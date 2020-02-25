What are the import restrictions?
Import regulations vary by country. Countries that need to undergo an inspection test in Japan, countries that need to take an inspection locally, countries that do not need it in particular, countries that have yearly regulations and can only import unused new cars within 5 years from registration, conversely, unless 25 years have passed, some countries cannot be imported.
See below for details.
|Area
|Country
|Vehicles
|Commercial Vehicles
|Inspection
|Africa
|DRC
|No regulations
|Kenya
|Right steering,
Registration <= 7 years old AND
Manifacture <= 8 years old,
A year or more delay for registration is not allowed
|QISJ
|Mauritius
|Manifacture <= 4 years old >= 1.5 years old
|Manifacture <= 6 years old
|JAAI/JEVIC
|Mozambique
|No regulations
|INTERTEK
|Nigeria
|Left steering,
(15 year-or-more-old Vehicles after Manifacture are not allowed)
|–
|South Africa
|Importation is not allowed
|–
|Tanzania
|No regulations
(Additional tax if 10 years or less passed after its manifacture)
|JAAI / EAA
|Uganda
|No regulations
|JEVIC / EAA
|Zambia
|No regulations
|JEVIC / EAA
|Europe
|Cyprus
|Registration <= 5 years old
|Registration <= 4 years old
|–
|Ireland
|No regulations,
(Tax fee for vehicle registration and road varies based on the amount of CO2 emission)
|–
|United Kingdom
|No Regulation
|–
|Russia
|Registratoin >= 3 years old <= 5 years old
All cars need to have automatic emergency device
|–
|Oceania
|Australia
|Import permission application needed
|–
|New Zealand
|3 digit emissions code,
Electronic stability control (ESC) attached
|MPI
|Fiji
|3 digit emissions code for LPG&Diesel
Manifacture <= 5 years old
|JEVIC
|North&
South
America
|Bolivia
|Manifacture <= 1 years old,
Vehicles with repairation history are not allowed
|Manifacture <= 3 years old,
Vehicles with repairation history are not allowed
|–
|Canada
|Manifacture >= 15 years old
|–
|Chile
|Importation is not allowed
|–
|Dominican Republic
|Left steering AND,
Manifacture <= 5 years old
|–
|Jamaica
|Passenger car:Manifacture <= 5 years
SUV:Manifacture <= 6 years
|Small commercial: Manifacture <= 6years old
Bus: Manifacture <= 30 years old >= 12 years old
Truck:<= 20 years old >= 15 years
(depending on tonage)
|ATJ
|Peru
|Manifacture <= 5 years old AND,
Mileage <= 80,000km
|Manifacture <= 5 years old AND,
Mileage <= 90,000km
|–
|Suriname
|Manifacture <= 8 years old
|Bus <= 15 years old
|–
|Trinidad
|Manifacture <= 6 years old
|–
|Asia &Middle East
|Bangladesh
|Right steering AND,
Manifacture <= 5 years old
|1250-2000cc taxi
Registratoin<= 3 years old
|JAAI
|India
|Importation is not allowed
|–
|Kazakhstan
|Left steering
|–
|Malaysia
|First Registratoin >= 1 years old <= 4 years old
|–
|Mongol
|No regulations
(No tax for cars for Manifacture <= 10 years old)
|–
|Myanmar
|Importation is not allowed
|–
|Pakistan
|Only for private use
|–
|Saudi Arabia
|Left steering
|–
|Sri Lanka
|Registration <= 3 years old
|Small commercial: Registration <= 4 years old
Big commercial: Registration <= 5 years old
|JAAI/JEVIC/Bureau Veritas
|Thailand
|Importation is not allowed
|–
|UAE
|Left steering
|–
|Vietnam
|Left steering
|–