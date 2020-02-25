Used car import regulations

Carusedjp
used-car-import-regulations

What are the import restrictions?

Import regulations vary by country. Countries that need to undergo an inspection test in Japan, countries that need to take an inspection locally, countries that do not need it in particular, countries that have yearly regulations and can only import unused new cars within 5 years from registration, conversely, unless 25 years have passed, some countries cannot be imported.

See below for details.

Area Country Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Inspection
Africa DRC No regulations
Kenya Right steering,
Registration <= 7 years old AND
Manifacture  <= 8 years old,
A year or more delay for registration is not allowed		 QISJ
Mauritius Manifacture <= 4 years old   >= 1.5 years old Manifacture <= 6 years old JAAI/JEVIC
Mozambique No regulations INTERTEK
Nigeria Left steering,
(15 year-or-more-old Vehicles after Manifacture are not allowed)
South Africa Importation is not allowed
Tanzania No regulations
(Additional tax if 10 years or less passed after its manifacture)		 JAAI / EAA
Uganda No regulations JEVIC / EAA
Zambia No regulations JEVIC / EAA
Europe Cyprus Registration <= 5 years old Registration <= 4 years old
Ireland No regulations,
(Tax fee for vehicle registration and road varies based on the amount of CO2 emission)
United Kingdom No Regulation
Russia Registratoin >= 3 years old <= 5 years old
All cars need to have automatic emergency device
Oceania Australia Import permission application needed
New Zealand 3 digit emissions code,
Electronic stability control (ESC) attached		 MPI
Fiji 3 digit emissions code for LPG&Diesel
Manifacture <= 5 years old		 JEVIC
North&
South
America		 Bolivia Manifacture <= 1 years old,
Vehicles with repairation history are not allowed		 Manifacture <= 3 years old,
Vehicles with repairation history are not allowed
Canada Manifacture >= 15 years old
Chile Importation is not allowed
Dominican Republic Left steering AND,
Manifacture <= 5 years old
Jamaica Passenger car:Manifacture <= 5 years
SUV:Manifacture <= 6 years		 Small commercial: Manifacture <= 6years old
Bus: Manifacture <= 30 years old >= 12 years old
Truck:<= 20 years old >= 15 years
(depending on tonage)		 ATJ
Peru Manifacture <= 5 years old AND,
Mileage <= 80,000km		 Manifacture <= 5 years old AND,
Mileage <= 90,000km
Suriname Manifacture <= 8 years old Bus <= 15 years old
Trinidad Manifacture <= 6 years old
Asia &Middle East Bangladesh Right steering AND,
Manifacture <= 5 years old		 1250-2000cc taxi
Registratoin<= 3 years old		 JAAI
India Importation is not allowed
Kazakhstan Left steering
Malaysia First Registratoin >= 1 years old <= 4 years old
Mongol No regulations
(No tax for cars for Manifacture <= 10 years old)
Myanmar Importation is not allowed
Pakistan Only for private use
Saudi Arabia Left steering
Sri Lanka Registration <= 3 years old Small commercial: Registration <= 4 years old
Big commercial: Registration <= 5 years old		 JAAI/JEVIC/Bureau Veritas
Thailand Importation is not allowed
UAE Left steering
Vietnam Left steering

Some useful related articles

Why it is Better to Import Cars from Japan to Europe
Greatest Japanese cars, in which more than 25 years of US import regulations have already passed
The Basics of Importing a Car from Japan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *