Toyota Noah or Hiace ? Which Model to Choose ?

Vans have been things of joy in the vehicle space for a while now, probably pre-existing the swanky love for sports cars. Why? In reality, vans have several utilities for individuals, families, and even businesses. In fact, it’s now sort of a dilemma choosing which van to go for… case in point: today’s topic. The Toyota Noah and the Toyota Hiace are not all that similar. However, deciding which one to buy often comes down to why you want it – to serve your family or your business.

The Toyota Noah for sale was introduced to the market in 2001 and was received pretty well. It boasts several defining features; it is comfortable, reliable, and configurable, among other things. In fact, this car has a sleek exterior and functional interior features. Made in hybrid and gasoline models, families prefer this car to the Toyota Hiace for these reasons.

Specifications Toyota Noah Engine Size 1.8L – 2.0L Fuel Consumption 16km/L – 23.8km/L Fuel Tank Capacity 50 – 55 litres Key Features Cruise Control, Climate Control System, Traction Control System. Capacity 7-8 passengers Engine Power (HP) 122 – 150 horsepower Carused.jp Price $650 – $1400 (FOB) toyota noah specifications

Family Transportation

The MPV has unique dimensions, having a height of 1,825mm. The length stands between 4,695mm and 4,710mm, while the width ranges between 1,695mm and 1,735mm. The noah car comes in either 7-seater or 8-seater configurations. In case you’re wondering, this is just perfect for most regional families, especially the sub saharan family—already, we know that the average family size in that region is about 6.5.members—meaning, for most families, there’ll be enough occupancy, and just enough space to satisfy comfort and utility. This near-perfect interior size ensures that families consider the Toyota Noah first, before the Hiace.

Fuel Consumption

Family road trips are essential considerations before buying a car. In considering that, you will also have to consider how much distance the car can go per litre. With a 1.8L – 2.0L engine, the Toyota Noah has a fuel capacity ranging from 50 – 55 liters and consumes between 16 km/L to 23.8 km/L. This fuel efficiency adds about 136 – 170HP to the mix. The parsimonious fuel consumption level suits a long family ride, and if you just wanted to commute between close locations, you wouldn’t have any problems.

Cargo Space

Certainly, you don’t expect the Noah to have as big a cargo space as the Hiace. Be that as it may, this MPV is pretty satisfactory in the storage department. This car has a considerable trunk size that can house a number of medium-sized cargos. If for any reason that space is not enough, the foldable 2nd and 3rd rows do justice to it, depending on your preference. This customization possibility is another feature that endears families to the Toyota Noah.

Comfort

This Toyota family van screams comfort, from the sleek exterior to the suave but functional interior. The 7-seater or 8-seater minivan ensures that enough family members can fit into the car while having enough legroom to be comfortable. The comfort of this ride gives a cosy feeling to the family and individual, giving them a memorable experience whenever they decide to commute or travel by it.

Why Businesses Love the Toyota Hiace

There seems to be a reciprocal relationship between businesses and the Toyota Hiace, and it’s not difficult to see why. The vehicle embodies several features that satisfy business, such as its 4-in-line cylinder engines, a 2WD transmission type, and customizable features.

Specifications Toyota Hiace Engine Size 2.0L – 3.0L Fuel Consumption 6.1km/L – 8.7km/L Fuel Tank Capacity 70 Liters Key Features 2WD Transmission, Air Condition System. Capacity 15 passengers Engine Power (HP) 154 – 174 horsepower Carused.jp Price $3,900 – $8,500 toyota hiace specifications

Delivery

Whether your company functions in the logistics and delivery areas of business, or you have to receive some cargo from the warehouse, the Hiace van, able to carry about 800 kg of cargo is one of the best choices you can make. Meanwhile, the foldable rear seats allow you to carry more load, and deliver the appropriate size and number of goods without any breaks in transmission. The van stands tall, with some trims reaching 2,285mm in height—high enough to carry long cargo. The standard width is 1695mm, with a length ranging between 4,695mm to 5,380mm.

Passenger Transport

Transporting passengers or even employees to and fro suits this van. The 15-passenger capacity ensures that it conveys more people than a regular minivan, and is thus suited for commercial use. As if that wasn’t enough, the fuel consumption rate increases its transport utility. In extra-urban conditions, the Hiace has a fuel economy of about 6.1 km/L, while in urban conditions, you can expect an economy of about 8.7 km/L. Besides, this van has a top speed of 155km/hr to get you to your destination as soon as possible.

Comfort

Another important feature of the Toyota Hiace is the comfort it offers. While comfort may not be a core business quality, this van offers you the best of both worlds. The exterior foretells the beauty that lurks on the inside, donning a boxy appearance, coupled with sleek headlights and taillights. The interior is embellished with 15-passenger seat racks and a cosy in-vehicle atmosphere. The van’s insides are simple and spacious enough to accommodate 15 passengers without inconveniencing any of them.

Versatility

The Toyota Hiace is a very versatile vehicle that can be converted into basically anything. For business-minded people who may have several sprouts of ideas in a single day, this van could be of good use to you. For instance, the spacious interior, and foldable and customizable seat rows could help your business, say, you chose to run a mobile retail store.

Recommendations

The Toyota Noah suits families better due to its more portable nature, along with its more apt usage. The car is designed with comfort in mind and is customizable depending on the family’s peculiarities. While it doesn’t boast the size of the Hiace, it makes up for it in comfort and expedience.

On the other hand, the Toyota Hiace is built for commercial purposes, due to its size and ability to be configured to your business needs. Whether it is commuting passengers, delivering goods, or running a mobile retail store, the Toyota Hiace has the right specs to optimize your business commutes, without compromising on comfort and enjoyability.

