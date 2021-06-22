[2021] How to Convert a Vehicle from Right to Left-Hand Drive 

Majority of the countries across the globe use the left-hand driving system. Despite this, there is still a considerable population that incorporate the right-hand driving system on the road. One of these nations is Japan. So, if you plan to import a used car from Japan, then you should expect to receive a right-hand-drive vehicle.
Of course, if it is legal in your country to drive a right hand drive car, then you are free to do so. How
ever, before you do that, make sure you watch the video below to discover the pros and cons:
Now, if you don’t want to get confused, you can always convert your right hand drive vehicle into a left hand drive system. We understand that the phrase ‘right hand drive’ has a negative connotation. After all, there are plenty of old wives’ tales depicting botched conversion jobs. In reality, for quality right-hand-drive conversions must be performed according to standards.
If you want to know what goes on behind these right hand drive conversions, keep reading this post. We will share everything you need to know about the job.
How Much Does it Cost to Convert a Car from Right Hand Drive to Left Hand Drive?
The price of right hand drive conversions usually depends on the make and model of the vehicle. If it is a common car, the service and parts will be relatively affordable. Of course, if you need the service for a rare or a highly desirable model, the cost can be higher. You can expect right-hand drive conversions to cost around $1,600 to $2,150.
How to Convert a Vehicle from Right- to Left-Hand Drive
Remember that a right-hand drive conversion is not a simple mechanical project. Watch the video below to get an idea:
So, you should only let professionals complete the work for you, especially if you are importing a vehicle from a used Japan car auction. Typically, conversions include the following processes:
- Re-positioning the steering wheel
- Re-positioning the dashboard
- Exchanging the rack and pinion
- Replacing the shift know
- Re-positioning the side mirror and adjusting its angle
What are the Steps in Converting a Right Hand Drive Vehicle?
Indeed, some of the processes we mentioned can be done by DIY mechanics. That said, the conversion process is generally not an easy one. If you want to know why that is true, check out the steps below:
- The first step is to dismantle the entire dashboard, including everything below it. The dashboard has to be re-positioned, but the harness can simply be inverted.
- Now, the mechanic has to use an LHD steering rack assembly as a replacement for the existing one. There is a possibility of damaging the airbags during this process, but professionals already know that they have to be cautious.
- The third step is to re position the pedal assembly. For manual cars, the mechanic has to dismantle the mounts of all three pedals, then reinstall them.
- After completing the previous step, the mechanic has to take the brake master cylinder, then re position and realign it. Making the smallest mistake in this procedure can be dangerous. So, it’s crucial that a trained professional perform it.
- Now, the mechanic will inspect the firewall and re position the accessories on it, including the blower motor, AC ducts, cables, and wires.
- Of course, adjusting the doors should not be forgotten. If the controls are on the door instead of the car’s middle section, it should be removed and installed to the appropriate position.
- Finally, the wiper mechanism and motor will be removed and replaced.
As you can see, the process involved in converting a right-hand drive vehicle is complicated. So, if you plan to import a used car from Japan, make sure you’re ready to hire a mechanic to perform the conversion for you.
This Post Has 70 Comments
Hi
I’m trying to find out if you guys convert Suzuki grand vitara 1.6 vvt +
Thank you for your comment.
Unfortunately, we do not provide this kind of service.
i need to buy a truck from USA already converted to right hand drive,please advise about the prices.The truck in this case is Nissan Titan Warrior.
Thank you Sir for your email.
Would you consider to purchase a right hand drive truck from other models ?
If it is the case, you can contact our Sales Team at this address : sales@carused.jp
Could you convert Subaru xv 2015 to left hand drive
Thanks
Thank you for your comment sir, As of now we do not provide conversion services, this would need to be arranged in your country
Hello.
I want to convert my car to Left hand drive.
Can you guys do that?
Thank you
Thank you Sir for your email.
unfortunately, we do not provide this kind of service.
Can you recommend good workshop that convert red to lhd alphard 2004 to 2008 AH10 models.
Hello sir/madam
I am quite interested with streeling wheel conversion from japan.could you recommend me some professional streeling conversion company for me?my email is kungveasna@yahoo.com
I am looking forward from you.
Thank you.
How much does it cosy to change right hand driver to left
Every vehicle is different .. it depends on how available the LHD parts need are . How complicated the firewall is . .. some vehicles are easy ( 70s landrcruiser) .. some vehicles are not so easy ; ( 02 Tacoma)
Very useful guide.thx
i have several cars i would like to convert the problem is they are in the UK. is there a way i can get a technician to come over and do the job here as it is not feasible to ship a car all the way to japan finish the car and then return it to the uk to ship it abroad
Every vehicle is different .. it depends on how available the LHD parts need are . How complicated the firewall is . .. some vehicles are easy ( 70s landrcruiser) .. some vehicles are not so easy ; ( 02 Tacoma)
Are all the lhd parts available in the UK? What model of vehicles are they . . Do you have a shop with all necessary tools .
Could you convert an all-electric van (Nissan eNV200) from RHD to LHD?
Thank you for your comment.
Sorry we do not provide this kind of service.
Is it sustainable to buy and convert RAV4 from RHD to LHD from UK to Africa
Thank you for your message.
As far as the conversion is done by a professional, it will be sustainable.
You have to make sure to not have any safety doubt.
i need to buy toyota harrier but the steering is right if u can convert it i really buy this car and sell in my country
Thank you for your message.
Unfortunately, we do not provide steering conversion service.
Nevertheless, we can propose your many suitable cars for your market.
Hello sir,
I am quite interested with streeing wheel conversion from japan.could you recommend some professional streering conversion companies for me?
Sir, unfortunately, we do not provide this kind of information.
How will I know if the converted car is in good condition. ..I just bought Japan 2008 Mazda demio car…..from right to left?
I would like to convert my Mercedes Benz to left hand drive please and i want you to tell me the quote pls Thanks.
Hello Sir,
Unfortunately, we do not provide this kind of service.
Good to know right hand drive can be converted to left hand drive, i need this Toyota hi-ace to be converted before shipping.
Thank you for your comment. We do not provide the conversion service with our company.
Hi dear
Just to check the cost to convert my car Mercedes Benz C Class 180 to left driving vehicle.
Thanks
Hi,I need to buy Mercedes sprinter and convert it from right hand to left hand,is it easy and safe? And where can I get such service?
Thanks for your enlightenment,I intend to ships Peugeot 206 from UK to Nigeria.
I want to change to an audi A4 2007 steering wheel on the left as far as it would cost me
Thank you for your comment sir, it depends on the mechanic on your country
convert it from right hand to left hand,
Hi guys… May I know the companies & services associated with conversion of vehicle RIGHT HAND DRIVE to LEFT HAND DRIVE? Thanks and looking forward to hear from you…
How much does it cost to convert from right to left on Toyota Vitz
Hi all,
I have right-hand-drive Smart Fortwo 2010 0.999cc without power steering. Then I bought a used power steering module for my Smart from Europe. After I received the module, it is actually for left-hand-drive Smart (I forget to check about this before I purchased it). Is there an adaptor to make the left-hand-drive power steering working on the right-hand-drive Smart??
Thank you in advance.
Are all the lhd parts available in the UK? What model of vehicles are they . . Do you have a shop with all necessary tools .
Good day sir! Thank you for your reply. Unfortunately we do not provide the service of converting right to left hand drive in our side since it would be more expensive for our customers.
What we can offer sir is to actually import a left hand drive vehicles from Japan!
if you have any questions or inquiries please contact us at +81-70-3990-8510 via whatsapp
I am planning to convert left hand drive to right hand drive.That means steering position all are shift from left to right side.The Car is KIA Carens-2012 Model.
I am planning to convert left hand drive to right hand drive.That means steering position all are shift from left to right side.The Car is KIA Carens-2012 Model.Can it possible.Where is this service in U.A.E. Please answer..
Good Day, Thank you for your comment. unfortunately you would need to confirm first if the service is available in your country. Usually those services can be offered from the port.
i need to change a my car left hand side steering to left han side how can i and how much does it costs??
Thank you for your comment. As this procedure cannot be done in Japan, it entirely depends on the mechanic or shop that will be doing the conversion in your country. Hope this information helps! Have a great day!
I need referral for RH to LH providers in Japan
Can u assist?
Thank you for your comment. Unfortunately we do not provide these kind of services.
Hi there,
I want to buy a car from japan which i want converted from right to left hand. can you do that and what is the total cost of the services.
thank you
Thank you for your interest. Unfortunately we do not provide that kind of service, the conversion from right to left is usually done on your country. Thank you!
I’m planning to convert my 2017 VW golf R line from RHD TO LHD, do you know where I can get the parts I need ? Dashboard steering rack master cylinder and any other parts I need.
Thank you for your Comment. This would depend on your local mechanic sir. usually there are conversion services on the port of arrival in your country.
Can a classic car be converted from left to right? I’m thinking Cadillac, and OLD.
Hello. I would like to buy a Rhd Toyota 70 series 4.5 v8 petrol and make it Lhd. Would it be the entry-level expense (1.600$) and besides the dashboard, what else do I have to consider buying, more or less? A hole car? The donor will certainly be a diesel version
Thx for your attention
Thank you for your comment. Aside from the dashboard,first you should know if it is okay and if there are any mechanics that can convert your car for you.
Please contact me e-mail: toyparkcity@gmail:com, cell (435)901-8090
If I order the new cyber truck Tesla top model, can you change the control & driver seat to the Right hand side because I will but & ship it to Thailand; they drive on the Left side? Can you warranty the job you done on the changing
How much? I live in Heber City, Utah! Where is your location near by? Thanks
Thank you for your comment sir, unfortunately we do not do the conversion on Japan side, it should be done and arranged at your port of arrival
Dears,
I have request to convert 2011 BMW 523i model also 2011 Mercedes Benz E250 AVANTGARDE AMG SPORT EDITION cars RHD to LHD which located in auction Japan. Can you convert it? If can please send me your quotation.Thank you
Thank you for your comment sir. We do not convert in Japan side. The conversion should be done and arranged by the customer upon arrival at the port. Thank you!
Hello,
I want to buy two cars from Japan but i want to get them converted to RHD to be used in Libya. Fist one is Toyota 4runner 2007 ( ) the second one is Rav4 2010.
Would you please if you do this task tell me the details otherwise advice me for a recommended workshop which do this instead.
Thanks and best regards
Good Day sir. Thank you for your comment! Most cars from Japan are already RHD, please send us a whatsapp message at +81 70 3990 8510 so we could assist you in finding a 4runner(also called hilux surf) and rav4 for you! we currently have many available right now and all are RHD!
I need to convert Mercedes C lass 180 kompressor
Hello,
How much does it cost to convert right hand vehicle to left hand,
it depends on your local mechanic sir.
Hi, I have a Right-hand drive 2008 Subaru Outback that needs a transmission. Can I replace it with a transmission from a Left-Hand drive 2008 Subaru Outback?
Is that part interchangeable between the two vehicles?
Regards.
Hi I have BMW F10 M5 2014 right hand drive I would like to convert it to left hand drive.
Where about are you?
Can you do it for me please and what the costs?
Or you you could post me the parts I need?
Many thanks
Very interesting details you have mentioned, thanks for putting up “Custom is the great guide of human life” by David Hume
Im thankful for the post
It is best to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web I’ll advocate this website!
Great ?I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least Reasonably unusual Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme a tones way for your client to communicate Nice task
Excellent post I was checking continuously this blogand I’m inspired! Extremely helpful information specially the ultimate section 🙂 I take care of such info a lot I was seekingthis certain information for a very long time Thank you and best of luck