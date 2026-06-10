 Subaru Impreza Overview: 4th & 5th Generation Features and Reliability

Subaru Impreza Overview
The Subaru Impreza is a compact passenger car produced by Subaru since 1992. Known for its symmetrical all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and horizontally opposed Boxer engines, the Impreza has built a strong reputation for balanced handling, safety, and year-round usability.
Designed to combine everyday practicality with sporty driving characteristics, the Impreza has been widely adopted as a daily commuter, family car, and entry-level performance platform. Its blend of AWD stability, reliability, and modern safety technology has made it one of Subaru’s core global models.
Popular Keywords and Specifications for Subaru Impreza
Subaru Impreza Fourth & Fifth Generation Series
The fourth and fifth generations represent Subaru’s transition toward improved efficiency, global platform engineering, and advanced safety technologies while maintaining the brand’s AWD identity.
Subaru Impreza GJ/GP
(Fourth Generation, 2011–2016)
The fourth-generation Impreza (GJ sedan / GP hatchback) emphasized fuel efficiency, reduced weight, and improved cabin space compared to the previous model.
Production years:
2011 – 2016
Body styles:
Sedan (GJ)
5-door Hatchback (GP)
Drive layout:
Front-engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
(Some markets offered limited FWD variants)
Platform:
Revised Subaru global compact platform (pre-SGP architecture)
Engine & Transmission Options (GJ/GP):
- 1.6L FB16 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine
Output: approx. 115 PS
- 2.0L FB20 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine
Output: approx. 150 PS
Transmission options:
- 5-speed manual transmission
- Lineartronic CVT
Dimensions / Size / Weight (GJ/GP):
Sedan:
- Length: approx. 4,580 mm
- Width: 1,740 mm
- Height: 1,465 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,645 mm
Hatchback:
- Length: approx. 4,415 mm
- Width: 1,740 mm
- Height: 1,475 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,645 mm
Curb weight: approx. 1,270 – 1,390 kg
Highlights & Design Philosophy:
- Improved fuel efficiency over previous generations
- Standard AWD in most markets
- Spacious cabin for the compact class
- Introduction of Subaru EyeSight driver assist (on selected grades)
- Balanced ride comfort and predictable handling
Subaru Impreza GT/GK
(Fifth Generation, 2016–2023)
The fifth-generation Impreza marked a major step forward with the introduction of the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), significantly improving body rigidity, crash safety, and ride comfort.
Production years:
2016 – 2023
Body styles:
Sedan (GK)
5-door Hatchback (GT)
Drive layout:
Front-engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
(Some markets offer FWD variants)
Platform:
Subaru Global Platform (SGP)
Engine & Transmission Options (GT/GK):
- 1.6L FB16 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine
Output: approx. 115 PS
- 2.0L FB20 Boxer 4-cylinder gasoline engine
Output: approx. 154 PS
- e-BOXER Hybrid (2.0L + electric motor, selected markets)
Combined output: approx. 150 PS
Transmission options:
- 5-speed manual transmission (early models / select markets)
- Lineartronic CVT
Dimensions / Size / Weight (GT/GK):
Sedan:
- Length: approx. 4,625 mm
- Width: 1,775 mm
- Height: 1,455 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Hatchback:
- Length: approx. 4,460 mm
- Width: 1,775 mm
- Height: 1,480 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Curb weight: approx. 1,300 – 1,450 kg
Highlights & Design Philosophy:
- Subaru Global Platform for improved rigidity and safety
- Enhanced ride comfort and reduced cabin noise
- Advanced EyeSight safety system widely available
- Improved steering precision and cornering stability
- More refined interior materials and infotainment systems
Search Stocks for Subaru Impreza for Sale
When searching the used market, the most common and reliable model codes to look for are:
These chassis codes are commonly used in Japanese auction and export listings and help accurately identify the generation and body style.
Common Issues With Used Subaru Impreza
While generally reliable, used fourth and fifth-generation Impreza models may present:
- CVT maintenance sensitivity (regular fluid changes are important)
- Suspension wear on higher-mileage vehicles
- EyeSight camera calibration issues (if windshield replaced)
- Minor oil consumption on early FB-series engines (improved in later models)
- Battery wear in e-BOXER hybrid variants
Proper service history significantly improves long-term reliability.
Popular Usage
The Subaru Impreza is popular worldwide for:
- Daily commuting with all-weather AWD confidence
- Family use thanks to practical interior space
- Snow-region driving due to stable traction
- Entry-level performance and modification platform
- Export markets valuing reliability and safety
Rivals of Subaru Impreza
The Impreza competes in the global compact car segment against several strong rivals.
While competitors often focus on fuel economy or sporty styling, the Impreza stands out with its standard AWD system, Boxer engine layout, and strong safety performance.
Find the Best Used Subaru Impreza Today!
If you’re looking for a dependable, all-weather capable compact car, the Subaru Impreza remains an excellent choice. Whether you prefer the efficiency-focused GJ/GP models or the more refined and safer GT/GK generation, the Impreza delivers balanced performance and long-term reliability.
With proper maintenance and verified history, a used Subaru Impreza offers confidence, practicality, and Subaru’s signature AWD stability for years to come.