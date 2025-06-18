A Big Campaign Announcement!

To thank our loyal customers, we’re giving away 5 discount coupons and one pair of Apple Airpods 4 to randomly selected participants in our Share Your Ride and Win Campaign.

How to Join the Campaign

If you’ve ever purchased a vehicle from Carused.jp, here’s how you can enter:

✅ Step-by-step:

Take a photo of the car you bought from us. Make sure the Carused sticker is visible!

Go to our official Facebook post (Link)

Comment on that post with:

Your car photo with the Carused.jp sticker.



A short message (optional)



The link: https://carused.jp/



The hashtag: #ShareYourRideandWinCampaign



Share the post (Link)

🏆 What You Can Win

We will randomly select 5 winners from the participants to receive an exclusive $200 discount coupon and a pair of Apple Airpods 4 for their next vehicle purchase on Carused.jp!

📅 Campaign Period

Start Date: 2025-June-18 JST



2025-June-18 JST End Date: 2025-July-11 JST



2025-July-11 JST Winner Announcement: 2025-July-14 JST Winners will be notified via direct message on Facebook.



Terms and Conditions

By participating in the Carused Anniversary Campaign, you agree to the following terms:

Eligibility:

Open to anyone who has purchased at least one vehicle from Carused.jp.



from Carused.jp. The vehicle must still be in your possession or you must have a valid photo with the Carused.jp sticker.

Submission Requirements:

Only posts submitted in the comments of the official Facebook campaign post will be considered valid.( Link )



will be considered valid.( ) The photo must clearly show the vehicle and the Carused.jp sticker.



The comment must include both the link (https://carused.jp/) and the campaign hashtag (# Share Your Ride and Win Campaign).

Coupon Details:



Coupons will be issued digitally and are valid for one-time use only.

Not redeemable for cash.

Coupon Validity: 2025-July-14 JST (Friday) —- 2025-August-14 JST (Friday)

※ Coupon is valid for invoices issued by August 14, 2025 (JST). Any invoices issued on or after August 15, 2025, are ineligible for this coupon.

Expiration: The coupon becomes invalid and cannot be used after the expiry date.

Minimum Purchase Amount: $1,500 FOB

Eligible Vehicles: All units that cost $1,500 FOB or more

Usage Limit: One-time use per person only.

Incompatibility: Cannot be combined with other coupons or campaigns. Not valid for BuyNow purchases.



Moderation and Content Policy:



Carused reserves the right to hide or remove any inappropriate or offensive comments.



Any fraudulent entries or entries found to be in violation of our terms will be disqualified.



Use of Content:



By participating, you grant Carused permission to reuse or repost your submitted content (photo and message) on our social media platforms, website, and marketing materials.



Privacy:



Personal data will only be used to contact winners and issue coupons.



We will never share your personal information without your consent.



Negative Feedback Policy:



If your submission includes negative experiences, we appreciate honest feedback but may contact you privately to resolve the issue before sharing your post publicly.



Agreement to Rules

By participating, you agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of Carused.jp, as final and binding as it relates to the content. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Carused.jp and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes

THIS CAMPAIGN IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF JAPAN WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this campaign, participants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in Tokyo, Japan having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this campaign), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Sponsor

The sponsor of the Campaign is:

Carused.jp 2-6-12 Shibuya, Shibuya Tokyo, JAPAN

Email: marketing@carused.jp

For more details, please check Carused.jp terms and conditions.

❤️ Why We’re Doing This

This campaign is our way of saying thank you to our global community of drivers and resellers. Whether you’re in Africa, Asia, or the Caribbean, your stories matter and we want to share them with the world.

Let’s celebrate your journey together!

📣 Ready to Share?

Visit our official Facebook page now and drop your car photo in the comments!

We can’t wait to see the road you’ve taken with Carused 🚙🌍