Whatever type of vehicle you drive, you understand how financially painful repairs can be. Thankfully, you can always prevent expensive problems by keeping your car in good condition. So, in this post, we are going to share the basic maintenance essentials for your van, SUV, sedan, or truck.

In general, the care tips for every type of vehicle are closely similar. However, there are some extra measures you need to take, depending on the purpose of the car. Don’t worry because we will cover every car maintenance checklist you need to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape.

Maintenance Tips for Your Van

Whatever HiAce van review you read; you will learn that this type of vehicle is a commercial workhorse. Indeed, vans remain valuable even when they become second-hand vehicles. Simply browse through a used car catalog, and you'll discover that many units are still in good, functional condition.

However, since vans subjected to daily abuse, they require religious maintenance. So, to avoid any major breakdown, you must check or replace the following:

Brakes

Tires

Spark plugs

Transmission fluid

Air filter

Suspension

Motor oil

It is best that you let a professional mechanic inspect your van to check for signs of wear and tear. You should also follow their recommended maintenance schedule for your vehicle. If your budget is tight, there are certain things you can get away with. However, there are still issues that you should never ignore, including the following:

Strange noises

Leaking fluids under the van

Failing tires

Check engine light

If you encounter any of the aforementioned issues, you should bring your van to the nearest service center. While the Check Engine Light can mean nothing, it can also indicate something serious. You would not want to get into an accident because you ignored this.

Maintenance Tips for Your SUV

It is worth noting that SUVs are more powerful and bigger than compact cars and sedans. Moreover, they have a higher center of gravity. So, if you slide on snow, ice or puddles, or if you turn too quickly, you can easily tip over when you’re driving an SUV. While the car maintenance checklist for an SUV is almost the same as what you’d use for a van or a sedan, there are still some slight differences.

For instance, it is best that you always drive with at least half a tank of gas. This will help you avoid overworking the fuel pump. Moreover, this practice improves your vehicle’s mileage. A lot of people value their SUV, but they do not love the cost of filling up the tank at the gas station. However, ensuring that the tank is at least half-filled can help you reduce that cost.

If you are planning to use your SUV to tow things or to carry heavy cargo, it is best that you perform some research on how to load the SUV properly and efficiently. You need to ensure that the weight of the objects is centered adequately. Aside from that, it would be helpful if you learn how to connect a vehicle or a trailer to tow properly.

You should also provide extra care to your SUV’s body. Regularly wash it and do not forget to spray in the wheel wells and underneath the vehicle. Remember to apply a wax coating, especially when you always drive into the wilderness or off-road.

Caring for Your Sedan

The great thing about a sedan is its car maintenance checklist has steps that can be done on your own. While there are more complicated procedures that should be done by a professional mechanic, there are certain things you can do yourself. Here are some of them:

Checking the engine oil – You should do this at least once a week. If necessary, top off the fluid. Depending on the type of oil you use, you should change the fluid after every 5,000 km to 10,000 km.

Checking the tires – Every week, you must inspect your tires and look for signs of wear and tear. It is recommended to spot tread damage as early as possible. In this way, you will be able to replace your tires in time to prevent accidents.

Inspecting the lights, mirrors, and windows – Remember that your sedan’s lights are important, especially when you usually drive at night. Ensure that they are in good condition. Moreover, to improve visibility and driving safety, you must check if the mirrors are in tip-top shape.

Checking the other fluids – Remember that your car won’t be able to survive without its fluids. So, make sure you check your brake fluid, power steering fluid, transmission fluid, coolant, and windshield fluid at least once a week.

Truck Maintenance Tips

Trucks can be used for commercial, industrial, and even mining specifications. It goes without saying that they can be subjected to heavy abuse. Moreover, trucks are prone to a particular set of issues due to the nature of their function. Here are some of the things you need to remember:

Perform Tests to Prevent Engine Issues – Remember that drivetrain and engine problems can render your truck useless. So, you need to subject it to periodic compression tests. Moreover, you need to watch the exhaust and engine coolant temperature, ensuring that there is nothing out of the ordinary.

Keep the Body in Good Condition – Some trucks retire earlier because of body corrosion. Chemicals and salt are some of the common causes of rust. So, if you drive in snowy areas, the chances of corrosion in your truck’s body are higher. In this case, we recommend that you perform a deep clean at least once every two weeks.

Prevent Diesel Particulate Filter Clogging – Keep in mind that worn fuel injectors will cause higher fuel consumption and even impede the performance of your truck. So, ask a professional mechanic to regularly repair or replace them.

As long as you follow a car maintenance checklist religiously, you can keep your vehicle in tip-top shape. If you want to get more tips on caring for your car, do not hesitate to read our other blog posts!