Toyota Voxy mpv : Models, Features, Performances

The Toyota Voxy mpv is one of Japan’s most popular minivans, offering a great balance of comfort, style, and practicality. With a reputation for reliability and excellent performance, it’s no wonder why the Voxy continues to be a favorite among families and businesses alike. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take a closer look at the different Toyota Voxy models, key features, and what makes this minivan such a standout choice. If you’re looking for a Toyota Voxy for sale, this post will provide valuable insights to help you make an informed decision.

Overview

Launched as part of Toyota’s versatile minivan lineup, the Toyota Voxy blends practicality with a touch of modern sophistication. Its design offers a balance of spaciousness and stylish elegance, making it equally at home on family trips or navigating urban roads. The Toyota Voxy, often praised for its functionality, stands out for its ability to combine comfort with reliability, positioning it as a top choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish minivan.

Key Features

Engine Performance

Offers both gasoline and hybrid options.

The Voxy Hybrid pairs a 1.8L petrol engine with an electric motor , ensuring fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration.

pairs a with an , ensuring fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration. Petrol versions, including the Toyota Voxy 2022, provide a responsive drive suitable for daily use.

Interior Comfort

Spacious cabin accommodating up to 8 passengers .

. High-quality materials with luxury features like leather upholstery , climate control , and advanced infotainment .

, , and . Modern multimedia systems with touchscreen displays and smartphone connectivity.

Safety Features

Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense for enhanced protection.

for enhanced protection. Features include adaptive cruise control , lane departure warning , and pre-collision systems .

, , and . Stability control and multiple airbags ensure additional safety for passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Voxy Hybrid offers excellent mileage of 15-17 km/L , reducing fuel costs.

offers excellent mileage of , reducing fuel costs. Petrol models remain fuel-efficient, making them ideal for urban and family driving.

A cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for those considering a Toyota Voxy for sale.

Design and Build

The design of Toyota Voxy is sleek and modern, combining a bold front grille with sharp LED headlights for a distinctive look. Its aerodynamic design enhances both style and efficiency, making it a standout on urban roads. With its spacious dimensions, the Voxy car offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an excellent choice for families and businesses alike. Whether you’re considering the Toyota Voxy 2022 or earlier models like the Voxy 2018, its practical yet stylish design ensures a comfortable and versatile driving experience.

Trim and Grades

“煌 Kirameki” :

The Toyota Voxy “Kirameki” is a special edition grade. Based on the standard Voxy ZS model , it features a more refined exterior and interior design such as :

Exclusive Chrome Accents Chrome finishes on the front grille, door handles, and mirrors enhance its premium feel. Dedicated LED Headlamps & Fog Lamps Improved design and visibility compared to the standard model. Special Interior Design Exclusive colors and materials for seat upholstery and interior trim add a touch of luxury. Enhanced Equipment Features such as dual power sliding doors and other comfort-focused amenities often come as standard.

Specifications & Performances

Grade ZS V X Model type & weight Model Type DBA-ZRR70W-BRXSP DBA-ZRR70G-BRXGK DBA-ZRR70G-BRXEK Curb mass (kg) 1590 1590 1550 Dimensions Lenght 4640 4595 4595 Width 1720 1695 1695 Height 1850 1850 1850 Wheelbase (mm) 2825 2825 2825 Engine Engine code 3ZR-FAE 3ZR-FE 3ZR-FE Engine type Water-cooled, in line 4-

cylinder, DOHC Water-cooled, in line 4-

cylinder, DOHC Water-cooled, in line 4-

cylinder, DOHC Displacement (cm3) 1986 1986 1986 Max. output kW(PS)/r.p.m 116/158/6200 105/143/5600 105/143/5600

The specifications are those of representative model grades.

Max. output represents a net rating. In the table, values are separated as kW / PS / r.p.m.

The model numbers of these vehicles are ZRR70W(2000), ZRR70G(2000), ZRR75W(2000), ZRR75G(2000).

Conclusion

The Toyota Voxy continues to uphold Toyota’s reputation for innovation and reliability. With its efficient engine options, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, it remains a top choice in the minivan market. Whether you’re looking for a Toyota Voxy for sale, comparing Toyota Voxy prices, or considering the fuel-efficient Voxy Hybrid, this model offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern design. If you need a reliable and stylish family vehicle, the Toyota Voxy 2022 and other variants are excellent options to explore.

Disclaimer: For the most accurate and detailed information about Toyota Voxy models and their specifications, please refer to the official Toyota documentation.