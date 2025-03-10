Subaru Forester vs Toyota Vanguard: Which One Should You Choose?

If you are looking to import a car from Japan, two popular choices among Japanese used cars are the Subaru Forester and the Toyota Vanguard. Both are reliable SUVs from well-known Japanese car brands, but they cater to different types of buyers. In this Forester vs Vanguard car comparison, we’ll look at their features, performance, pricing, and availability in the used car market.

Subaru Forester 3rd Generation SH Series (2007-2012):



A Reliable AWD SUV with Off-Road Capabilities

The Subaru Forester is a well-known compact SUV that offers all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard, making it an excellent choice for those who need a vehicle capable of handling different terrains. It has gone through multiple generations, with popular models including:

2015 Subaru Forester – A practical and fuel-efficient choice.

– A practical and fuel-efficient choice. 2014 Subaru Forester XT – A turbocharged version that delivers more power.

– A turbocharged version that delivers more power. Subaru XT 2014 (Forester XT model SJ5) – Known for its sporty performance.

Key Features of the Subaru Forester

AWD as standard – Perfect for rough terrains and snowy conditions.

– Perfect for rough terrains and snowy conditions. Fuel-efficient engines – Ideal for daily commuting and long drives.

– Ideal for daily commuting and long drives. Subaru Forester XT (SJ5) – A turbocharged model offering better acceleration.

– A turbocharged model offering better acceleration. Spacious interior – Comfortable seating for long trips.

If you are looking for a Used Subaru Forester for sale, you can find various options at competitive prices, depending on the year and mileage.

Subaru Forester Price

The price of a used Subaru Forester depends on the year and condition. For example:

2012 Subaru Forester : $2,600 – $6,500

: 2014 Subaru Forester XT : Starting around $6,000–$10,000

: Starting around 2016 Subaru Forester: Priced between $10,000–$15,000

Toyota Vanguard: A Spacious and Reliable 7-Seater SUV

The Toyota Vanguard is a mid-size SUV based on the Toyota RAV4 platform but with a longer body and an optional 7-seater configuration. It is ideal for families or those who need extra space. Popular models include:

Toyota Vanguard 2010 – A durable and well-equipped model.

– A durable and well-equipped model. Toyota Vanguard 2008 – An earlier version with solid reliability.

Key Features of the Toyota Vanguard

Spacious interior with 5 or 7 seats – More seating capacity than the Forester.

– More seating capacity than the Forester. Powerful engine options – Available with a 2.4L or 3.5L V6 engine.

– Available with a or engine. Smooth ride quality – Comfortable for long journeys.

– Comfortable for long journeys. Reliable Toyota engineering – Minimal maintenance issues.

For those looking to buy a Used Toyota Vanguard for sale, the vehicle is widely available in the Japan car import market.

Vanguard Car Price

Prices for a used Toyota Vanguard vary depending on the year:

Toyota Vanguard 2008 : Starts around $5,500–$8,000

: Starts around Toyota Vanguard 2010: Typically priced between $8,000–$10,000

Subaru Forester vs Toyota Vanguard: Which One is Right for You?

Subaru Forester Toyota Vanguard Generations 6 1 Production Year 1997 – Present 2007 – 2013 Performance 148Hp – 276Hp

196Nm – 3/63Nm 148Hp – 276Hp

196Nm – 3/63Nm

170Hp – 280Hp

224Nm – 344Nm Fuel Consumption 8km/l – 15km/l 9.8Km/l – 10.8km/l Drivetrain Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)/All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Key Features EyeSight Driver Assist,

Hill Descent Control,

Spacious Interior & Large Cargo Area Large Cargo Space,

Dual-Zone Climate Control,

Spacious 7-Seater Configuration Seating Capacity 5 5-7 Forester vs Vanguard car comparison

Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

If you need an AWD SUV with off-road capability, go for the Subaru Forester SUV.

If you want a spacious 7-seater for family use, the Toyota Vanguard car is a better option.

Whether you are looking for a Used Subaru Forester, Used Toyota Cars for Sale, or Japanese used cars, you can find great deals when you import a car from Japan.

Are you interested in a Japanese car import? Start your search today and get the best deal on a Subaru Forester or Toyota Vanguard!

You can also check our other articles regarding these models : Subaru Forester, Toyota Vanguard

Disclaimer : For the most accurate and detailed information about Forester vs Vanguard car comparison and their specifications, please refer to their official documentation :

Subaru Forester, Toyota Vanguard