Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Luxury Meets Off-Road Adventures

We’ve all heard about the Land Cruiser, originally called the “Jeep” BJ. Over time, it evolved into the beloved Land Cruiser we know today, giving rise to the “Land Cruiser Prado.“

Commonly referred to as the Toyota Prado, this model shares much of its DNA with its larger sibling but comes in a more compact and agile package. Despite its smaller size, the Prado doesn’t compromise on capability or comfort.

Why is it called Land Cruiser Prado?

The name “Prado” meaning “meadow” or “field” in Spanish and Portuguese, was chosen to showcase the vehicle’s ability to cruise through various terrains with ease. This name perfectly sums up the Prado’s versatility, for both at home on city streets and off-road adventures.

Toyota SUV Models: Where Does the Prado Fit?

Among all the well-known Toyota SUV Models, the Prado fits right in the middle of the full-size Land Cruiser but is also slightly larger than the Toyota RAV4 or CH-R. Though it is similar in size to the 4Runner, the Toyota Prado is generally more luxurious. It offers stronger off-road capabilities than other Toyota crossovers and is commonly found in Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Why is the Toyota Prado so popular?

Simple, it it not only a luxurious SUV from Japanese automaker Toyota but it also checks off everything on the list such as:

Versatility: Equally capable in urban environments and off-road settings. Reliability: Toyota’s renowned build quality ensures longevity. Comfort: Luxurious interior with advanced features. Resale Value: Holds its value exceptionally well. Off-Road Capability: True to its Land Cruiser heritage, it excels in challenging terrains.

Land Cruiser Prado Diesel or Gasoline?

Though the diesel variant of the Prado is more popular, the gasoline engine option is still highly demanded especially in the used cars market.

The GDJ150W model comes with a diesel option fully equipped with advanced technology and maximum comfort, making it ideal for both rugged off-road adventures and smooth highway cruising, while offering impressive fuel efficiency.

On the other hand, the gasoline variant of the TRJ150W remains one of the most exported models in the Japanese used cars market. Although the diesel variant is more fuel-efficient, the gasoline version delivers a smoother driving experience and is widely available around the world. For more information on features and specifications, please check official toyota resources

At the end of the day, it comes down to personal preference and needs of the driver. Which one would you choose?

Customer Testimonials

“The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is an excellent off-road vehicle that has nothing to be envious of others in terms of its remarkable toughness, endurance, and power. It is truly a versatile vehicle that would surprise many!” – Congo, DRC.

“The drive is awesome, both highways and hills are no problem for the Prado. It has excellent performance and the interior is extremely comfortable while driving and travelling.” – Canada

“I’ve been driving the Prado for over a year now and it is one of the best vehicles I have driven. No regret getting it from Carused.jp since it is such an off-road beast!” – Kenya

Why the Prado Deserves Consideration

As we look at the best luxury SUVs going into Fall of 2024, the Land Cruiser Prado deserves serious consideration. Its blend of off-road capability, on-road comfort, and Toyota’s reputation for quality make it a standout choice. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring remote wilderness, the Prado offers a premium experience without compromise.

In conclusion, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado continues to captivate drivers worldwide with its unique blend of luxury, capability, and reliability. As a key player in Toyota’s SUV lineup, it bridges the gap between compact crossovers like the RAV4 and the flagship Land Cruiser, offering a perfect middle ground for those seeking a truly versatile luxury SUV.

