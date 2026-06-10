Mitsubishi Pajero Mini: The Ultimate Guide to Japan’s Compact Kei SUV

Mitsubishi Pajero Mini Overview

The Mitsubishi Pajero Mini is a compact kei-class SUV produced by Mitsubishi Motors and sold primarily in Japan between 1994 and 2012. It was designed to bring the rugged image and off-road DNA of the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero into a small, city-friendly kei car format.

Positioned as a lightweight, practical SUV, the Pajero Mini combines compact dimensions, genuine 4WD capability, and excellent maneuverability, making it popular among urban drivers as well as outdoor enthusiasts. It was marketed as a fun, durable, and economical vehicle suitable for both daily use and light off-road adventures.

Popular Keywords and Specifications for Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

Mitsubishi Pajero Mini H58A Series (Second Generation, 1998–2012)

The H58A represents the second and most widely produced generation of the Pajero Mini, featuring improved safety, comfort, and engine refinements over the earlier H51A models.

Production years:

1998 – 2012

Body style:

3-door compact SUV (kei car classification)

Drive layout:

Front-engine; Rear-wheel drive (2WD) or Part-time / Full-time 4WD

Platform:

Dedicated kei SUV platform designed for compact dimensions while retaining off-road-inspired construction.

Engine & Transmission Options (H58A):

0.66L 4A30 Inline-4 gasoline engine

Naturally aspirated: approx. 52 PS



Turbocharged: approx. 64 PS (kei car legal maximum)



Transmission options:

5-speed manual transmission

4-speed automatic transmission

Dimensions / Size / Weight (H58A):

Length: approx. 3,395 mm

Width: 1,475 mm

Height: 1,635 – 1,655 mm

Wheelbase: 2,280 mm

Curb weight: approx. 900 – 980 kg

Highlights & Design Philosophy:

True kei-class SUV: Despite its small size, the Pajero Mini retains real SUV proportions and available 4WD capability.

Iconic Pajero styling: Boxy body lines, round headlights, and a spare tire–style rear design reflect the larger Pajero lineage.

Excellent urban usability: Compact dimensions make it ideal for tight Japanese streets and parking spaces.

Light off-road ability: Short wheelbase and available 4WD allow for light trails, snow, and countryside driving.

Fuel efficiency & low running costs: Kei regulations ensure low taxes, good fuel economy, and affordable maintenance.

Search Stocks for Mitsubishi Pajero Mini for Sale

When searching the used market, the most common and recommended model code is:

H58A

Common Issues With Used Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

While generally reliable, older Pajero Mini H58A models may show age-related issues:

Turbo wear (turbo models): Proper oil maintenance is critical for longevity.

Suspension components: Bushings and shocks may be worn due to age or light off-road use.

Cooling system: Radiators and hoses may require replacement on higher-mileage units.

Rust: Some vehicles may show rust underneath, especially those used in snowy regions.

Interior aging: Plastics and seat fabric can show wear after long-term use.

Popular Usage

The Mitsubishi Pajero Mini became popular for the following uses:

City driving: Compact size and tight turning radius make it perfect for urban environments.

Beginner-friendly SUV: Easy to drive and maintain, even for first-time car owners.

Snow & rural areas: 4WD models are popular in mountainous and snowy regions of Japan.

Export markets: Appreciated overseas for its unique kei SUV design, low fuel consumption, and reliability.

Rivals of Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

The Pajero Mini competed in Japan’s kei SUV and compact off-road-inspired segment against several notable rivals.

Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny is the Pajero Mini’s most direct competitor.

While the Jimny focuses more on serious off-road capability with a ladder frame and solid axles, the Pajero Mini offers a more comfortable ride, lighter handling, and better urban usability.

Daihatsu Terios Kid

The Terios Kid competes as a practical kei SUV with a similar size and 4WD availability.

It emphasizes everyday comfort and simplicity, while the Pajero Mini stands out with stronger brand heritage and sportier styling.

In its segment, the Pajero Mini stood out for successfully blending kei-class efficiency with real SUV character.

Find the Best Used Mitsubishi Pajero Mini Today!

If you’re looking for a compact, reliable, and character-filled Japanese SUV, the Mitsubishi Pajero Mini, especially the H58A generation remains an excellent choice. Its blend of kei-car affordability, 4WD capability, and iconic Pajero styling makes it a unique option even today.

You can find quality used Mitsubishi Pajero Mini H58A models for sale at Carused.jp, your trusted Japanese used car exporter. With verified mileage, strict inspections, and reliable customer support, you’ll get a compact SUV built to handle daily life and adventure alike.

Start exploring now and find the Pajero Mini that fits your lifestyle and budget !