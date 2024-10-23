Toyota Hiace Van : The Ultimate Review

These article provides a comprehensive overview, including essential information about maintenance costs, inspection requirements, and important considerations for potential buyers.

Everything you need to know about the Hiace (width, height, length, seating capacity)

This article starts as an introduction content and will provide you with precious informations such as (width, height, length, seating capacity).

Hiace vs Regius

What’s the differences bewteen Hiace and Regius ? Let’s figure out in this article.

Toyota Hiace vs Toyota Quantum – What are the Differences?

In this article, we will introduce the Toyota Quantum and compare it with the Hiace.

How to buy Hiace Van for cheap

Do you want to buy a Toyota Hiace Van for cheap ? Check this guide below.

Common Issues of Toyota Hiace Van

Get informed and identify the different issues with the Hiace to save on your next maintenance !

When and How to change your Hiace oil ?

Want to keep your Hiace in good condition for a long time? Follow our guide below!

About us

Our Experience

First time importing Japanese used cars? Carpaydiem can help you! We at Carpaydiem have been professionally selling and exporting Japanese used cars to over 50 countries worldwide for more than 10 years. Our selection is second to none, whatever you are looking for, we guarantee that you will find it here!

Our company credo is to provide the best vehicles and help our customers find the vehicles they need in the best condition possible.