Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150: Models , Features, Performances

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150 is an SUV that combines luxury, rugged performance, and advanced technology. Known for its durability and off-road capabilities, this model continues to attract adventure enthusiasts and families seeking reliability. Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota SUV Prado, also referred to as the Prado Toyota Land Cruiser.

Overview of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150

Launched as part of the Land Cruiser lineup, the Prado TRJ150 maintains the legacy of toughness while adding a refined edge. Its design is a blend of sophistication and ruggedness, making it equally suitable for urban environments and off-road escapades. The Land Cruiser 150, commonly known as the Prado 150, is a Toyota SUV Prado that stands out for its versatility.

Key Features of the Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150

Engine Performance: The Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150 is powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder petrol engine (2TR-FE), delivering 163 horsepower and 246 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth and reliable performance. A Land Cruiser Prado diesel variant is also available in some markets. Off-Road Capability: Equipped with Toyota’s legendary four-wheel-drive system, the TX Prado is built to handle challenging terrains. Features like Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, and a locking rear differential enhance its off-road prowess, making it a true Toyota Prado 4×4. Interior Comfort: The Prado’s cabin is designed for comfort and functionality. It offers leather seats, a spacious layout, and advanced climate control. Depending on the variant, you may also find an 8-inch infotainment system, JBL sound system, and ventilated seats, ensuring a premium experience in the Land Cruiser Prado car. Safety Features: Toyota prioritizes safety with its advanced Toyota Safety Sense package. This includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, and automatic high beams. Fuel Efficiency: The Prado 150 provides a fuel economy of approximately 10-12 km/L, depending on driving conditions and terrain, making it an efficient Toyota Prado for sale.

Design and Build

The exterior of the Land Cruiser Prado TX is bold yet elegant. With its robust grille, LED headlights, and high ground clearance, it exudes confidence on the road. The vehicle’s dimensions provide ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips.

Trim and Grades

TX L Package Black Edition

On August 3, 2020, Toyota introduced the TX “L Package Black Edition” as part of a facelift for the Land Cruiser Prado.

This special edition is based on the TX grade, with the addition of L Package features, a glossy black chrome grille, headlamp garnish accents, and exclusive 18-inch black-painted aluminum wheels. Compared to the standard version, which has a more glamorous look, the Black Edition exudes a solid, robust image that appeals to the masculine spirit. Let’s take a look at the unique features of the Black Edition.

Exterior :

Front design:

Black-painted radiator grille

Jet-black chrome inner bars

Headlamp garnish

Exclusive piano black-painted fog lamp bezels

Wheels:

Exclusive 18-inch aluminum wheels

Finished in black paint

Fitted with 265/60R18 tires

Rear design:

Jet-black chrome garnish on the back door

Adds a sense of heft to the most prominent part of the rear view

Significantly enhances the vehicle’s overall presence

Interior :

Black leather seats enhance the luxurious feel of the interior.

enhance the luxurious feel of the interior. Center console end panel finished in sleek black paint.

finished in sleek black paint. Expansive cargo space in the TRJ150, offering ample room for:

in the TRJ150, offering ample room for: Luggage

Gear

Everyday essentials

A perfect blend of style and practicality.

70th Anniversary Limited

This design is a version builds upon the special edition “TX L Package Black Edition” introduced in August 2020, enhancing its premium feel and exclusivity even further. Apart from the emblem, all other features are identical to the Black Edition.

Exterior :

Radiator Grille : Black-painted

: Black-painted Grille Inner Bar : Jet-black chrome finish

: Jet-black chrome finish Headlamp Garnish : Jet-black chrome finish

: Jet-black chrome finish Exclusive Fog Lamp Bezel: Piano black-painted

Exclusive black-painted aluminum wheels

Tire size: 265/60R18

Jet-black chrome-plated back door garnish

Interior :

Saddle tan leather seats

Contribute to an interior that exudes a luxurious feel, fitting for the 70th Anniversary

Used around the shift area for added elegance

Expansive cargo space

Why Choose the Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150?

Versatility: The Prado Toyota Prado is as comfortable navigating city streets as it is tackling rough trails. Reliability: With Toyota’s renowned engineering, the TX Land Cruiser Prado is built to last for years with minimal maintenance. Resale Value: Thanks to its durability and reputation, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car holds its value well in the used car market. Comfort and Luxury: The interior is designed with high-quality materials and offers a premium driving experience.

Competitors

The Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150 competes with models like the Mitsubishi Pajero, Toyota Patrol, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. While each has its strengths, the Prado’s combination of reliability and off-road capability makes it a standout choice among Toyota Prado 4×4 options.

Who Should Buy the Prado TRJ150?

The Prado TRJ150 is ideal for drivers who value a blend of luxury and rugged performance. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking for a reliable off-road vehicle or a family needing a spacious and safe SUV, the Toyota Land Cruiser 150 delivers on all fronts.

Conclusion

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TRJ150 continues to uphold the brand’s reputation for excellence. With its powerful engine, advanced features, and unmatched reliability, it remains a top contender in the SUV market. If you’re in the market for a versatile and durable SUV, the Prado 150 deserves a spot at the top of your list. Whether you’re exploring options for Toyota Prado price or considering a Toyota Prado for sale, the Land Cruiser Prado TX is an investment in quality and performance.

