Is Fuso owned by Mitsubishi?

While Mitsubishi Fuso and Mitsubishi Motors share part of their names and both originate from the broader Mitsubishi conglomerate, they are separate entities with distinct operations and focus areas.

Are Mitsubishi Fuso and Mitsubishi the same?

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, known for its Fuso brand. It focuses on heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as buses, and is majority-owned at 89.29% by Daimler Truck AG. ​(Mitsubishi Fuso).

Mitsubishi Motors, on the other hand, is a global automobile manufacturer that produces passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. While the two companies once shared closer ties, especially under the Mitsubishi Group, their paths have diverged significantly. Mitsubishi Motors is now part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which focuses more on passenger vehicles​ (Wikipedia).

Product Line: Mitsubishi Fuso primarily focuses on commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, while Mitsubishi Motors produces passenger vehicles such as sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Ownership: Mitsubishi Fuso is majority-owned by Daimler Truck AG, whereas Mitsubishi Motors is part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance​ (Mitsubishi Fuso). Market Focus: Fuso has a strong presence in the commercial vehicle market in Asia, Europe, and other regions. Mitsubishi Motors, in contrast, targets the passenger vehicle market globally, with models like the Outlander and Lancer.

Mitsubishi Fuso

Mitsubishi Fuso has a long history dating back to the 1930s, starting as part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Over time, it became a distinct entity focusing on commercial vehicles.

In 2003, Daimler AG acquired a significant stake in the company, marking a shift towards becoming a global leader in the commercial vehicle segment. The company has also embraced innovation, being one of the first to introduce an all-electric light-duty truck, the eCanter​ (Wikipedia).

Popular Mitsubishi truck model

Mitsubishi Canter

The Mitsubishi Canter is a popular light-duty truck known for its reliability and versatility. It’s often used for a wide range of commercial applications, including delivery services, construction, and other industrial uses.

Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter

The Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter is a medium-duty truck series designed for commercial and industrial use. It’s known for its durability, versatility, and performance. The Fighter series comes in various configurations to cater to different needs, such as delivery trucks, construction vehicles, and more.

What Is the Market Presence of Mitsubishi Fuso?

Mitsubishi Fuso has a strong presence in various global markets, particularly in Asia and Europe. In 2022, Fuso held a 41% market share in Indonesia’s commercial vehicle sector and a 39% share in the European 3.5-10 ton truck market. The brand’s market penetration extends to over 30 African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.

Fuso’s ability to maintain a competitive edge in these regions is attributed to its continuous innovation, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Which Is Better: Mitsubishi Fuso or Mitsubishi Motors?

The answer to this question depends on your needs. If you’re looking for a vehicle for personal use, Mitsubishi Motors’ range of passenger cars and SUVs offers a variety of options that prioritize comfort, style, and efficiency.

On the other hand, if you need a vehicle for commercial purposes, particularly for transporting goods or passengers over long distances, Mitsubishi Fuso’s lineup of trucks and buses is designed to meet those demands. Both brands excel in their respective categories, making the choice a matter of purpose rather than superiority.

Conclusion

While Mitsubishi Fuso and Mitsubishi Motors both have roots in the Mitsubishi conglomerate, they have evolved into distinct companies with different focuses. Mitsubishi Fuso is a leader in the commercial vehicle industry, known for its trucks and buses, while Mitsubishi Motors focuses on passenger vehicles. Their separation allows each company to specialize and excel in their respective markets, with Mitsubishi Fuso pushing boundaries in commercial vehicle innovation and sustainability.

