toyota noah old model comparison

The Toyota Noah is famous for being reliable and versatile, making it a popular choice for families in Africa and Asia. This roomy minivan has gone through four generations, always providing great performance, plenty of space, and modern features. If you’re thinking about buying an older model like the AZR60 or ZRR70, it’s helpful to know the differences between them. In this article, we’ll compare their main features and toyota noah price for each model . Let’s get started!

Table of Contents

Toyota Noah AZR60 and Toyota Noah ZRR70 Comparison

Dimensions and Exterior/Interior Comparison AZR60 vs ZRR70 Exterior Comparison AZR60 vs ZRR70 Interior Comparison

Engine & Fuel Efficiency Comparison AZR60 vs ZRR70 Engine Comparison AZR60 vs ZRR70 Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Cargo Space and Versatility AZR60 vs ZRR70 Cargo Space Comparison AZR60 vs ZRR70 Versatility Comparison

Recommendation

Related Posts

Toyota Noah AZR60 and Toyota Noah ZRR70 Comparison

The AZR60, representing the first generation of the Toyota Noah, was launched in 2001. Its spacious interior and impressive performance quickly made it a popular choice. In 2007, Toyota introduced the Noah ZRR70, which came with numerous technological enhancements, improved driving handling, and better fuel efficiency. The ZRR70 features a sleeker design compared to the AZR60 and provides a more comfortable ride.

Toyota Noah AZR60 Toyota Noah ZRR70 Production Years 2001 – 2007 2007 – 2014 Engine options & Size 2,000 cc 2.0L 4CL(153hp) 2,000 cc 2.0L 4CL (156hp) 2.4L CVT (170hp) Fuel Consumption Approx 11Km/L Approx 14Km/L Key Features Basic interior features Remote KeyBack CameraStability control Torque 192Nm 194 – 224Nm Seat Capacity 8 passengers 8 passengers Doors 5 5 Drivetrain 2WD Automatic 2WD automatic Fuel Petrol Petrol Price on Carused.jp $600 – $900 (FOB) $650 – $1400 (FOB) toyota noah azr60 vs zrr70 specs

Dimensions and Exterior/Interior Comparison

Let’s look at the differences between the two vehicles.

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Exterior Comparison

Toyota Noah AZR60 Toyota Noah ZRR70 Dimensions 4.58 x 1.69 x 1.85m 4.59 x 1.69 x 1.85m Exterior Features Boxy, classic and simple design, horizontal grille. Sleek modern exterior with Bold chrome-accent grille. toyota noah dimensions

Toyota Noah AZR60 (2001 – 2007)

The AZR60 has a more traditional, boxy design typical of early 2000s minivans. It features large, rectangular headlights and a straightforward front grille. It is generally slightly shorter and narrower compared to the ZRR70, providing a compact appearance. The exterior design focuses on functionality, with large sliding doors for easy access and a practical rear hatch for cargo.

Toyota Noah ZRR70 (2007-2014)

The ZRR70 showcases a more modern and refined look with sleeker lines and a more aerodynamic shape. The headlights are larger and more angular, giving it a contemporary feel. The ZRR70 is longer and wider than the AZR60, providing more interior space and a more substantial road presence. The ground clearance is 6.4 inches for the Noah. Higher trims of the ZRR70 come with alloy rims, fog lights, and more advanced exterior features compared to the basic trims of the AZR60. The ZRR70 also includes modern amenities like a rearview camera and stability control​

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Interior Comparison

Both vans have SPACIOUS and comfortable interiors! If you’re looking for a family car, either will be a perfect choice. Flexible seating arrangements on both units also help create more space when needed.

The earlier-generation Toyota Noah AZR60 has a spacious cabin and 7-8 seat capacity. The ZRR70 gives you just that but with many other features. Power windows and door locks, advanced infotainment system, and air conditioning are among the features you get with the newer Toyota Noah model. Conversely, the AZR60 provides a more straightforward interior approach with minimal quirks.

Toyota Noah AZR60

Toyota Noah ZRR70

Engine & Fuel Efficiency Comparison

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Engine Comparison

Both Toyota Noah vans boast a 2,000cc 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. The AZR60 engine cranks 153hp, slightly lower than the 156hp on the 2nd generation ZRR70 Toyota Noah.

The introduction of a 2.4L 170hp engine in the ZRR70 offers users a more powerful option. This engine, combined with a 4-speed automatic transmission, excels in responsiveness and adapts well to various driving conditions.

Feature Toyota Noah AZR60 Toyota Noah ZRR70 Engine 2.0L 4-cylinder (1AZ-FSE) 2.0L 4-cylinder (3ZR-FE) Horsepower 153 hp 156 hp Additional Engine Option – 2.4L CVT producing 170 hp Transmission 4-speed automatic 4-speed automatic, CVT with the 2.4L engine

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Fuel Efficiency Comparison

The older AZR60 will give you an average of 11 km on 1L of petrol. The ZRR70 averages 14km/L, with the 2.4L engine variant recording around 12 km/L. That makes the second-generation Toyota Noah the better option when looking for a commercial transport van that will save you on fuel. The stronger 2.4L engine allows you to perform tougher tasks while saving you more fuel. With a 60L fuel-tank capacity, you won’t need to re-fuel frequently. That suits the typical driving experience and conditions in African countries where gas stations may be further apart.

Features Toyota Noah AZR60 Toyota Noah ZRR70 Fuel Tank Capacity 60L 60L Fuel Consumption 11km/L 14km/L (12km/L for 2.4L engine) toyota noah old model comparison

Cargo Space and Versatility

Cargo space and versatility are important when choosing a family vehicle. These vans are huge and offer plenty of both, but which one is the better choice?

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Cargo Space Comparison

The AZR60 and ZRR70 offer optimal interior space utilization with foldable rear seats for extra cargo space. However, the AZR60’s adjustment mechanisms are basic, may require effort to use, and are more prone to breaking or presenting issues. In contrast, the ZRR70 features advanced seat adjustment mechanisms, allowing the second row to slide for more room. If you frequently switch between passenger and cargo functions, consider the Toyota Noah ZRR70.

AZR60 vs ZRR70 Versatility Comparison

The Toyota Noah AZR60’s spacious interior and foldable seats make it an affordable option for passenger transport. However, the ZRR70 features an improved seat configuration, making it easier to access the third row. Additionally, the ZRR70’s ergonomic seating allows for better cargo space management and its polished interiors offer a more luxurious ride, making it popular for luxury travel. Both vans accommodate 8 passengers.

Recommendation

Toyota Noah AZR60 :

Toyota Noah AZR60 is ideal for those prioritizing cost and affordability, offering a more budget-friendly initial purchase price and simpler technology for easier maintenance. Parts are readily available and cheaper.

Toyota Noah ZRR70 :

On the other hand, the Toyota Noah ZRR70 suits those seeking modern features, enhanced performance, and comfort. It boasts advanced technology, more powerful engines, and improved interior quality, along with upgraded safety features and contemporary design aesthetics.

Related Posts