7-Seater Cars You Should Import from Japan in 2024

Recently, it has become more common for car dealers and users worldwide to import cars from Japan. You don’t have to look too far to understand why. Cars exported from Japan are extremely affordable and reliable. You can even be sure that a used car from Japan is in top shape, with the least wear.

In several parts of the world, people use their vehicles for both commercial and personal purposes. As a result, the 7-seater car model has become the go-to vehicle as it offers versatility and can handle diverse needs.

Usage of 7-seater cars

However, beyond their versatility, a 7-seater car has even more uses that have contributed to its increasing popularity.

Family Transportation: In African countries for instance, where large and extended family units are prevalent, a 7-seater car allows everyone to travel together comfortably. Besides, 7-seater cars are often equipped with safety features suitable for younger children.

Carpooling: Carpooling is a popular practice in urban areas that face traffic congestion. A 7-seater car reduces the number of vehicles on the road and saves costs by allowing co-workers, friends or neighbors to share rides.

Taxi Services: Another common use of 7-seater cars is commercial transportation. In fact, 7-seaters and minivans are among Nigeria’s most popular vehicles in the transportation business. The ample space of these cars supports a comfortable passenger experience.

Resale Value: Seven-seaters tend to retain value well. You can always put up a 7-seater car for sale after using it for a long time and still find a ready buyer with a generous offer for your vehicle.

Popular Models

While several 7-seaters can serve these purposes well, certain models stand out. These models go beyond the benefits discussed above to offer several other features. As a result, they have gained popular acceptance among 7-seater lovers, transport workers and people from large families.

Toyota Noah

First on the list is the Toyota Noah. This 7-seater car was first introduced in 2001 and boasts a generous cabin space. Even better, its flexible seating configuration allows you to switch up its arrangement to suit various demands.

Interior & Exterior Features

On the outside, the Noah portrays a clean and contemporary appearance. Its common features include the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert – which are components of the Toyota Safety Sense™ technology. There are also multiple airbags ensuring that all the vehicle occupants are safe if an accident should happen.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

The 7-seater comes in two versions – the gasoline version and the hybrid version – both producing up to 150 and 122 horsepower respectively. The Toyota Noah is a very efficient 7-seater car for sale as its gasoline version has a fuel consumption of 15.6km/l while its hybrid version is up to 20.6km/l. The Toyota Noah comes equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 55 liters.

Toyota Voxy

The Toyota Voxy is regarded as the twin sibling of the Toyota Noah. With its custom styling, the manufacturer released this 7-seater car for sale as the sportier version of the Noah.

Interior & Exterior Features

At its interior, the Voxy features sliding doors on both sides and a driver-centric design to support smooth transport. At its exterior, the Toyota Voxy dons a tall, boxy look, which is a welcome innovation, compared to the aerodynamic design of most 7-seaters.

Toyota launched this model in 2001 and it shares several features with the Toyota Noah. It also has Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Vehicle Stability Control technologies. Its 2015 model is popular as a family vehicle in Kenya.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Voxy comes with an 1800cc, 156-horsepower engine. This is mated to a 2-wheel drive system with automatic transmission. The fuel tank size is 60 litres with a fuel consumption measured at 12.4km/l.

Toyota Alphard

The Toyota Alphard is named after the brightest star in the Hydra constellation for good reason. It is Toyota’s flagship minivan and is often regarded as a luxury car.

Interior & Exterior Features

The Alphard houses many impressive features such as the:



4-zone automatic climate control,

Engine start/stop button,

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto,

Large touchscreen display,

Rain-sensing wiper,

Rear-window defogger,

Anti-lock braking system,

Engine immobilizer and

Advanced Toyota Safety Sense™ technologies, among others.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

There are two engine options for the 7-seater car for sale in Japan. The first is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 185 horsepower. The second is the 3.5-litre V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower. They both have a fuel economy of up to 17.5km/l and 10.9km/l respectively.

Toyota Wish

The Toyota Wish had a great run from 2003 to 2018 (when the Toyota Sienta replaced it). The car’s interior is unremarkable as there is little headroom on the third row. However, the exterior is designed to reflect sportiness.

Interior & Exterior Features

The Toyota Wish offers basic features like an air conditioning system, stereo, supplemental restraint system (SRS) airbags and antilock brake system. For over a decade, it has earned a reputation as an ideal family car in South Africa. In Uganda, it is known more for its sleekness and versatility.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Wish offers a balance between decent power and fuel efficiency with its 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder engine with Dual VVT-i technology, which generates between 140-152 horsepower. It was most commonly equipped with a 4-speed automatic transmission in earlier models and a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) in later generations. It has a fuel consumption measured between 14 to 16km/l.

Toyota Sienta

The Toyota Sienta is a very affordable 7-seater car for sale in Japan. Its low level of fuel consumption as well as its cost-friendliness have made it a top choice for the taxi business in Tanzania.

Interior & Exterior Features

The vehicle is equipped with basic features like a manual sliding door, vehicle stability control, a monochrome digital multi-information display and a navigation system with CD/DVD/Bluetooth/USB/AUX. With a length of 4,235 mm, width of 1,695 mm and height of 1,700 mm, the Sienta is the smallest 7-seater on this list.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

It relies on a single 1.5-litre, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine option and produces between 105 to 110 horsepower. The Toyota Sienta comes with a fuel tank size of 42 liters and has a fuel economy between 13 to 20km/l.

Honda Step Wagon

The Honda Step Wagon is the oldest minivan here, having been in production since 1996. The vehicle has more than enough space for seven people and can conveniently house even eight adults!

Interior & Exterior Features

It boasts a robust exterior with a distinguished style. Meanwhile, the interior of the car is also of high quality, showcasing features like a 9-inches large screen rear DVD display, a lane maintenance support system, an outdoor departure suppression function, a triple zone control full auto air-conditioner, and a Honda smart key system, among others.

Engine Specs & Fuel Efficiency

The Honda Step Wagon comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and produces around 150 horsepower. It has an impressive fuel economy of about 20km/l.

Conclusion

In this era of eco-friendliness and a steadily increasing cost of living, seven-seater cars have become the norm. The above are just a few of the many excellent 7-seater car options you can import from Japan in 2024.

With their spacious interiors, reliable performance, and fuel efficiency, these cars are perfect for families, businesses, and anyone who needs a versatile vehicle. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious minivan like the Toyota Alphard or a more affordable option like the Toyota Sienta, there’s sure to be a perfect 7-seater waiting for you in Japan!