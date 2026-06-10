 Subaru Impreza Overview: 4th & 5th Generation Features and Reliability

Subaru Impreza Overview

The Subaru Impreza is a compact passenger car produced by Subaru since 1992. Known for its symmetrical all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and horizontally opposed Boxer engines, the Impreza has built a strong reputation for balanced handling, safety, and year-round usability.

Designed to combine everyday practicality with sporty driving characteristics, the Impreza has been widely adopted as a daily commuter, family car, and entry-level performance platform. Its blend of AWD stability, reliability, and modern safety technology has made it one of Subaru’s core global models.

Popular Keywords and Specifications for Subaru Impreza

Subaru Impreza Fourth & Fifth Generation Series

The fourth and fifth generations represent Subaru’s transition toward improved efficiency, global platform engineering, and advanced safety technologies while maintaining the brand’s AWD identity.

Subaru Impreza GJ/GP

(Fourth Generation, 2011–2016)

The fourth-generation Impreza (GJ sedan / GP hatchback) emphasized fuel efficiency, reduced weight, and improved cabin space compared to the previous model.

Production years:

2011 – 2016

Body styles:

Sedan (GJ)

5-door Hatchback (GP)

Drive layout:

Front-engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

(Some markets offered limited FWD variants)

Platform:

Revised Subaru global compact platform (pre-SGP architecture)

Engine & Transmission Options (GJ/GP):

1.6L FB16 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine

Output: approx. 115 PS

Output: approx. 115 PS 2.0L FB20 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine

Output: approx. 150 PS

Transmission options:

5-speed manual transmission

Lineartronic CVT

Dimensions / Size / Weight (GJ/GP):

Sedan:

Length: approx. 4,580 mm

Width: 1,740 mm

Height: 1,465 mm

Wheelbase: 2,645 mm

Hatchback:

Length: approx. 4,415 mm

Width: 1,740 mm

Height: 1,475 mm

Wheelbase: 2,645 mm

Curb weight: approx. 1,270 – 1,390 kg

Highlights & Design Philosophy:

Improved fuel efficiency over previous generations

Standard AWD in most markets

Spacious cabin for the compact class

Introduction of Subaru EyeSight driver assist (on selected grades)

Balanced ride comfort and predictable handling

Subaru Impreza GT/GK

(Fifth Generation, 2016–2023)

The fifth-generation Impreza marked a major step forward with the introduction of the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), significantly improving body rigidity, crash safety, and ride comfort.

Production years:

2016 – 2023

Body styles:

Sedan (GK)

5-door Hatchback (GT)

Drive layout:

Front-engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

(Some markets offer FWD variants)

Platform:

Subaru Global Platform (SGP)

Engine & Transmission Options (GT/GK):

1.6L FB16 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine

Output: approx. 115 PS

Output: approx. 115 PS 2.0L FB20 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine

Output: approx. 154 PS

Output: approx. 154 PS e-BOXER Hybrid (2.0L + electric motor, selected markets)

Combined output: approx. 150 PS

Transmission options:

5-speed manual transmission (early models / select markets)

Lineartronic CVT

Dimensions / Size / Weight (GT/GK):

Sedan:

Length: approx. 4,625 mm

Width: 1,775 mm

Height: 1,455 mm

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Hatchback:

Length: approx. 4,460 mm

Width: 1,775 mm

Height: 1,480 mm

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Curb weight: approx. 1,300 – 1,450 kg

Highlights & Design Philosophy:

Subaru Global Platform for improved rigidity and safety

Enhanced ride comfort and reduced cabin noise

Advanced EyeSight safety system widely available

Improved steering precision and cornering stability

More refined interior materials and infotainment systems

Search Stocks for Subaru Impreza for Sale

When searching the used market, the most common and reliable model codes to look for are:

These chassis codes are commonly used in Japanese auction and export listings and help accurately identify the generation and body style.

Common Issues With Used Subaru Impreza

While generally reliable, used fourth and fifth-generation Impreza models may present:

CVT maintenance sensitivity (regular fluid changes are important)

Suspension wear on higher-mileage vehicles

EyeSight camera calibration issues (if windshield replaced)

Minor oil consumption on early FB-series engines (improved in later models)

Battery wear in e-BOXER hybrid variants

Proper service history significantly improves long-term reliability.

Popular Usage

The Subaru Impreza is popular worldwide for:

Daily commuting with all-weather AWD confidence

Family use thanks to practical interior space

Snow-region driving due to stable traction

Entry-level performance and modification platform

Export markets valuing reliability and safety

Rivals of Subaru Impreza

The Impreza competes in the global compact car segment against several strong rivals.

While competitors often focus on fuel economy or sporty styling, the Impreza stands out with its standard AWD system, Boxer engine layout, and strong safety performance.

Find the Best Used Subaru Impreza Today!

If you’re looking for a dependable, all-weather capable compact car, the Subaru Impreza remains an excellent choice. Whether you prefer the efficiency-focused GJ/GP models or the more refined and safer GT/GK generation, the Impreza delivers balanced performance and long-term reliability.

With proper maintenance and verified history, a used Subaru Impreza offers confidence, practicality, and Subaru’s signature AWD stability for years to come.