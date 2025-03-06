Nissan Dualis vs Mazda CX-5 : Which One is the Best ?

When it comes to choosing a compact SUV, two names often come up: the Nissan Dualis and Mazda CX-5. Both vehicles have garnered attention for their stylish designs, practicality, and performance. But how do they compare, and which one is the best choice for you?

In this nissan dualis vs mazda cx5 detailed comparison, we’ll examine key aspects of both SUVs, including performance, interior quality, features, and pricing, to help you make an informed decision.

Exterior & Interior Comparison

Exterior

On the left, the Nissan Dualis, recognizable by its chrome-ringed grille and revised headlights. Its design is utilitarian and compact, typical of its era, with a focus on practicality over style.

On the right, the mazda cx 5 car . Its “Kodo” design is evident in the sculpted lines and signature grille. The 2015 cx5 exhibits a more dynamic and premium aesthetic compared to the Dualis, reflecting Mazda’s focus on driving experience and style.

The Dualis leans towards functional simplicity while the CX-5 emphasizes a more expressive and upmarket design.

Interior

The Dualis 2013, prioritizes practicality and affordability with a straightforward design and focus on everyday usability. Its interior, while functional, favors simplicity over premium materials and advanced technology. In contrast, the CX-5, especially emphasizes a more stylish and engaging experience.

Mazda’s design gives the CX-5 a more upscale aesthetic, complemented by a more refined interior with quality materials and a greater focus on technology. While the Dualis excels in its no-nonsense approach and value proposition, the CX-5 appeals to those seeking a more premium feel and a more engaging driving experience.

While both cars are similar in size, the Mazda CX-5 has the edge when it comes to passenger space, especially in the rear seats. If you’re looking for a bit more comfort and room for passengers, particularly in the back row, the CX-5 would likely be a better choice.

The Mazda CX-5 offers significantly more cargo space than the dualis car. Whether the rear seats are up or folded down, the CX-5 provides better room for luggage, groceries, or other gear, making it the better choice for carrying larger loads.

Engine, Performance & Fuel Consumption

Feature Nissan Dualis Mazda CX-5 Capacity/Doors 5 seats / 5 doors 5 seats / 5 doors Torque 198 Nm @ 4400 RPM 420 Nm @ 2000 RPM Top Speed 180 km/h 180 km/h 0-100 km/h 12.7 sec 9.5 sec – 10.0 sec Max Power 102 kW @ 5200 RPM 140 kW @ 4500 RPM Engine 2.0L 2.0L – 2.5L Fuel Tank Capacity 65L 56L – 58L Key Features Driver and front passenger SRS airbags, Curtain airbags, side airbags, ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), 1 Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), 2 Brake assist, front-seat active headrest SRS Airbags, Curtain airbags, DCS and TCS, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, i-ACTIVSENSE, 3 Point ELR seatbelt, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Fuel Consumption 14.2 km/L 15.2 km/L – 18.6 km/L Length x Width x Height 4.31 x 1.78 x 1.61 m 4.54 x 1.84 x 1.70 m Nissan Dualis vs Mazda CX-5

Conclusion

We hoped that this nissan dualis vs mazda cx5 review helped you to choose your favorite vehicle !

Choose the Dualis if: you’re looking for a practical, comfortable, and fuel-efficient SUV with good value for money.

Choose the CX-5 if: you prioritize driving pleasure, high-end design, and performance.

If you’re looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and durable SUV, the nissan dualis and mazda cx-5 are both excellent investment. It offers spacious seating, long-lasting performance, and low maintenance costs, making it the top choice for families and transport services.

Disclaimer : For the most accurate and detailed information about Nissan Dualis or mazda cx 5 for sale models and their specifications, please refer to their official documentation :

Mazda CX-5 // Nissan Dualis

