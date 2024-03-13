Toyota Hiace vs Toyota Quantum – What are the Differences?

When it comes to reliable and versatile vehicles, Toyota has long been a dominant player in the market. Among its extensive lineup, the Toyota Hiace and Toyota Quantum stand out as popular choices, especially for commercial purposes. While both vehicles serve similar functions, understanding their key differences is essential for making the right choice. Let’s delve into a comprehensive comparison to help you understand their differences and decide which one suits your needs best!

Difference Between Hiace and Quantum

Toyota Hiace:

The Toyota Hiace is a versatile and widely used van. Known for its reliability, durability, and practicality, the Hiace has been in production since 1967, making it one of Toyota’s longest-running models. The Hiace is available in various configurations, including vans, minivans, minibuses, and even pickup trucks. It is popular for both personal and commercial use, serving as a reliable vehicle for transportation, delivery, and various other purposes.

Toyota Quantum:

The Toyota Quantum is a slightly modified version of the Hiace minibus manufactured in South Africa. It was introduced in 2005 with improved engine performance and advanced features.

Hiace Van vs Quantum

Now, let’s dive into the actual distinctions. Although both the Hiace Van and Quantum share similarities, the Quantum boasts some added features over the standard Hiace model. For instance, it’s equipped with a more robust engine, improved suspension designed to tackle South Africa’s rugged terrain, offers seating options ranging from 10 to 16 seats, and provides diesel engine choices.

The Quantum is a model designed for the South African market and might be difficult to find in other countries. For non-South African buyers, the Hiace Van is much more readily available and affordable.

In summary, the Hiace Van is known for its versatility, capable of handling various conditions. On the other hand, the Quantum leans more towards passenger transportation, catering specifically to families, shuttle services, or taxi operations.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Comparison Parameters Toyota Quantum Toyota Hiace Manufacturing Year Introduced in South Africa in 2005

New Models: Quantum GL, Diesel First launched in October 1967

New models : H300 2019 – 2024 Engine capacity Equipped with a 2.7 or 2.8 liters 4-cycle DOHC engine (with turbocharger and intercooler) and a net capacity of 2694 cc Powered by a 2.5 liters turbo diesel 4-cylinder engine with a net capacity of 2494 cc Type of vehicle MUV, panel van Minibus Engine Power and RPM 111 kW with a peak RPM of 4800 75 kW with a peak RPM of 3600 Top-speed New Toyota Quantum GL and Concept models reach a top speed of 175 km/h Toyota Hiace minibus offers a top speed of 135 km/h Fuel and transmission type New Quantum models offer optional automatic transmission and run on petrol Toyota Hiace 2.5d models run on diesel engines and have manual transmission Average Price Starting at $10,000 for used units (depending on mileage, model, and condition) Start at $5, 600～ for used units (depend on mileage, model and general condition)

Popular use

The Toyota Hiace van and Toyota Quantum are popular choices for various purposes, especially in the commercial and transportation sectors. Here are some common uses for both:

Public Transportation: Both the Hiace and Quantum are frequently used as public transport vehicles in many countries. They are often converted into minibus or commuter van configurations to transport passengers within cities or between towns and villages.

Shuttle Services: Due to their spacious interiors and comfortable seating arrangements, these vehicles are commonly employed by shuttle service companies, hotels, and airports to transport passengers to and from specific locations.

Cargo Transport: Businesses often utilize Hiace and Quantum vans for transporting goods and cargo. Their large cargo areas can accommodate a significant amount of freight, making them ideal for deliveries, logistics, and small-scale transport businesses.

Tourism and Travel: In tourist destinations and regions with a high demand for group travel, these vans are frequently used for sightseeing tours, airport transfers, and group excursions. Their capacity to carry several passengers comfortably makes them suitable for such purposes.

Mobile Businesses: Some entrepreneurs convert Hiace and Quantum vans into mobile businesses, such as food trucks, mobile offices, or retail shops. The spacious interior provides enough room for customization to meet the specific needs of various businesses.

Ambulance Services: In some regions, these vans are modified and equipped to serve as ambulances for medical emergencies in areas where access to traditional ambulances may be limited.

School Transportation: Some schools and educational institutions use Hiace and Quantum vans as school buses to transport students to and from school, particularly in areas where traditional buses are not practical or available.

Personal Transportation: While primarily used for commercial purposes, some individuals also choose the Hiace and Quantum for personal transportation, especially large families or groups needing a spacious vehicle for road trips or everyday use.

