Used Cars from Japan: Carused.jp Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024

Wrapping up 2024 with the Best of the Best Used Cars

When it comes to reliability, affordability, and top-notch engineering, used cars from Japan are in a league of their own. For drivers around the world like those in the USA, Australia, Kenya, and beyond, buying a used car from Japan provides exceptional value and durability. Carused.jp has revealed its Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024, showcasing some of the most sought-after vehicles. Whether you’re a casual driver or a business owner, this lineup has something for everyone—from buses to SUVs, hatchbacks, and trucks. Here’s a look at the Top 20 Best-Sellers of 2024 and why they’ve earned their place among the best.

Buses: Big, Bold, and the Best

Toyota Coaster

Years of Production: 1969–Present

1969–Present Best Features: Spacious interior, up to 29-seater capacity, strong diesel engines, and low maintenance costs.

Spacious interior, up to 29-seater capacity, strong diesel engines, and low maintenance costs. Why It’s the Best: Toyota Coaster is the perfect solution for businesses, schools, or tour operators. Its durability, fuel efficiency, and ability to navigate both city streets and rugged terrains make it a reliable choice.

Mitsubishi Rosa

Years of Production: 1960–Present

1960–Present Best Features: Comfortable seating for up to 25 passengers, powerful engines, and smooth handling.

Comfortable seating for up to 25 passengers, powerful engines, and smooth handling. Why It’s the Best: Mitsubishi Rosa is renowned for its comfort and exceptional ride quality. It’s ideal for public transport operators looking for a durable and cost-efficient solution.

Compact: Small Car, Big Personality

Mazda Demio

Years of Production: 1996–Present (Also known as Mazda2)

1996–Present (Also known as Mazda2) Best Features: Fuel-efficient engine options, compact design, and easy handling.

Fuel-efficient engine options, compact design, and easy handling. Why It’s the Best: Mazda Demio is a top choice for urban commuters due to its compact size, excellent mileage, and modern design.

Toyota Ractis

Years of Production: 2005–2017

2005–2017 Best Features: Spacious cabin, flexible rear seats, and reliable performance.

Spacious cabin, flexible rear seats, and reliable performance. Why It’s the Best: The Ractis combines the practicality of a hatchback with the comfort of a compact MPV, making it ideal for families and businesses.

Honda Fit

Years of Production: 2001–Present

2001–Present Best Features: Magic seat flexibility, impressive fuel economy, and a modern, sporty look.

Magic seat flexibility, impressive fuel economy, and a modern, sporty look. Why It’s the Best: The Honda Fit stands out for its reliability, versatility, and ability to maximize interior space without compromising on driving performance.

Kei Cars: Pocket-sized Legends

Suzuki Jimny

Years of Production: 1968–Present

1968–Present Best Features: 4×4 capabilities, compact build, and rugged off-road performance.

4×4 capabilities, compact build, and rugged off-road performance. Why It’s the Best: The Suzuki Jimny is the ultimate small off-roader, perfect for outdoor adventures and tough terrains.

Daihatsu Terios Kid

Years of Production: 1998–2012

1998–2012 Best Features: Lightweight frame, turbocharged engines, and excellent fuel economy.

Lightweight frame, turbocharged engines, and excellent fuel economy. Why It’s the Best: The Terios Kid is great for city driving and light off-road trips, offering compact efficiency and versatility.

Mitsubishi Pajero Mini

Years of Production: 1994–2012

1994–2012 Best Features: Compact size, 4WD options, and durability.

Compact size, 4WD options, and durability. Why It’s the Best: The Pajero Mini delivers big performance in a small package, making it perfect for crowded cities or rural roads.

Sedans: Sleek and Smooth

Toyota Mark X

Years of Production: 2004–2019

2004–2019 Best Features: V6 engine options, rear-wheel drive, and a sporty yet luxurious feel.

V6 engine options, rear-wheel drive, and a sporty yet luxurious feel. Why It’s the Best: The Toyota Mark X combines elegance with power, making it a popular choice for drivers seeking comfort and performance.

Toyota Premio

Years of Production: 2001–2021

2001–2021 Best Features: Spacious interior, refined ride quality, and fuel efficiency.

Spacious interior, refined ride quality, and fuel efficiency. Why It’s the Best: The Premio is a top choice for families, professionals, and business owners due to its durability and class-leading comfort.

BMW 3 Series

Years of Production: 1975–Present

1975–Present Best Features: Dynamic driving performance, high-tech features, and a premium cabin.

Dynamic driving performance, high-tech features, and a premium cabin. Why It’s the Best: BMW sedans offer a luxury experience at an affordable price, with excellent handling and unmatched reliability.

SUVs: All-Terrain, All-Terrific

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Years of Production: 1984–Present

1984–Present Best Features: Powerful engine options, rugged 4×4 capabilities, and a luxurious interior.

Powerful engine options, rugged 4×4 capabilities, and a luxurious interior. Why It’s the Best: The Prado remains the gold standard for off-road SUVs, combining toughness and sophistication.

Toyota Vanguard

Years of Production: 2007–2013

2007–2013 Best Features: 7-seater flexibility, spacious interior, and strong engine performance.

7-seater flexibility, spacious interior, and strong engine performance. Why It’s the Best: The Vanguard is perfect for families needing extra seating and cargo space while enjoying SUV power.

Nissan Juke

Years of Production: 2010–Present

2010–Present Best Features: Unique design, turbocharged engines, and agile handling.

Unique design, turbocharged engines, and agile handling. Why It’s the Best: Nissan Juke is a stylish, compact SUV ideal for urban drivers looking for a fun and reliable ride.

Trucks: Built to Haul Anything

Mitsubishi Canter

Years of Production: 1963–Present

1963–Present Best Features: Strong payload capacity, durable build, and fuel efficiency.

Strong payload capacity, durable build, and fuel efficiency. Why It’s the Best: The Mitsubishi Canter is a versatile workhorse, ideal for logistics, construction, and business needs.

Mitsubishi Fighter

Years of Production: 1984–Present

1984–Present Best Features: Robust engine performance, heavy-load capabilities, and driver comfort.

Robust engine performance, heavy-load capabilities, and driver comfort. Why It’s the Best: The Fighter delivers exceptional value for businesses requiring heavy-duty transportation.

Wagons: Roomy and Ready to Go

Toyota Noah

Years of Production: 2001–Present

2001–Present Best Features: 7–8 passenger seating, spacious interior, and smooth performance.

7–8 passenger seating, spacious interior, and smooth performance. Why It’s the Best: Toyota Noah is an excellent choice for families and businesses needing a dependable, multi-purpose vehicle.

Toyota Alphard

Years of Production: 2002–Present

2002–Present Best Features: Luxurious interior, hybrid options, and top-class comfort.

Luxurious interior, hybrid options, and top-class comfort. Why It’s the Best: The Alphard is perfect for long trips, offering luxury and practicality for larger families.

Vans (Minibuses): Roomy for Every Venture

Toyota HiAce Van

Years of Production: 1967–Present

1967–Present Best Features: Massive cargo capacity, durability, and versatile configurations.

Massive cargo capacity, durability, and versatile configurations. Why It’s the Best: The HiAce is trusted worldwide for transporting goods and people efficiently.

Toyota Probox Van

Years of Production: 2002–Present

2002–Present Best Features: Sturdy build, excellent fuel economy, and adaptable storage.

Sturdy build, excellent fuel economy, and adaptable storage. Why It’s the Best: The Probox is a compact yet spacious van, ideal for business owners looking for a reliable workhorse.

Why Choose Used Cars from Japan?

Used cars from Japan are known for their:

Exceptional Quality: Japanese automakers prioritize durability, fuel efficiency, and technology.

Japanese automakers prioritize durability, fuel efficiency, and technology. Affordability: Buying a used car from Japan is much cheaper than new alternatives without compromising quality.

Buying a used car from Japan is much cheaper than new alternatives without compromising quality. Variety: From sedans and hatchbacks to trucks and buses, there’s a vehicle for every need.

Carused.jp ensures buyers get top-quality vehicles that meet global standards. Whether you’re in Kenya, the USA, the UK, or Australia, now is the perfect time to invest in a reliable Japanese used car.

Ready to Find Your Perfect Car?

Visit Carused.jp today and discover the best deals on these top-selling used cars from Japan. Save money while driving a car you can trust!