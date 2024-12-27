You are currently viewing Used Cars from Japan: Carused.jp Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024

Wrapping up 2024 with the Best of the Best Used Cars

When it comes to reliability, affordability, and top-notch engineering, used cars from Japan are in a league of their own. For drivers around the world like those in the USA, Australia, Kenya, and beyond, buying a used car from Japan provides exceptional value and durability. Carused.jp has revealed its Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024, showcasing some of the most sought-after vehicles. Whether you’re a casual driver or a business owner, this lineup has something for everyone—from buses to SUVs, hatchbacks, and trucks. Here’s a look at the Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024 and why they’ve earned their place among the best.

Buses: Big, Bold, and the Best

Toyota Coaster

  • Years of Production: 1969–Present
  • Best Features: Spacious interior, up to 29-seater capacity, strong diesel engines, and low maintenance costs.
  • Why It’s the Best: Toyota Coaster is the perfect solution for businesses, schools, or tour operators. Its durability, fuel efficiency, and ability to navigate both city streets and rugged terrains make it a reliable choice.
Three different models of the Toyota Coaster, used commercial buses from Japan

Mitsubishi Rosa

  • Years of Production: 1960–Present
  • Best Features: Comfortable seating for up to 25 passengers, powerful engines, and smooth handling.
  • Why It’s the Best: Mitsubishi Rosa is renowned for its comfort and exceptional ride quality. It’s ideal for public transport operators looking for a durable and cost-efficient solution.
Three different models of the Mitsubishi Rosa, used commercial buses from Japan
Compact: Small Car, Big Personality 

Mazda Demio

  • Years of Production: 1996–Present (Also known as Mazda2)
  • Best Features: Fuel-efficient engine options, compact design, and easy handling.
  • Why It’s the Best: Mazda Demio is a top choice for urban commuters due to its compact size, excellent mileage, and modern design.

Toyota Ractis

  • Years of Production: 2005–2017
  • Best Features: Spacious cabin, flexible rear seats, and reliable performance.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Ractis combines the practicality of a hatchback with the comfort of a compact MPV, making it ideal for families and businesses.

Honda Fit

  • Years of Production: 2001–Present
  • Best Features: Magic seat flexibility, impressive fuel economy, and a modern, sporty look.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Honda Fit stands out for its reliability, versatility, and ability to maximize interior space without compromising on driving performance.
Used cars from Japan for sale, Mazda Demio, Toyota Ractis, Honda Fit
Kei Cars: Pocket-sized Legends

Suzuki Jimny

  • Years of Production: 1968–Present
  • Best Features: 4×4 capabilities, compact build, and rugged off-road performance.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Suzuki Jimny is the ultimate small off-roader, perfect for outdoor adventures and tough terrains.

Daihatsu Terios Kid

  • Years of Production: 1998–2012
  • Best Features: Lightweight frame, turbocharged engines, and excellent fuel economy.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Terios Kid is great for city driving and light off-road trips, offering compact efficiency and versatility.

Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

  • Years of Production: 1994–2012
  • Best Features: Compact size, 4WD options, and durability.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Pajero Mini delivers big performance in a small package, making it perfect for crowded cities or rural roads.
Japanese used cars for sale: Suzuki jimny, daihatsu terios kid, mitsubishi pajero mini
Sedans: Sleek and Smooth

Toyota Mark X

  • Years of Production: 2004–2019
  • Best Features: V6 engine options, rear-wheel drive, and a sporty yet luxurious feel.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Toyota Mark X combines elegance with power, making it a popular choice for drivers seeking comfort and performance.

Toyota Premio

  • Years of Production: 2001–2021
  • Best Features: Spacious interior, refined ride quality, and fuel efficiency.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Premio is a top choice for families, professionals, and business owners due to its durability and class-leading comfort.

BMW 3 Series

  • Years of Production: 1975–Present
  • Best Features: Dynamic driving performance, high-tech features, and a premium cabin.
  • Why It’s the Best: BMW sedans offer a luxury experience at an affordable price, with excellent handling and unmatched reliability.
Used Toyota Mark X, Premio and BMW 3 Series for sale from Japan
SUVs: All-Terrain, All-Terrific

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

  • Years of Production: 1984–Present
  • Best Features: Powerful engine options, rugged 4×4 capabilities, and a luxurious interior.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Prado remains the gold standard for off-road SUVs, combining toughness and sophistication.

Toyota Vanguard

  • Years of Production: 2007–2013
  • Best Features: 7-seater flexibility, spacious interior, and strong engine performance.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Vanguard is perfect for families needing extra seating and cargo space while enjoying SUV power.

Nissan Juke

  • Years of Production: 2010–Present
  • Best Features: Unique design, turbocharged engines, and agile handling.
  • Why It’s the Best: Nissan Juke is a stylish, compact SUV ideal for urban drivers looking for a fun and reliable ride.
Used SUV for sale from Japan including Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Vanguard, and Nissan Juke.
Trucks: Built to Haul Anything

Mitsubishi Canter

  • Years of Production: 1963–Present
  • Best Features: Strong payload capacity, durable build, and fuel efficiency.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Mitsubishi Canter is a versatile workhorse, ideal for logistics, construction, and business needs.

Mitsubishi Fighter

  • Years of Production: 1984–Present
  • Best Features: Robust engine performance, heavy-load capabilities, and driver comfort.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Fighter delivers exceptional value for businesses requiring heavy-duty transportation.
Used trucks from Japan for sale such as Mitsubishi Canter, Fuso Fighter. Best Sellers of Japanese used cars 2024.
Wagons: Roomy and Ready to Go

Toyota Noah

  • Years of Production: 2001–Present
  • Best Features: 7–8 passenger seating, spacious interior, and smooth performance.
  • Why It’s the Best: Toyota Noah is an excellent choice for families and businesses needing a dependable, multi-purpose vehicle.

Toyota Alphard

  • Years of Production: 2002–Present
  • Best Features: Luxurious interior, hybrid options, and top-class comfort.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Alphard is perfect for long trips, offering luxury and practicality for larger families.
Vans (Minibuses): Roomy for Every Venture

Toyota HiAce Van

  • Years of Production: 1967–Present
  • Best Features: Massive cargo capacity, durability, and versatile configurations.
  • Why It’s the Best: The HiAce is trusted worldwide for transporting goods and people efficiently.

Toyota Probox Van

  • Years of Production: 2002–Present
  • Best Features: Sturdy build, excellent fuel economy, and adaptable storage.
  • Why It’s the Best: The Probox is a compact yet spacious van, ideal for business owners looking for a reliable workhorse.
Japanese Used Cars best sellers of 2024, Toyota Noah, Alphard, Hiace Van and probox van
Why Choose Used Cars from Japan?

Used cars from Japan are known for their:

  • Exceptional Quality: Japanese automakers prioritize durability, fuel efficiency, and technology.
  • Affordability: Buying a used car from Japan is much cheaper than new alternatives without compromising quality.
  • Variety: From sedans and hatchbacks to trucks and buses, there’s a vehicle for every need.

Carused.jp ensures buyers get top-quality vehicles that meet global standards. Whether you’re in Kenya, the USA, the UK, or Australia, now is the perfect time to invest in a reliable Japanese used car.

Ready to Find Your Perfect Car?
Visit Carused.jp today and discover the best deals on these top-selling used cars from Japan. Save money while driving a car you can trust!

