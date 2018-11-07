How to fix Toyota Hiace van’s common door problems

If you’re using your Hiace van to transport commuters, it is more likely for the sliding doors to become too stiff or broken. Throughout the day, several people slide the door open and close, handling it differently. In this post, we are going to discuss how to fix a broken sliding door. This way, when you look for used Hiace vans for sale, you will know how to address such problem accordingly.

Check if There’s Something Wrong with the Door Latch

Try pulling the handle to open the sliding door. If it only makes some sound without opening the door, then there must be something wrong with the latch. Pulling and holding the handle for a few seconds might open the door, but this is only a temporary workaround. In this case, it is best that you replace the latch unit. If you are not confident that you can do this on your own, you can bring your HiAce van to an expert mechanic.

Quick Fix for the Rollers

It is possible that there is an issue with the rear rollers in your HiAce van’s sliding door. A quick fix for this is using PEX tubing. If you’re not familiar with this product, you can ask your local auto parts shop for the material used for potable water systems on RVs. You can use the PEX tubing to create your own bushings. Keep in mind that they won’t work the same as the old ones. However, they are the cost-effective and easy fix for faulty rear rollers. They fit tightly, allowing even the worn pins to grab onto the pipe securely.

Lubricating the Sliding Door Properly

Some used Hiace vans for sale can have sliding doors that are stuck. Thankfully, in some cases, lubricating the parts does the trick. To do that, you need to follow these steps:

1st Step: Deal with the Tailgate

In the rear of the Hiace van, you will find the tailgate. Lift it up, then use a flat head screwdriver to remove the screw coverings. Take out the screws for the taillight, then disconnect the pin in front of the exposed assembly. Make sure you do not damage the paint and the pin.

2nd Step: Access the Track

Close the sliding door of your Hiace van. Take out the screws from the back of the track cover. Open the sliding doors, then use the inline socket to remove the bolt in front of the track’s cover. Be careful not to drop the bolt, but if you do, you can retrieve it using a magnetic tool. Close the sliding doors, then move the track cover about an inch toward the rear. Once you’ve done this, you will be able to see the movement track, gliding wheels, and the actual track.

3rd Step: Clean the Assembly

Gently slide a soft cloth over the cable and track. Make sure you get rid of the dirt and grime thoroughly until you see the clean metal.

4th Step: Lubricate

Once you’ve cleaned the assembly, you can now lubricate it. Take a rag and put a small amount of grease on it. Rub it onto the cables and track. When you get to the guide rails and cables, ensure that they are generously lubricated. After lubricating the assembly, try opening and closing the sliding door several times. You can add more lubricant and grease until you deem that the door is finally gliding smoothly.

Don’t forget to get a clean towel to wipe off the excess lubricant. Doing so will keep clumps of mess and grease collecting in the assembly. Once you’ve done that, you can now put the assembly back together.