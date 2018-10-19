Most Common Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter Problems and How to Fix Them

Share this article:















As we’ve shared in our Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter review, this medium-duty truck is the ultimate vehicle for tough conditions. For decades, it has been popular in several countries for its strength, reliability, and performance. However, like other used diesel trucks, a new or pre-owned Mitsubishi Fuso for sale is no stranger to issues. In this article, we are going to discuss some of the problems that Fighter owners commonly complain about. We will also share what you can do to resolve the issues.

Malfunctioning AC Condenser

Since the Fuso Fighter is typically used for industrial applications, one of the first issues that operators notice is a toasty cabin. In most cases, this has something to do with the AC condenser. The AC condenser is an essential part of the cooling system. It converts the refrigerant from gas to liquid, allowing it to flow through the AC system. When the fan starts to malfunction, it can cause issues on the entire air conditioning system. Typically, these are the signs of a failing condenser fan:

Air that is Lukewarm

If the air coming from the vent is warm, it is likely that the condenser fan is malfunctioning. This happens when the condenser gets too hot that it can no longer convert the refrigerant into a liquid form. Since the fan is intended for preventing the condenser from getting too hot, warm air coming from the vents is one of the first symptoms that the fan is not working.

The Truck Overheats While Idling

Another sign of a malfunctioning condenser fan is an overheating engine while idling—even with the AC on. The significant amount of heat generated by the AC condenser affects the overall temperature of the engine, causing it to overheat. Most of the time, as the vehicle moves, the overheating will subside. This is because the increased airflow cools the condenser while the vehicle is in motion.

Burning Smell Whenever You Switch the AC On

When the vehicle starts to emit a burning smell, it is likely that the condenser fan has failed. Keep in mind that when the condenser gets too hot, all the parts of the AC system will overheat, causing them to burn and emit an odor. The longer these components are subjected to overheating, the more damage they sustain. So, when you turn on the AC and you smell a burning smell, it is best that you have an expert mechanic check your Fuso Fighter.

As we’ve mentioned, the condenser fan is a crucial component of the AC system of your truck. So, it is essential that you do not ignore the early symptoms of a malfunctioning AC. Not only will it fail to generate cold air, but it can also damage the entire air conditioning system because of overheating. An expert mechanic should be able to determine whether your condenser fan can still be repaired or if it needs a replacement.

Leaking Oil

Another common issue found in used diesel trucks is leaking oil. If left unchecked, oil leaks can cause the seals or hoses to degrade prematurely. Keep in mind that this problem can be an environmental hazard and even become a fire risk for the engine. So, it is essential that you keep track of your engine oil level, using your dipstick. When the level drops faster than it is supposed to, then it is likely that you are losing oil. Also, the color of your exhaust smoke tells something about your engine. If you see blue smoke coming from the tailpipe, then it means that oil is starting to leak into the engine.

After driving, you should sniff for burning oil. If you smell a burning odor, then it means the oil is leaking onto the engine’s hot components. You can also check for oil stains or puddles beneath the engine compartment, especially after parking your truck overnight.

How to Fix Oil Leaks

One of the ways to repair an oil leak is to replace the broken gasket or worn-out seal. When you want to replace the gasket, you can start by removing the two parts holding the gasket. On the other hand, the process gets complicated when you’re replacing a seal. You have to remove several components, including the pulleys or the timing gears. Keep in mind that replacing worn gaskets or seals can be time-consuming and even relatively expensive.

Another approach to this problem is using an oil stop leak. You can add the product to your engine oil and it will seal the leaks from inside out. Make sure you choose an oil stop leak that is not a particulate sealant. This way, the product will not clog the engine or cause any harm to the components. It is best to use a product that functions as a liquid conditioner for the seal and gasket. When the oil stop leak is mixed with the engine oil, it will help bring the seals and gaskets back to their good condition.

Failing Shock Absorbers

When you look for a Mitsubishi Fuso for sale, make sure that the shock absorbers of the truck are in good condition. Some Fuso Fighter drivers also complained that at about 30,000 miles, the front shock absorbers of their truck started to fail. This vehicle is relatively massive, but it should not vibrate too much. When the shock absorbers malfunction, driving the truck can be shaky even on smooth roads. This starts to happen when the valving or pistol seal starts to wear out, allowing the fluid to flow uncontrollably past them. So, the Fuso Fighter overreacts even to the tiniest bump on the road.

Other symptoms of failing shock absorbers include swerving when braking and noticeable slower response of the gas pedal. If you notice any of these signs, it is advisable that you contact a professional mechanic to check the condition of your Fuso Fighter. Keep in mind that malfunctioning shock absorbers can be related to other issues with the tire alignment or brake rotors. So, it is best to leave this problem in the hands of a professional.