Honda Fit vs Toyota Vitz: Which One is the Best Compact Car?

Honda Fit vs Toyota Vitz: Which One is the Best ?

If you’re looking for a compact car that offers fuel efficiency, ease of maintenance, and excellent resale value, two names will always pop up: Honda Fit and Toyota Vitz. These two Japanese hatchbacks have earned a reputation for being reliable, budget-friendly, and perfect for city driving. But if you’re in the market for one, which should you choose? honda fit vs toyota vitz !

In this article, we’ll compare the Honda Fit and Toyota Vitz based on performance, design, fuel consumption, price, and reliability. Whether you’re looking for a cheap Honda Fit for sale or thinking to buy a Toyota Vitz, this guide will help you make the right decision.

Honda Fit vs Toyota Vitz

The Honda Fit, also known as the Jazz in some markets, is a popular subcompact hatchback that has been in production since 2001. It’s known for its flexible interior space, especially the innovative “Magic Seat”, and comes in both automatic and hybrid versions. Models like the 2010 Honda Fit hatchback, Honda Fit 2009, and Honda Fit 2011 are still in high demand in the used car market.

The Toyota Vitz, also known as the Yaris in many countries, offers a stylish look, great handling, and Toyota’s renowned reliability. Older models like the Toyota Vitz 2012 and Toyota Vitz old model are frequently found in listings for used Toyota Vitz.

Performance and Driving Experience

Honda Fit

Transmission : Available in both manual and automatic , but most popular are the Honda Fit automatic versions.

: Available in both and , but most popular are the versions. Hybrid Option : The Honda Fit Hybrid delivers better mileage, making it ideal for fuel-conscious buyers.

: The delivers better mileage, making it ideal for fuel-conscious buyers. Handling : The Fit offers a more engaging ride, especially in the GE6 Honda Fit generation.

: The Fit offers a more engaging ride, especially in the generation. Known Issue: Some models have reported a p0135 Honda Fit error code related to the oxygen sensor, though this is a minor fix.

Toyota Vitz

Transmission : The Toyota Vitz automatic is widely available, with smooth gear shifts and minimal lag.

: The is widely available, with smooth gear shifts and minimal lag. Drive Quality : The Vitz feels slightly more stable on rough roads, but less sporty than the Fit.

: The Vitz feels slightly more stable on rough roads, but less sporty than the Fit. Popular Version: The auto Toyota Vitz 2012 is a go-to model for first-time buyers.

Verdict: If you want a sportier feel and hybrid option, go with the Honda Fit. If you prefer a calm, stable ride, the Toyota Vitz is ideal.

Fuel Consumption: Which Is More Efficient?

Honda Fit Fuel Consumption

The Honda Fit fuel consumption is among the best in its class:

Petrol model: Approx. 17–20 km/L

Hybrid model: Up to 30 km/L

Toyota Vitz Fuel Economy

1.0L & 1.3L engines: 18–22 km/L

Hybrid versions (in newer models): up to 30 km/L

Verdict: It’s a close tie, but the Honda Fit Hybrid wins if you’re prioritizing fuel savings.

Interior and Space

The Honda Fit wins here hands down, thanks to its “Magic Seat” system which allows multiple seating and cargo configurations. Even the 2014 Honda Fit offers a spacious, airy cabin compared to competitors.

The Toyota Vitz has a simple and clean interior, but lacks the Fit’s innovative flexibility.

Verdict: If space matters, especially for families or small cargo transport, the Honda Fit car is the better choice.

Price and Availability in Japan

Honda Fit Price in Japan

The Honda Fit price in Japan for used models starts as low as US$1,008. You can easily find:

Used Honda Fit

Honda Fit cars for sale

Cheap Honda Fit for sale

Models like the Honda Fit 2009, Fit 2011, and Fit 2014 are common in the export market.

Toyota Vitz Price

The Vitz car price is generally similar, starting around US$ 1,600.

is generally similar, starting around US$ 1,600. Many exporters list Toyota Vitz for sale, especially Toyota Vitz car for sale in bulk for African markets.

Verdict: Both models are affordable. For exporters or budget buyers, there are plenty of used Honda Fit for sale and used Toyota Vitz in the Japanese market.

Reliability and Known Issues

Honda Fit

Reliable overall.

Common issues include minor water leaks near the windshield in older models and the p0135 error code .

near the windshield in older models and the . Still, models like the Honda Fit 2011 and 2010 Honda Fit hatchback are long-lasting with proper maintenance.

Toyota Vitz

Exceptional reliability with few known issues.

Spare parts are widely available and inexpensive.

Verdict: Toyota Vitz wins for fewer reported issues, but Honda Fit remains very dependable.

Which One Should You Buy?

Category Honda Fit Toyota Vitz Fuel Efficiency 3,5 L/100km 4,2 L/100km Space & Practicality Length: 4,090 mm

Width: 1,725 mm

Height: 1,545 mm

Wheelbase: 2,530 mm

Curb Weight: ~1,280 kg

Cargo Volume: Up to 470 L

Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 L

Max Interior Volume: Up to 2,710 L (with seats folded) Length: 3,945 mm

Width: 1,695 mm

Height: 1,500 mm

Wheelbase: 2,510 mm

Curb Weight: 970–1,110 kg

Boot Space: Up to 441 L

Fuel Tank Capacity: 36–42 L

Seating Capacity: 5 person Driving Experience ✅ Sporty and fun to drive ❌ More stable but less sporty Reliability ✅ Very reliable ✅ Ultra reliable Availability ✅ Widely available used ✅ Widely available used

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a versatile and fuel-efficient compact hatchback, the Honda Fit is a solid pick—especially if you want a hybrid or need extra cargo space. On the other hand, the Toyota Vitz is a better choice if your priority is low maintenance and proven long-term reliability.

No matter your choice, both vehicles offer excellent value. Be sure to check our other articles and listings for Honda Fit for sale, Vitz for sale, and used cars in Japan for the best deals today!

Looking to export a used Honda Fit or Toyota Vitz?

Contact us at Carused.jp to get exclusive access to high-quality used Japanese cars, directly from auction or our stock!

Disclaimer* : For the most accurate and detailed information about Honda Fit and Toyota Vitz models and their specifications, please refer to their official documentation.