Forester vs Vanguard car comparison

Subaru Forester vs Toyota Vanguard: Which One Should You Choose?

If you are looking to import a car from Japan, two popular choices among Japanese used cars are the Subaru Forester and the Toyota Vanguard. Both are reliable SUVs from well-known Japanese car brands, but they cater to different types of buyers. In this Forester vs Vanguard car comparison, we’ll look at their features, performance, pricing, and availability in the used car market.

Subaru Forester 3rd Generation SH Series (2007-2012):

A Reliable AWD SUV with Off-Road Capabilities

The Subaru Forester is a well-known compact SUV that offers all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard, making it an excellent choice for those who need a vehicle capable of handling different terrains. It has gone through multiple generations, with popular models including:

subaru forester front side view
Subaru forester backside view
  • 2015 Subaru Forester – A practical and fuel-efficient choice.
  • 2014 Subaru Forester XT – A turbocharged version that delivers more power.
  • Subaru XT 2014 (Forester XT model SJ5) – Known for its sporty performance.
Key Features of the Subaru Forester

  • AWD as standard – Perfect for rough terrains and snowy conditions.
  • Fuel-efficient engines – Ideal for daily commuting and long drives.
  • Subaru Forester XT (SJ5) – A turbocharged model offering better acceleration.
  • Spacious interior – Comfortable seating for long trips.

If you are looking for a Used Subaru Forester for sale, you can find various options at competitive prices, depending on the year and mileage.

Subaru Forester Price

The price of a used Subaru Forester depends on the year and condition. For example:

  • 2012 Subaru Forester : $2,600 – $6,500
  • 2014 Subaru Forester XT: Starting around $6,000–$10,000
  • 2016 Subaru Forester: Priced between $10,000–$15,000
Toyota Vanguard: A Spacious and Reliable 7-Seater SUV

The Toyota Vanguard is a mid-size SUV based on the Toyota RAV4 platform but with a longer body and an optional 7-seater configuration. It is ideal for families or those who need extra space. Popular models include:

Forester vs Vanguard car comparison
Subaru Forester vs Vanguard comparison
  • Toyota Vanguard 2010 – A durable and well-equipped model.
  • Toyota Vanguard 2008 – An earlier version with solid reliability.
Key Features of the Toyota Vanguard

  • Spacious interior with 5 or 7 seats – More seating capacity than the Forester.
  • Powerful engine options – Available with a 2.4L or 3.5L V6 engine.
  • Smooth ride quality – Comfortable for long journeys.
  • Reliable Toyota engineering – Minimal maintenance issues.

For those looking to buy a Used Toyota Vanguard for sale, the vehicle is widely available in the Japan car import market.

Vanguard Car Price

Prices for a used Toyota Vanguard vary depending on the year:

  • Toyota Vanguard 2008: Starts around $5,500–$8,000
  • Toyota Vanguard 2010: Typically priced between $8,000–$10,000
Subaru Forester vs Toyota Vanguard: Which One is Right for You?

Subaru ForesterToyota Vanguard
Generations61
Production Year1997 – Present2007 – 2013
Performance148Hp – 276Hp
196Nm – 3/63Nm		148Hp – 276Hp
196Nm – 3/63Nm
170Hp – 280Hp
224Nm – 344Nm
Fuel Consumption8km/l – 15km/l9.8Km/l – 10.8km/l
DrivetrainSymmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)/All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Key FeaturesEyeSight Driver Assist,
Hill Descent Control,
Spacious Interior & Large Cargo Area		Large Cargo Space,
Dual-Zone Climate Control,
Spacious 7-Seater Configuration
Seating Capacity55-7
Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

  • If you need an AWD SUV with off-road capability, go for the Subaru Forester SUV.
  • If you want a spacious 7-seater for family use, the Toyota Vanguard car is a better option.

Whether you are looking for a Used Subaru Forester, Used Toyota Cars for Sale, or Japanese used cars, you can find great deals when you import a car from Japan.

Are you interested in a Japanese car import? Start your search today and get the best deal on a Subaru Forester or Toyota Vanguard!

You can also check our other articles regarding these models : Subaru Forester, Toyota Vanguard

Disclaimer : For the most accurate and detailed information about  Forester vs Vanguard car comparison and their specifications, please refer to their official documentation :
Subaru Forester, Toyota Vanguard

Used Subaru Forester For Sale
Used Toyota Vanguard For Sale
