Difference between Toyota Liteace Noah and Toyota Noah

The Toyota Liteace and Toyota Noah stand out as leading minivans in today’s market, celebrated for their exceptional practicality and spacious interiors. These attributes make them highly versatile, catering to a broad spectrum of buyer needs. While both minivans share these core strengths, they differ slightly in features, dimensions, and performance. This comprehensive guide will help you choose between the Toyota Liteace and Toyota Noah by detailing their unique characteristics and differences.

Contents

Toyota Liteace Noah and Toyota Noah comparison

Dimensions and Exterior/Interior Comparison

Engine & Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Cargo Space and Versatility

Popular Use Cases

Recommendation

Toyota Liteace Noah Toyota Noah Engine 2,000cc 2.0L (128hp) 2,000cc 2.0L (156hp) 2.4L (170hp) Fuel Consumption 9.9 km/l – 12.4 km/l 12.2 km/l – 14.8 km/l Key Features Generous Interior Space

Versatile Seating

Fuel Efficiency Advanced Safety Features:

pre-collision systems, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control

Smooth and Quiet Ride Capacity 7 – 8 passengers 7 – 8 passengers Drivetrain 2WD (rear wheel), 4WD 2WD (front wheel), 4WD Fuel tank Capacity (L) 60 60 Carused.jp Price US $2,000 (FOB) US $900 (FOB)

Dimensions and Exterior/Interior Comparison

Let’s look at the differences between the two vehicles.

Toyota Liteace Noah SR40

Its tall and boxy design maximizes interior space, making it an ideal choice for families needing ample headroom and cargo space.

Dimensions :

Length: 4,425 mm (174.2 inches)

Width: 1,690 mm (66.5 inches)

Height: 1,900 mm (74.8 inches)

Wheelbase: 2,710 mm (106.7 inches)

Ground Clearance: 175 mm (6.9 inches)

Interior and Comfort

The SR40 focuses on practicality with a straightforward interior design. It offers:

Seating Capacity: Up to 8 passengers

Interior Layout: Flexible seating arrangements, allowing for easy conversion between passenger and cargo space.

Comfort Features: Basic comfort features with durable materials designed to withstand family wear and tear.

Toyota Noah ZRR70

With its sleek design and slightly larger footprint, the Noah ZRR70 offers a contemporary look and enhanced aerodynamics, while still providing generous interior space.

Length: 4,595 mm (180.9 inches)

Width: 1,695 mm (66.7 inches)

Height: 1,850 mm (72.8 inches)

Wheelbase: 2,825 mm (111.2 inches)

Ground Clearance: 160 mm (6.3 inches)

Interior and Comfort

The ZRR70 steps up in terms of luxury and modern amenities:

Seating Capacity: Up to 8 passengers, with more refined seating options.

Interior Layout: Enhanced flexibility with options like captain seats in the middle row and improved cargo handling.

Comfort Features: Advanced comfort features including better upholstery, automatic climate control, and an improved infotainment system.

Engine & Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Toyota Liteace Noah SR40 Toyota Noah ZRR70 Engine 3S-FE 3ZR-FE Displacement 2.0 liters 2.0 liters Cylinder Configuration Inline-four Inline-four Power Output (hp) 128 156 (2.0L), 170 (2.4L) Torque (Nm) 178 196 (2.0L), N/A (2.4L) Fuel Efficiency (km/L) 9-12 km/L (urban/highway) 12-14 km/L (urban/highway) Suitability Urban/Highway Flexible usage/Family car/More demanding tasks toyota liteace noah vs toyota noah

Cargo Space and Versatility

Toyota Liteace Noah SR40:

Cargo Capacity:

500 to 600 liters (rear seats in place).

Up to 1,500 liters (rear seats are folded or removed)

Seating Configurations: The Liteace Noah typically offers multiple seating configurations to accommodate passengers and cargo. Depending on the model, it may have various seating arrangements, including bench seats or captain’s chairs in the middle row, and sometimes even a third-row seating option.

Foldable/Removable Seats: Many Liteace Noah models feature foldable or removable rear seats, allowing for flexibility in cargo space. By folding or removing the rear seats, the vehicle can quickly transform from a people carrier to a cargo hauler.

Adjustable Interior: The interior of the Liteace Noah often features adjustable components, such as movable or collapsible tables, sliding doors, and storage compartments, enhancing its versatility for different needs.

Toyota Noah ZRR70:

Cargo Capacity:

Larger cargo space compared to the Liteace Noah. Rear seats in place : 600 to 800 liters.

Rear seats folded down or removed, 1,500 to 1,800 liters, depending on the specific model and configuration.

Configurable Interior: Similar to the Liteace Noah, the Toyota Noah ZRR70 offers a configurable interior that can adapt to various passenger and cargo requirements. It typically provides multiple seating arrangements, including options for captain’s chairs or bench seats in the middle row.

Fold-Flat Seats: Many Noah models come with fold-flat rear seats that can be easily folded down to create a flat cargo floor. This feature maximizes cargo space and allows for the transportation of larger items when needed.

Storage Solutions: The Toyota Noah often incorporates smart storage solutions throughout the cabin, such as under-seat storage, overhead compartments, and cargo nets, enhancing its versatility for organizing and transporting cargo.

Popular Use Cases

Toyota Liteace Noah

The Toyota Liteace Noah is a versatile family transporter with seating for up to 8. Its compact size suits urban commuting, while flexible seating makes it great for both passengers and cargo, ideal for family outings or commercial use.

Toyota Noah

The Toyota Noah is a spacious family car with adjustable seating and advanced comfort features. It’s perfect for family trips, corporate transport, or taxi services, offering enhanced security and accessibility options for all passengers.

Recommendation

If you’re looking for a more economical and modern option for professional use, I highly recommend the Toyota Noah ZRR70. With its attractive price and modern features, it offers an ideal combination of functionality and efficiency to meet your professional needs. Its practical design and advanced features make it a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable solution.

On the other hand, if you need a more spacious and family-oriented vehicle, the Toyota Liteace Noah SR40 might better suit you. Its design offers generous interior space, perfect for comfortably accommodating your entire family and their luggage during trips or leisure activities. With its versatility and superior comfort, the Liteace Noah SR40 is ideal for those who value space and convenience in their daily lives.

