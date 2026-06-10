Daihatsu Move Overview: The Ultimate Compact City Car

Daihatsu Move Overview

The Daihatsu Move is a kei car (ultra-compact city car) produced by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.. It was first introduced in 1995 and has remained one of the brand’s core models in Japan’s kei car segment.

The Move was developed as Daihatsu’s response to the Suzuki Wagon R, focusing on maximizing interior space within strict kei car size regulations. Built on the Mira platform but with a taller body, it offers excellent headroom and practicality despite its very compact footprint.

The name “Move” reflects the car’s urban mobility concept, easy to drive, park, and maneuver in tight city environments. Over multiple generations, it has evolved with improved efficiency, safety, and comfort while maintaining its core strengths of practicality and low running costs.

Widely used in Japan, the Move is known for its affordability, reliability, and suitability for daily commuting and short-distance travel.

Popular Keywords and Specifications for Daihatsu Move

The Daihatsu Move is designed to comply with Japan’s kei car regulations, which limit engine displacement to 660cc and impose strict size constraints. Despite this, the Move maximizes interior space through a tall, boxy design and efficient packaging.

Its compact size makes it ideal for narrow streets and urban parking, while its lightweight construction contributes to excellent fuel efficiency.

Engine & Models

Daihatsu Move (General Kei Car Specifications)

Engine Options:

658cc inline-3 naturally aspirated engine

658cc turbocharged inline-3 engine

Power Output:

~52 PS / 60 Nm (NA)

~64 PS / 100 Nm (Turbo, kei limit)

Transmission:

CVT (main modern option)

5-speed manual (older generations)

Automatic transmissions (3AT / 4AT in early models)

Drivetrain:

2WD (FF)

4WD (available across many generations)

Daihatsu Move Generations Overview

Third Generation (L150, 2002–2006):

Redesigned with a more rounded and modern appearance compared to earlier models

Available in multiple variants including standard Move and sportier Move Custom

Engine lineup included naturally aspirated and turbocharged options (EF and JB series engines)

Introduction of improved interior comfort and additional trim levels (L, X, R, RS)

Optional top-hinged rear door (in addition to side-opening tailgate)

Facelift in 2004 with updated grille, bumpers, and lighting

Fourth Generation (L175, 2006–2010):

Major design shift away from boxy styling to a smoother, more aerodynamic look

Introduction of the KF-series 658cc engine (naturally aspirated and turbo variants)

Wider adoption of CVT transmission for improved fuel efficiency

Improved interior space, offering one of the largest cabins in the kei segment at the time

Facelift in 2008 with updated exterior styling and enhanced interior equipment

Continued availability of Move Custom turbo models

Fifth Generation (LA100, 2010–2014):

Focus on weight reduction and improved fuel efficiency

Introduction of idle-stop (start-stop) technology to reduce fuel consumption

Lighter body structure, reducing manufacturing costs while improving performance

Redesigned interior with a central instrument cluster (later revised after facelift)

Sliding rear seats for increased cargo flexibility

Facelift in 2012 with updated front design, taillights, and interior layout

Engine Characteristics

The Daihatsu Move uses small-displacement kei car engines optimized for efficiency and urban usability.

Key Features:

Compact 3-Cylinder Design:

Keeps weight low and improves fuel economy.

Turbo Option:

Provides additional power while staying within kei regulations.

Fuel Efficiency:

Excellent consumption due to lightweight body and small engine size.

Low Running Costs:

Lower taxes and insurance in Japan thanks to kei classification.

Platform & Design Concept

Tall Boy Design:

Maximizes vertical space for better headroom and passenger comfort.

Compact Dimensions:

Around 3.4 meters in length, making it extremely easy to maneuver in cities.

Lightweight Construction:

Improves efficiency and handling.

Flexible Interior:

Rear seats can be folded to increase cargo capacity.





Search Stocks for Daihatsu Move for Sale and Others

LA 100

LA 150

LA 175

Common Issues With Used Daihatsu Move

CVT Maintenance:

Requires regular fluid changes to ensure durability.

Turbo Wear:

Turbocharged models may require more careful maintenance over time.

Suspension Components:

Bushings and shocks can wear out on high-mileage vehicles.

Interior Wear:

Due to its frequent use as a daily commuter, interior materials may show wear.

Popular Usage

City Driving:

Extremely compact and easy to park, perfect for dense urban areas.

Daily Commuting:

Low fuel consumption and running costs make it ideal for everyday use.

Elderly Drivers & Short Trips:

Easy handling and visibility suit low-speed driving.

Second Car / Household Vehicle:

Often used as a practical secondary car in Japan.

Rivals of Daihatsu Move

Key competitors in the kei car segment include:

These competitors offer similar compact dimensions and efficiency, but the Move stands out for its long history, practicality, and balanced design.

Find the Best Used Daihatsu Move Today!

If you’re looking for an ultra-compact, affordable, and fuel-efficient city car, the Daihatsu Move is an excellent choice.

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