Toyota Vitz vs. Toyota Ractis: Which One is the Best?

For most people, a small Japanese-used car that can commute short distances is good enough. Passenger vehicles meet this need a little too well. Plus, they are extremely fuel-efficient and affordable.

Over the years, Toyota has consistently delivered reliable and efficient models. Among these, the Toyota Vitz and the Toyota Ractis stand out as popular choices. The little challenge, however, is that both of these vehicles are alike. So alike that novices who just want to import Japanese used cars for their personal use might find it difficult to decide on which one to buy.

But don’t worry. While we can’t promise to make you an expert car critic in the next 4 minutes, we can set you up with enough details to choose the one that is best for you.

Difference between Vitz and Ractis

To make the better choice between the Vitz and the Ractis, certain factors must be carefully considered. These include the cars’ exteriors, interiors, countries where they are more commonly used and their price ranges.

Toyota Vitz

The Vitz boasts a distinctive exterior that combines modern aesthetics with functionality. Soft contoured lines, a compact silhouette, a hatchback design, a rear spoiler and slanted headlights combine to give it that aggressive urban look. Some later versions also don alloy wheels, fog lamps and a chrome grill surround.

This car screams sophistication. The Toyota Vitz for sale comes in several neutral and vibrant colors. Despite its compact exterior, the Toyota Vitz surprises with ample space inside. It can comfortably seat five adults, with enough headroom and legroom for short trips. Besides, extra cargo is not a problem as the rear seats are foldable. There’s no shortage of storage pockets and your daily essentials are well accommodated.

The 5-seater comes equipped with certain safety features like airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and an Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD). Higher trims may also come with a Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA). But beyond safety, a Climate Control system, ambient interior lighting, and an infotainment system on certain versions enhance your driving experience.

The most popular models of the Toyota Vitz for sale are the 2002, 2003, 2004, 2011 and 2013 versions. Owing to its cost-effectiveness, the vehicle has become a darling in African countries like Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Zambia. Expect to find a Japanese used Toyota Vitz for sale for between $650 to $1,850 (FOB).

Toyota Ractis

The profile of the Ractis conveys a sense of purpose and motion. With cat-eye headlights, distinct wheel arches and polished contours, the car nails that sporty vibe perfectly. Its low ground clearance may make it unsuitable for certain countries in Africa. But it makes up for this by incorporating a rear bumper for added protection.

The Toyota Ractis particularly stands out for the space at its rear middle seat, making it better than most hatchbacks. It also embraces a high-roof design and elevated seats for a natural seating position. The Ractis makes arrangements for extra cargo with its foldable rear passenger seats. Meanwhile, you’re in for a luxurious driving experience in the car’s ergonomic seats designed with premium-quality materials.

The door panel storage, center box, door pockets, cupholders and other compartments help you keep your vehicle interior tidy and clutter-free. Cruise Control, Central Locking, Power Steering and Multifunction Steering Wheel features only add to the car’s allure. The Traction Control System, Connectivity and Display features are also optional on some Ractis models.

The best models of the Toyota Ractis for sale are the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 versions. It is widely used in Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa. A Toyota Ractis for sale has a starting price of $1,100 to $1,700 (FOB).

Performance and Engine Specifications

The engine specs and performance of each vehicle can be compared at a glance, using the table below:

Criteria Toyota Vitz Toyota Ractis Number of Generations Three Two Dimensions (L × W × H) Varies by year. (Typically 3,695mm × 1,655mm × 1,555mm) Varies by year. (Typically 3,995mm × 1,695mm × 1,650mm) Weight Between 970kg to 1,100kg Between 1,120kg to 1,210kg Vehicle Type Subcompact car Mini MPV Engine Capacity 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre engine 1.2-litre – 1.8-litre (Most Common: 1.5-litre) engine Engine Power (HP) 84 – 110 horsepower 87 hp – 140 hp (Typical: 110 hp) Engine RPM 4,800 to 6,000RPM 6,000RPM Top Speed 160km/h 180km/h Fuel Type Gasoline/Hybrid Gasoline/Hybrid Fuel Capacity 36 – 42 litres 45 litres Fuel Economy Between 21.6km/L and 34.4km/L Between 16 and 20 km/L Transmission Type Electric continuously variable transmission/Super CVT-i (Super continuously variable transmission) CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Average Price (Used) $650 to $1,850 (FOB) $1,100 to $1,700 (FOB)

Popular Use

Passenger vehicles meet demands of all forms. From personal commitments to business needs, the Toyota Vitz and the Toyota Ractis are some of the most versatile on the block.

City Driving: For people who live in urban environments and tight city streets and have to make do with congested parking spaces, the Toyota Vitz for sale is an excellent choice. Being a subcompact vehicle, it allows for easy maneuverability in tight road lanes and busy traffic.

Student Cars: Subcompact vehicles and mini-MPVs shine in the hands of students. Thanks to their portability, low maintenance costs and fuel efficiency, they're the college/university student's first resort.

Small Family Transportation: The Toyota Ractis for sale conveniently seats five people. For a small family, the vehicle is ideal for daily commutes to work, school and sports practices. While the legroom and cargo space may not support longer journeys, the Ractis is perfect for short trips.

First-time Car Buyers: First-time car owners or young drivers often prefer to buy subcompact cars like the Toyota Vitz. The reason is clear. This car has an affordable price point, a manageable size and an impressive fuel economy.

Solo-traveling: In the mood for a quick getaway from the fast life? Simply rev your Toyota Vitz and get out of town. The space in the subcompact car will conveniently handle your luggage. And with the fuel efficiency, you don't have to worry about spending a fortune.

Conclusion

The Toyota Vitz and Toyota Ractis offer distinct advantages depending on your lifestyle. If you prioritize fuel efficiency and are stuck in a tight city, the subcompact Vitz might be best for you. For those seeking a more practical vehicle for family adventures, the Ractis shines. Ultimately, the perfect choice comes down to determining which of these cars seamlessly fits into your life—and improves its quality.