol car.

The standard Daihatsu Mira? It is no gas guzzler. But it never got the weight reduction or the start-stop system. You will see roughly 17 to 20 km/L in the same conditions.

So the e:S wins on fuel. But here is the catch—it costs more to buy from most auctions unless you have a reliable exporter from Japan like Carused.jp to give you the best deals. Your decision comes down to this: do your customers want the lowest possible running cost, or the lowest possible ticket price?

Driving Feel: The Trade-Off You Need to Know

The Mira e:S saves fuel with a trick called Eco IDLE. The engine shuts off when you slow down below 11 km/h. Great for traffic jams. But it creates a tiny lag when you hit the gas again. Some drivers hate it. Most do not notice after a week.

The standard Mira does not have that system. It just goes when you press the pedal. No delay.

No thinking.

If you do a lot of highway driving or hate stop-start tech, the standard Mira is the safer bet. If they sit in city traffic for two hours a day, the e:S pays for itself in fuel savings within a year.

Weight, Safety, and Real Differences

Here is something most importers overlook. The Daihatsu Mira e:S is 60 to 80 kg lighter than the standard Mira. Daihatsu used thinner steel and plastic parts to hit those fuel numbers. That is great for economy. But it also means the car feels slightly different on rough roads.

However, newer e:S models (2017 and later) come with Smart Assist—a collision braking system. The standard Mira never got this. So if safety sells in your market, the e:S has a real advantage.

Used Daihatsu Mira Price Breakdown

Let me give you a rough idea of what you will pay FOB Japan. These numbers move with the market, but they give you a baseline.

Model Year Price Range Who Buys It Standard Daihatsu Mira 2010-2014 $2,800 – $5,000 USD Budget buyers, first-time car owners Daihatsu Mira e:S 2013-2016 $4,400 – $6,600 USD Daily commuters, delivery drivers Daihatsu Mira e:S w/ Smart Assist 2017+ $6,000 – $9,500 USD Families, safety-conscious buyers

Which One Should You Import?

Import the standard Daihatsu Mira if:

Your market wants the cheapest possible running car.

Your roads are rough and buyers prefer simpler mechanicals.

You need high volume at low entry prices.

Find Used Daihatsu Mira For Sale Here

Import the Daihatsu Mira e:S if:

Your customers complain about fuel prices every week.

You can explain the fuel savings to a buyer in two minutes.

You want the 2017+ models with collision braking as a selling point.

Find Used Daihatsu Mira e:S For Sale Here

The standard Mira moves quickly when priced right, while the Mira e:S may take longer to sell but offers greater profit potential. To secure a quality Daihatsu Mira or Mira e:S at a competitive price, working with a reliable exporter in Japan is essential. With Carused.jp, you’ll have expert support at every stage—from inspecting vehicle condition to guiding you through the full export process.