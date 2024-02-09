Why Importing a Used Toyota Hiace from Japan is a Smart Choice

Durability and Reliability of the Used Toyota Hiace Van

The Toyota Hiace is revered globally for its durability, making it an excellent choice for a variety of users. Opting for a used Hiace imported from Japan offers unparalleled value, combining cost-effectiveness with the legendary reliability of Japanese engineering. This guide explores the benefits of selecting a used Toyota Hiace, from the spacious Commuter to the versatile van and bus models. Focused on aiding potential importers, we highlight key advantages like safety, maintenance ease, and part availability, ensuring you make an informed decision on this worthy investment.

Why It’s a Worthwhile Investment

Choosing a used Toyota Hiace is a smart move that pays off. This van is famous for lasting a long time and not breaking down easily, so you won’t lose much money over the years. It’s built tough, which means it doesn’t need a lot of expensive fixes. Plus, finding parts is a breeze, thanks to its popularity worldwide. Whether you’re running a business, going on family trips, or heading out on adventures, the Hiace has got your back. It’s more than just a van; it’s a reliable partner that keeps going strong, making every penny spent on it totally worth it.

Popular models and prices

RZH112V

Year: 1995 ~ 2003

Average Mileage: 216,398km

FOB Price Range: $5,400 ~ $11,000

Average Price: $7,314

The Toyota HiAce RZH112V, a fourth-generation model produced between 1989 and 2004, is known for its durability and versatility. Featuring a 2.0L petrol 1RZ engine, it balances performance with fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both commercial and personal use.

Its long body variant provides ample space, and in 1999, Toyota enhanced its safety with standard dual airbags and ABS. Popular in markets that value robust performance, such as Africa, its high deck variant is preferred for its durability on rough terrain.

The RZH112V remains a favorite in the used vehicle market for its reliability and practicality

RZH102V

Year: 1991 ~ 2003

Average Mileage: 204,758km

FOB Price Range: $4,700 ~ $10,300

Average Price: $6,926

The Toyota HiAce RZH102V, part of the fourth-generation HiAce series, features a shorter body compared to the RZH112V, making it well-suited for urban use with easier maneuverability. Both models are equipped with the 2.0L petrol 1RZ engine, offering reliable performance and fuel efficiency.

The key difference lies in their dimensions, with the RZH102V being the more compact option, ideal for smaller cargo or passenger needs. Despite their differences, each model maintains the HiAce’s renowned durability and practicality.

This versatility allows users to choose a model that best fits their requirements, ensuring the HiAce remains a popular choice in the global used vehicle market.

KDH200V

Year: 2004 ~ 2007

Average Mileage: 239,665km

FOB Price Range: $4,500 ~ $6,200

Average Price: $4,794

The Toyota HiAce KDH200V, part of the fifth-generation lineup introduced in the early 2000s, marks a significant advancement from its predecessors, the RZH112 and RZH102 models. It transitions from the 2.0L petrol 1RZ engine used in the RZH series to a more efficient and powerful 2.5L D-4D diesel engine (2KD-FTV), offering better torque and fuel efficiency suitable for heavier loads and extended use.

This model features an aerodynamic body design that enhances performance and passenger comfort, setting it apart from the boxier RZH models. With the introduction of the KDH200V, Toyota aimed to meet the increasing demands of commercial use, equipping it with advanced technology and safety features that surpass those of the RZH series.

The KDH200V’s design focuses on durability and versatility, catering to businesses requiring a reliable vehicle for transport or logistics, making it a preferred choice for intensive commercial activities. This evolution reflects Toyota’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and meeting diverse market needs within its commercial vehicle lineup.

Testimonial sent from customers to Carused.jp

In our website, we have a lot of testimonials sent from customers who actually bought Toyota Hiace Van from us. We have sold to a lot of countries so take a look below for the real user voices!

The Benefits of Choosing a Used Hiace for Your Next Vehicle

Opting for a used Toyota Hiace as your next vehicle brings a wealth of benefits that go beyond mere cost savings. This van, with its reputation for durability and reliability, is a smart choice for a wide range of needs, offering both versatility and efficiency in one package.

Firstly, the Toyota Hiace is renowned for its spacious interior, providing ample room for cargo, equipment, or passengers. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses requiring a reliable transport solution or families looking for a vehicle that can accommodate long trips comfortably. The Hiace’s design focuses on practicality and functionality, ensuring that every journey is a smooth experience.

Secondly, the cost-effectiveness of a used Hiace is a significant advantage. Not only is the initial purchase price lower than that of a new model, but the Hiace also retains its value well over time. Its fuel efficiency further adds to the savings, making it an economical choice for both short and long-term use.

Moreover, the Toyota Hiace is known for its robust build and longevity, requiring less frequent repairs compared to other vans. The global popularity of the Hiace means that parts are readily available and often more affordable, simplifying maintenance and repairs.

In summary, choosing a used Toyota Hiace offers the perfect blend of functionality, cost-efficiency, and reliability. It’s an investment that promises satisfaction, whether for business or personal use, making it an excellent choice for your next vehicle.

