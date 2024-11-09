You’ve gone down the various exporting sites for used cars from Japan and just when you are about to click “Buy”, someone tells you to “Stop!” Before paying for your car, you need to know the various restrictions that might apply. One of the biggest mistakes any first-time importers make is not knowing their country’s import regulations on used cars.

Import regulations vary from country to country. Some countries have age restrictions on the vehicle, while others might require extensive inspections before it can be picked up from the port. A common import regulation for used cars in the U.S. for example, is that all used cars must be older than 25 years old. Not newer but older than! Whereas in Kenya, a vehicle cannot be older than 8 years from the manufacturing date. So don’t get these mixed up!

What documents are needed to pick up your imported vehicle?

To get your car from the port, you will need to bring in a set of documents to prove that the vehicle is yours. Different countries may require different sets of documents or additional ones such as inspection reports before it even gets on a ship. Some of the basic documents all countries will need are:

Bill of Lading (BL or BoL)

Original Commercial Invoice

Exporting certificate

For more details on these documents, you can read about them here. Additionally, if you are from the U.S., you will need to fill in the EPA form 3520-1 and DOT form HS-7 to declare emissions and safety standards for the car that is being imported. It is always important to know which documents you will need or hire a professional customs clearance service to help you out.

What can I expect to pay when importing a car from Japan?

Another common thing that gets overlooked by buyers is the additional fees you might need to pay when you buy a used car from overseas. Every country has their own set of import duties you have to pay and if you live in the U.S., every state varies or if you are from Canada, the PST is different as well depending on which province you live in.

Below is a comprehensive list of countries and the import regulations for used cars as follows:

North America

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes United States 25 years or older Required in certain states. Varies by state;

2.5% on passenger cars, 25% on trucks. Canada 15 years or older No pre-shipment inspection required. GST (5%) and PST (0-10%); 6.1% duty is required if not a NAFTA-certified vehicle.

Europe

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes United Kingdom No age restrictions but strict emissions regulations SVA (single vehicle approval) or IVA (individual vehicle approval) 10% duty, 20% VAT but classic vehicles (30+ years old) might be exempted from duty. France No age restrictions but must meet Euro 6 standards No pre-shipment inspection required VAT 20%, 10% import duty on non-EU vehicles; emissions-based registration fees. Ireland No age restriction, but older cars may incur higher taxed National Car Test (NCT) for cars over 4 years. VAT 25%, VRT (vehicle registration tax) based on CO2 emissions, and import duty 10% on non-EU vehicles.

Oceania

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes New Zealand No age limit but must meet safety and emissions standards (Euro 4 or higher) JEVIC or MAF Import levies based on value and emissions fees are required if over the threshold. Australia No specific age restrictions but only certain models are allowed to be imported into Australia. Always check beforehand. Quarantine and safety inspections required (AQIS) after arrival at the port Import duty 5%, GST (10%), luxury car tax LCT (33%) if the car exceeds the AUD threshold.



For more details on LCT, click here. Fiji Must be less than 5 years old for passenger cars JEVIC Import duty 15%, Excise duty 15-32% based on engine size, VAT 9%. Malaysia Max. 5 years old No pre-shipment inspection required. Import duty varies from 10-30% based on vehicle type, excise duty up to 100%, GST 6%

Africa

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes Kenya Must be less than 8 years from the year of manufacture. QISJ or JEVIC Import duty 25%, Excise duty 20%, VAT 16%, other cumulative duty may reach 60% Tanzania No age restriction but used cars of 8 years or older might have additional excise duty charged EAA Import duty 25%, Excise duty 10-25%, VAT 18% Uganda Max. 15 years old EAA Import duty 25%, VAT 18%, withholding tax 6%, environmental levy 20-50% based on the age. Zambia No age restriction JEVIC Import duty 25%, VAT 16%, Excise duty 10-30% based on engine size. Zimbabwe Max. 10 years old EAA Import duty 25-40%, surtax 35% on vehicles over 5 years, VAT 14.5% Malawi No age restriction No pre-shipment inspection required Import duty 25%, VAT 16.5%, excise duty 15-30% based on age and engine size Mozambique No age restriction No pre-shipment inspection is required but Intertek inspection should be applied after purchase. Import duty 20%, VAT 17%, Excise duty 3-5% based on engine size. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) No age restriction DGDA, OCC, Ministry of Commerce Import duty 8-13%, VAT 16%, additional taxes for older vehicles

Middle East

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes United Arab Emirates (UAE) Max. 4 years and LHD-only. No pre-shipment inspection is required but is recommended. Import duty of 5%, may include customs duty of non-GCC certified cars

Asia

Country Age & Other Restrictions Inspection Import Duties & Taxes Hong Kong Max 7 years. No pre-shipment inspection required No import duty for most imported vehicles but the car must comply with specific regulations.

Remember, import regulations are regularly updated. So if you plan on importing a used car from Japan yourself, make sure to do your research or ask your local government. Additionally, you can reach out to your exporting company Carused.jp. Our expert sales team has experience exporting to over 150 countries worldwide, with services in English, French, Portuguese, Swahili, and more!

