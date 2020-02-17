How to buy hiace van supergl cheap

A diagnosis of Hiace model according to each customer

In Japan, Hiace is used for transporting goods, but in other countries, it is often used not only for freight cars but also for vehicles accommodating many passengers, such as sightseeing buses and shared buses around sightseeing spots, so Hiace is especially a popular car model.

Hiace can be roughly divided into three types: vans, wagons, and commuters. Which Hiace is suitable for these purposes? Therefore, we will introduce the type and engine grade that you should consider buying as a diagnosis of Hiace model.

What type of Hiace should you buy?

Hiace has a simple and stylish design, making it suitable for transporting people and goods in its spacious interior. However, Hiace can be roughly divided into three types, van, wagons, and commuters. More specifically, there are as many as 20 types of Hiace, so you may not know which Hiace to choose from.

From here, we will introduce Hiace that you should buy based on the characteristics of Hiace’s representative van, wagon, and commuter.

Hiace van

Long van Super long van Super GL

DX

DXGLパッケージ package DX

DXGL package Engine type 3L diesel

2L gasoline/2.7L gasoline 3L diesel

2.7L gasoline Minimum turning radius 2WD：5.0〜5.2m

4WD：5.2〜5.4m 2WD：6.1m

4WD：6.3m Fuel consumption 9.1〜11.2km/L 9.3〜10.6km/L Overall length 4,695〜4,840mm 5,380mm Overall height 1,980〜2,240mm 2,285mm Overall width 1,695〜1,880mm 1,880mm Riding capacity 2〜9 people 3〜6 people

There are two types of Hiace vans: “Super Long Van” and “Long Van”. More specifically, long vans can be divided into “Super GL”, “DX”, and “DX GL package”, and overall height, overall width, overall length, fuel consumption, and riding capacity vary according to the type. Hiace vans are a type of Hiace suitable for carrying goods, so those who want to use Hiace for freight should buy a Hiace van.

Hiace Wagon

Grand Cabin GL DX Engine type 2.7L gasoline Minimum turning radius 2WD：6.1m

4WD：6.3m 2WD：5.2m

4WD：5.4m Fuel consumption 2WD：9.5km/L 4WD車：8.9km/L 2WD：9.7km/L

4WD車：9.1km/L Overall length 5,380mm 4,840mm Overall height 2,285mm 2,105mm Overall width 1,880mm 1,880mm Riding capacity 10 people

Hiace Wagon has a simple and practical body component, and the full width is used for only a wide body.

The interior volume is sufficiently large, and the maximum riding capacity can be up to 10 people, so if you want to use it as a freight car to load more luggage, or if you want to use it as shuttle buses, sightseeing buses, and shared buses for small number of people, it is the one that you should buy among Hiace.

Hiace Commuter

GL/DX GL/DX Engine type 3L diesel 2.7L gasoline Minimum turning radius 2WD：6.1m

4WD：6.3m 2WD：6.1m Fuel consumption 2WD：10.2km/L

4WD：8.9km/L 2WD：9.5km/L Overall length 5,380mm Overall height 2,280mm Overall width 1,880mm Riding capacity 14 people

It is a type of Hiace with a maximum riding capacity of 14 people among Hiace. Anyone who wants to use as sightseeing buses, pick-up buses, and shared buses around tourist spots, this is the suitable type since it can accommodate more than 10 people.

Which one should you choose, Gasoline or Diesel Engine?

The three Hiace; vans, wagons, and commuters we have introduced are available with a gasoline engine and a diesel engine. Many people might have an image that gasoline engines are smoother, but fuel efficiency is poor. Diesel engines have a peculiar way of driving but considered to have good fuel efficiency. However, in the recent Hiace, fuel efficiency has improved significantly due to technological advances, so there is not much difference in fuel efficiency.

Hiace is used for transporting many people and luggage in overseas, so high engine power is required. Therefore, it is better to choose a diesel engine with fuel efficiency and power.

The grade of each Hiace

While there are various types of Hiace, the current Hiace 200 series is available in only two grades, “GL” and “DX” which is very easy to understand. GL is the highest grade in Hiace and has a 4-number specification with a combination of a standard width body and a standard roof, which is a small cargo vehicle. In the wide-body, the middle roof is the most frequently used as an ordinary truck.

In addition, each door has double-row seats of five and features a wide variety of equipment that can be selected as standard equipment or manufacturer options. DX, on the other hand, has the largest number of vehicles among van-based grades and is characterized by a wide range of options. The combination of the standard width body and the standard roof is a 4-number specification for small trucks, and you can choose from standard width and wide width bodies. Also, the high roof has a number 1 specification that refers to general cargo trucks, and it is a grade that is suitable to carry a lot of goods because it has a flat bottom just-low.

How to get a variety of Hiace at a Japanese car auction?

The Japanese car auction lists 40,000 cars every week, so you can find the right Hiace for your purpose. Only professionals can participate in Japanese car auctions, so you can participate by requesting an agency that will participate in the auction on your behalf on an overseas EC site.

