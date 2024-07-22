Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vs Toyota Hilux Surf: What are the Differences?

In many parts of Africa, smooth, well-paved roads are still a challenge. Faced with this reality, many have resorted to owning vehicles that possess considerable off-road driving abilities and can carry out everyday activities. Meanwhile, no car combines both functions as effectively as SUVs.

And even better, those made by Toyota—a company that has distinguished itself for producing reliable and affordable vehicles. Among the several SUVs Toyota has on offer, two that particularly stand out are the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and the Toyota Hilux Surf. While both vehicles offer a lot of similar features, their peculiarities might cater to different customer preferences.

Difference between Prado and Hilux Surf

Specifications Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TRJ120 Toyota Hilux Surf RZN215 Engine Size 2.7L – 4.0L 2.7L – 4.0L Fuel Consumption 5.88km/L – 9.09km/L 8,3〜8,9km/L Fuel Capacity 87 litres 87 litres Key Features Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control. Multi-mode 4WD, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC). Capacity 8 seats 5 seats Drivetrain 4WD 4WD Carused.jp Price $7,600 – $9,600 $4,900 – $6,400 land cruiser prado vs hilux surf

Design & Exterior

Land cruiser Prado

The Land Cruiser Prado embodies a rugged yet refined design philosophy. Its front fascia is characterized by a bold, upright grille with horizontal chrome slats, flanked by large, angular headlamps. The bumper is also sturdy, with integrated fog lamps and a skid plate to enhance its off-road readiness. The Prado’s muscular look is further augmented by its slightly raised hood. The vehicle caters for excellent visibility with its high beltline and large windows. Meanwhile, the pronounced wheel arches are designed to accommodate larger off-road tyres.

At the rear, the Toyota Prado for sale features a wide, flat tailgate with a mounted spare wheel, typical of off-road vehicles. The taillights are large and extend into the tailgate, further improving visibility. The rear bumper is also robust, designed to withstand rough terrain, and includes a step for easier access to the roof.

Hilux Surf

Similar to the Prado car, the Hilux Surf toes the line between functionality and ruggedness. Its design easily gives away its roots as an SUV derived from the Toyota Hilux pickup truck and is more utilitarian, focusing on durability and practicality rather than luxury.

Compared to its predecessors, the Surf Toyota dons a more angular and aggressive look. The grille is trapezoidal, with a prominent Toyota emblem at the centre. The vehicle’s side profile is also straightforward and boxy with clean, functional body lines. Its wheel arches are slightly flared, but less pronounced than those of the Prado. However, like the Prado for sale, its side mirrors are large and offer impressive visibility.

The Toyota Hilux Surf’s taillights are rectangular and positioned high on the rear, reducing the risk of damage when off-roading. However, the spare tyre is mounted underneath the vehicle. While this lends the car a cleaner rear appearance, it sacrifices substantial ground clearance.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Specifications Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TRJ120 Toyota Hilux Surf RZN215 Engine Model 2.7L 2TR-FE l4 2.7L 3RZ-FE I4 Engine Type Petrol Petrol Engine Displacement 2,693cc 2,693cc Power Output 163 PS @5,200 rpm 150 PS @5,600 rpm Torque 25.1kg・m(246N・m)/3800rpm 246 Nm @3,800 rpm Transmission Options 4-speed automatic, 5-speed automatic, 6-speed manual 4-speed automatic, 5-speed automatic Top Speed 180km/h 180km/h Acceleration (0-100km/h) ~12 seconds ~12 seconds Towing Capacity 2,500 kg 2,500 kg Ground Clearance 220mm 250mm land cruiser prado vs hilux surf engine specifications

Off-road Driving

Both the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for sale and the Toyota Hilux Surf for sale are highly capable off-road vehicles, but they cater to slightly different needs and preferences.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

The Prado boasts excellent ground clearance, with approach and departure angles of approximately 32 degrees and 25 degrees respectively. Its full-time 4WD system, coupled with a Torsen centre differential, also provides superior traction and stability.

The advanced suspension system, which includes an independent front suspension with a double wishbone and a multi-link rear suspension, is further enhanced by the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS). The KDSS adjusts the stiffness of the stabilizer bars based on driving conditions, optimizing both on-road handling and off-road performance.

The vehicle is also equipped with off-road features like Crawl Control, which maintains a steady speed over rough terrain without the need for throttle or brake inputs, and Multi-Terrain Select, which allows the driver to choose different modes for various off-road conditions such as mud, sand, and rocks.

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) prevent rollback on steep ascents and control descent speed on steep declines, ensuring safety and control. The Prado’s all-terrain tyres and larger wheels provide better grip and durability on rough surfaces.

Toyota Hilux Surf

On the other hand, the Toyota Hilux Surf for sale offers a slightly different approach to off-road driving. With a ground clearance of 210 mm, it is also well-suited for navigating tough terrains. Its part-time 4WD system includes a shift-on-the-fly feature, allowing the driver to switch between 2WD and 4WD modes as needed.

The suspension setup also includes an independent front suspension with a double wishbone and a solid rear axle with coil springs, along with a Limited Slip Differential (LSD) to enhance traction by distributing power to the wheels with the most grip.

The Hilux Surf comes with essential off-road features such as multi-mode 4WD, which provides flexibility for different driving conditions, and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) to aid in maintaining control on steep inclines and declines. While it may not have as many advanced off-road features as the Prado, its reliability makes it a capable off-road vehicle. The all-terrain tyres, typically mounted on 16 to 17-inch wheels, provide sufficient grip. Meanwhile, its slightly lighter and more compact size gives it an advantage in tight off-road situations.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the Land Cruiser Prado’s interior makes it ideal with its 8 seats for family use while its ground clearance and advanced suspension system with KDSS make it perfect for off-road adventures. The used Prado for sale market offers various options, allowing buyers to find models that fit their budget while still enjoying the quality that Toyota is known for.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado price may vary based on the model year, condition, and specific features. However, this generally reflects the vehicle’s premium status. The Hilux Surf is a more utilitarian option. The market for Toyota Hilux Surf for sale offers a range of options, with the Toyota Surf for sale typically being more affordable than the Prado. This makes the Hilux Surf an attractive option for those seeking a capable off-roader on a budget.

Whether you’re looking to get a used Toyota Prado or a Hilux Surf for sale, at Carused.jp, we have these and more. Check out our extensive catalogue to find the perfect vehicle for your needs!