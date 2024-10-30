Honda Acty Truck: Explore the All-Rounder Kei Truck for Sale

Imagine getting ready for work and heading out onto your driveway only to see something absolutely bizarre. As you step outside, you see a full-size Ford F-150 making its way down the street hauling not one, but several “toy trucks” in the back! As crazy as this may seem, you can’t help but smile at these miniature trucks. If you are a Japanese car enthusiast, you might have heard of the word “kei truck” before. But what exactly is a “kei truck”? And which kei truck should you go for? Do you know about the Honda Acty Truck?

What is a Kei Truck

Kei trucks, or ‘mini trucks’, are small vehicles with right-hand drive. They are designed to be durable and versatile for both inner city drives on in the countryside. Kei trucks come in various sizes, but they all have size restrictions according to Japanese laws. For instance, they must not exceed 660 cc engine capacity and no longer than 3.4 meters (11.15 ft), no wider than 1.48 meters (4.86 ft), and no taller than 2 meters (6.56 ft).

These trucks have gained huge popularity in the import market due to their compact designs, affordability, and options for both rear and four-wheel drive.

Rewind: The Honda Acty Truck

The first kei trucks debuted in 1949 in Japan and one of the most popular models include the Honda Acty truck, the ‘activity’ truck, which came out in 1977. Replacing Honda’s previous kei truck, the TN series, the first Acty truck only had a 545 cc engine, 27.6 hp, and 30 lb ft. of torque output. The first gen ran until 1988 with massive popularity for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and versatility despite its compact design.

The 2nd Gen Acty Truck

By 1988 when the second-gen came out, Honda introduced a more sleek new design with a more powerful 547 cc engine, 33.5hp, and upgraded torque output. As the Japanese regulations for kei trucks changed, so did the Acty trucks. In 1990, the Acty truck models went up to a 656 cc engine with improved features such as air conditioning, power steering, and other styling options. Special trim levels like the Acty Attack and Acty Crawler offered off-road capabilities and unique features.

The 3rd Gen Acty Truck

From 1999 to 2009, the third-gen Acty took over the most dominant model. Safety was always a concern for drivers and the safety regulations becoming stricter, Honda was influenced to redesign the Acty, making it the first generation to include airbags for the driver as a standard feature, with an option for passenger airbags as well.

The 4th Gen Acty Truck

Honda continued to develop and update the Acty truck until it was discontinued in 2021. The fourth generation maintained the exterior look of the previous generations and used the E072 gasoline engine with 44 hp. The wheelbase was shortened to 6.2 ft, the same as the 2nd gen, to increase cabin space.

Which Gen of the Acty Models is the Best?

Personal preferences aside, one of the most popular models exported from Japan to the U.S. is the second-generation Honda Acty Truck. You might have heard this, but the newer the model year, the better and there is a reason why.

The second generation began introducing additional features, making it more accessible for drivers who are not used to manual. It is also the first lineup to feature real-time 4WD and has a variety of trims that are great for hauling, off-roading, or just driving daily. Variants of the second-gen also allowed the sides and back of the bed to be folded down, increasing space and versatility. Since the second-gen is an older model, you can also find these Acty trucks at a relatively low price from $2,000 to $6,000.

What to Know Before Buying a Kei Truck

Of course, there’s always a catch when buying a kei truck that is over 20 years old. Though these mini trucks are designed to be miniature powerhouses, they do wear and tear with potential damages from their previous owners. So here are some things to look out for.

Safety

One concern many people have when buying a used Honda Acty truck is the lack of safety features, especially in older models. There are also problems when importing one into the U.S. under the 25-year-old import regulation, due to each state having its own restrictions since the older Honda Acty trucks were not designed under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) so it is always important to see whether you can import one to your state or not.

As the Actys become older, they are more prone to serious damages in accidents so they might not be suitable for highways but these mini trucks are still very suitable for small urban drives or in the countryside.

Maintenance

Keeping up with maintenance for an old truck is something to consider before buying one especially if it is coming all the way from Japan. Always make sure that you have done your research on where to source parts and how to repair a kei truck. The timing belts in Acty trucks tend to wear out and fail prematurely, leading to engine failures. There could be electrical problems or even issues with as simple as the air conditioning not working.

Thanks to the growing community of kei truck enthusiasts over the years, new importers and owners can now easily find all the information they need. Be sure to check for local online or offline groups that can help with any kei truck questions you have!

Other Concerns

There have also been a few challenges where even if you can import a kei truck into your state, your local registration offices might not let you register “kei” type vehicles. In recent years, there have been such concerns in Georgia and New York. Recently, Massachusetts attempted to ban the import of kei vehicles. However, states like Texas have shown that by uniting with a community of Japanese car enthusiasts, these challenges can be overcome. When people come together, they often find ways to work around or oppose such regulations.

Getting Your Own Honda Acty Truck

Getting a kei truck to your doorsteps takes a lot of time and effort, especially if it’s your first time importing one. However, the results are rewarding, and here is what some of our customers at Carused.jp have to say about it.

“Love this little truck! Easy to work on for anyone with a little mechanical knowledge.” “Best truck for home projects and farm.” “Awesome truck! I love my blue Acty!” “Great car! Great deal! Great people!” From Carused.jp Customers

