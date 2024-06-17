Toyota Noah vs. Toyota Voxy: Which One is the Best?

For ardent fans of Toyota 7-seater Japanese used cars, there are fewer decisions tougher than choosing between the Toyota Noah and the Toyota Voxy. Both models are recognized for efficiently meeting various family and business needs. But that’s not all.

The Toyota Noah and Toyota Voxy models are easy to use. They also offer their owners exceptional space, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. These qualities have endeared them to several African countries known to import reliable Japanese used cars.

The similarities between both models are so striking that it could be difficult for an amateur to tell them apart. But beyond their resemblance, certain differences between them might influence your decision.

Differences Between Noah and Voxy

By carefully checking out the exteriors, interiors and price ranges, you don’t have to be a certified car dealer to identify the distinctions between the Toyota Noah and the Toyota Voxy.

Toyota Noah

The Noah dons a tall, boxy design. Its sharp lines, defined edges, LED headlights and taillights, as well as the alloy rims on some models, give the car a sophisticated look. Besides, you don’t have to worry about crowded places as the vehicle features two rear sliding doors, making it easy for passengers to enter and exit. The Toyota Noah for sale comes in a variety of neutral colours.

The seating configuration depends on the trim level you go for. However, the most common layout has three rows with about seven seating positions. The second and third rows are foldable, allowing for extra cargo. The Toyota Safety Sense™, available in some versions, also offers features like the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams.

Meanwhile, the vehicle assists the driver with features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The Climate Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Air Conditioning and Infotainment Systems all ensure that your convenience and safety are top priority.

The most popular models of the Toyota Noah for sale are the 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017 versions. The 7-seater car is widely used as a multipurpose vehicle in several African countries including Zambia, Kenya, Congo DRC, Uganda and Tanzania. You can find a used Toyota Noah for sale between $1,000 to $1,800 (FOB).

Toyota Voxy

The Toyota Voxy, on the other hand, prioritizes a bolder and more daring aesthetic. With its intriguing, three-dimensional grille and resilient front bumper design, this vehicle was crafted to stand out. Beyond the LED headlights more recent trims incorporate, some versions spot Daytime Running Lights for added daytime recognition.

Equipped with dual sliding doors too, the company markets the Toyota Voxy for sale as the sportier version of the Noah. It is considered to be slightly sleekier than the Toyota Noah.

More advanced versions of the Voxy feature the Toyota Safety Sense™ technology, just like in the Noah. The interior layout of this 7-seater is also similar to the Noah – three rows, 7-8 seating positions. However, the use of higher-quality materials in its production offers a more exotic feel to passengers.

Expect to also enjoy features like Climate Control, an advanced Infotainment System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC).

Popular versions of the Toyota Voxy for sale are the 2001, 2007, 2014 and 2022 models. Lesotho, Kenya, South Sudan, Burundi and South Africa are among the largest African importers of Japanese-used Toyota Voxy cars. The price of a used Toyota Voxy for sale is between $850 to $1,300 (FOB).

Performance and Engine Specifications

Here’s a table to help you easily compare the engine specifications and performance of the Toyota Noah and the Toyota Voxy:

Criteria Toyota Noah Toyota Voxy Manufacturing Year November 2001 November 2001 Dimensions (L × W × H) Varies by year. (Typically 4695mm × 1695mm × 1825mm) Varies by year. (Typically 4695mm × 1730mm × 1855mm) Weight Between 1570kg to 1680kg Between 1560kg to 1650kg Type of Vehicle Minivan Minivan Engine Capacity 1,986 – 1,998cc 1,986 – 1,998cc Engine Power (HP) 122 – 150 horsepower 122 – 150 horsepower Engine RPM 6,100RPM 6,100RPM Top Speed 175km/h 180km/h Fuel Type Gasoline/Hybrid Gasoline/Hybrid Fuel Capacity 50 – 55 litres 50 – 55 litres Fuel Efficiency Between 16km/L to 28.3km/L Between 14.6km/L to 28.3km/L Transmission Type Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Average Price (Used) $2,500 to $2,900 $2,300 to $3,000 Toyota Noah vs Toyota Voxy

Popular Use

Given their impressive features and capacities, the Toyota Noah & the Toyota Voxy car models serve countless purposes.

Family Transportation: In African countries especially, where large and extended families are the norm, it is not unusual to find either the Toyota Noah or the Toyota Voxy for sale to transport families with children or senior citizens. The safety features, lower seats and spacious interiors in minivans are more convenient than SUVs.

Public Transportation: These 7-seater cars are also used to provide commercial airport transfers, hotel transfers, shuttle and taxi services. Their capacity to transport people and cargo allows businesses to efficiently transport small groups.

Cargo Transportation: Beyond transporting passengers, the Noah and the Voxy can carry cargo and oversized items. Their rear seats can be folded or removed to create more cargo space. This makes them perfect choices for moving items like furniture, luggage, groceries, sports equipment and camping gear.

Carpooling: These minivans can come in handy when many people need to commute to work, school or other places together. With their ability to accommodate several passengers, minivans make carpooling convenient and cost-effective.

Mobile Offices: More recent versions of the Toyota Voxy or Toyota Noah for sale have built-in charging ports and comfortable seating. With these features, you can turn your vehicle into a workspace for on-the-go productivity.

Tailgating: Tailgating involves serving food from the back of a parked car at a social gathering. These minivans can help you save costs if you put their spacious cargo space to good use. Their low-ground clearance ensures you can easily load up on refreshments and games for a fun pre-game gathering.

Conclusion

In the end, there is no clear better choice between the Toyota Noah and the Toyota Voxy. Your peculiar taste, pocket size and proper knowledge of these 7-seater cars, however, are what will ultimately determine what you go for. While we can’t influence your preferences, this article has highlighted the key distinctions between the two twin models. Hopefully, this will help you arrive at a decision you’ll be happy with faster!