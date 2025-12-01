HOWO Trucks vs. Shacman Trucks: Which Chinese Hauler Fits You?

When it comes to looking for reliable heavy-duty trucks from China, two names dominate the conversation — HOWO Trucks and Shacman Trucks. Both have built strong reputations in international markets, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, where demand for cost-effective and durable trucks continues to rise.

In this article, we’ll explore how these two Chinese manufacturers compare, the key differences between popular models like the HOWO Truck 371, HOWO A7, Shacman F3000, and Shacman X6000, as well as typical price ranges and import demand trends for these vehicles.

HOWO and Shacman in the Global Market

Both brands represent China’s growing influence in the commercial trucking industry.

HOWO Trucks , produced by Sinotruk , are known for their powerful engines, straightforward design, and availability of parts worldwide. They’re commonly used for construction, mining, and logistics applications.



, produced by , are known for their powerful engines, straightforward design, and availability of parts worldwide. They’re commonly used for Shacman Trucks, produced by Shaanxi Automobile Group, have gained popularity for offering a strong balance of durability and affordability. In recent years, Shacman has improved its technology and comfort, making its trucks more competitive in both domestic and export markets.



These two brands often appeal to fleet owners seeking trucks that are easy to maintain, perform well under harsh conditions, and cost significantly less than Western or Japanese alternatives.

Popular HOWO Truck Models

HOWO Truck 371

The HOWO 371 (6×4) is one of the most widely exported Chinese dump trucks and tractor heads. It’s powered by a 371-horsepower engine and can handle loads of 30 to 60 tonnes, depending on configuration. This model is especially favored for heavy-duty construction and mining work due to its proven reliability and straightforward mechanical design.

Common uses: Dump truck, tractor head, cargo transport

Dump truck, tractor head, cargo transport Typical price range: USD $25,000 – $45,000 (used) | USD $50,000 – $70,000 (new)



HOWO A7

The HOWO A7 is a newer generation with improved aerodynamics, modern styling, and better driver comfort. It’s often chosen for long-distance hauling or logistics fleets looking for both strength and better fuel economy.

Common uses: Long-haul tractor, dump truck, mixer truck

Typical price range: USD $30,000 – $75,000 (new) depending on specifications



Popular Shacman Truck Models

Shacman F3000

The Shacman F3000 is known for its simplicity, robust frame, and reliable Cummins or Weichai engines. It’s one of the most common Chinese tipper and tractor trucks in African and Middle Eastern markets, where parts availability and maintenance ease are crucial.

Common uses: Dump truck, tractor head

Dump truck, tractor head Typical price range: USD $20,000 – $35,000 (used) | USD $35,000 – $50,000 (new)



Shacman X6000

The Shacman X6000 represents the brand’s move into premium territory, offering higher horsepower (up to 600 hp), an upgraded cabin, and advanced comfort features for long-haul applications. It’s often compared to HOWO’s A7 series in terms of performance.

Common uses: Long-haul tractor, logistics transport

Long-haul tractor, logistics transport Typical price range: USD $40,000 – $65,000 (new)



Truck Body Types: Dump Trucks, Tractors, and More

Both HOWO and Shacman manufacture a full lineup of body types including dump trucks (tippers), tractor heads, cargo trucks, fuel tankers, and concrete mixers.

However, dump trucks are by far the most popular export type due to their versatility in construction and mining. The HOWO 371 dump truck and Shacman F3000 tipper are leading models in this segment, valued for their payload capacity and rugged steel bodies.

Tractor heads from both brands — like the HOWO A7 and Shacman X6000 — are also seeing increased demand in logistics sectors, particularly for cross-border and long-distance freight operations.

Import Demand and Market Trends

Over the past few years, there’s been a noticeable increase in the number of HOWO and Shacman trucks exported from China. This growth is driven by several key factors:

Competitive pricing — Chinese trucks typically cost 30–50% less than equivalent European or Japanese models.

Simplified maintenance — Mechanics in many developing markets are familiar with Chinese diesel technology, making servicing easier.

Steady supply of used trucks — Many fleet operators in China sell well-maintained used trucks that are later refurbished for export.

Rising infrastructure projects — In Africa and Asia, expanding road, mining, and construction projects are fueling demand for affordable heavy-duty trucks.



For example, large quantities of HOWO 371 dump trucks and Shacman F3000 tippers are being shipped to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and the Philippines due to their cost-efficiency and durability.

How to Choose Between HOWO and Shacman

Choosing between these two brands largely depends on your operational priorities:

Criteria HOWO Trucks Shacman Trucks Engine Power 371–430 HP typical 380–600 HP (X6000) Cab Comfort Moderate (A7 = upgraded interior) Newer models more ergonomic Durability Strong chassis, proven in mining Reinforced frame, great for heavy hauling Parts Availability Excellent worldwide Growing rapidly Typical Price Slightly higher than Shacman Often lower starting cost Best For Heavy construction, long-term fleets Budget-conscious importers, mixed fleets

If you prioritize wider parts support and brand recognition, HOWO may be the better fit. If you’re looking for affordability and newer technology at a lower price, Shacman offers excellent value, especially with the F3000 and X6000 lines.

Final Thoughts

Both HOWO and Shacman have cemented their place in the global heavy-duty truck market by combining reliability, affordability, and adaptability. As infrastructure spending continues to rise in developing regions, the demand for these trucks — particularly dump trucks and tractor heads — is expected to grow even more.

Whether you’re building a construction fleet or expanding your logistics capacity, both HOWO Trucks and Shacman Trucks deliver practical, cost-effective solutions for importers looking to maximize return on investment.

