Why You Should Buy Used Cars from Japanese Auto Auctions

Why buy an expensive brand new car when you can get a reliable used car? Over the years, Japanese auto auctions are continuously gaining popularity because they offer convenience and efficiency. By buying used models and makes from competent dealers and exporters, you can get the most out of your every cent.

The auction houses have a wide selection of Japanese used cars that can fit the needs of every consumer. At CarUsed.Jp, you can get unlimited access to around 140,000 used models and makes available in Japanese car auctions every week. From luxury cars to utility vans and trucks–name it and there is probably a model that can tick all the boxes on your wish list.

In terms of quality assurance, every car that goes into the Japanese market is inspected in accordance to export rules and regulations. As an importer, you have the right to know about the exact condition of the vehicle you wish to purchase. During the selection process, you are given an inspection sheet that allows you to spot the flaws and dents in the car you are purchasing. This way, you can make sound decisions as you choose among the hundreds of vehicles that perfectly meet your standards.

Plus, thanks to technology, you don’t have to walk into the warehouses to select a vehicle. You can just sit down and buy a vehicle online in three easy steps: 1) find the car you are looking for, 2) place a bid that fits your budget, and 3) wait for the auction result.

CarUsed.jp is a premier car exporter in Japan. As a member of all the auction houses throughout the country, we can grant you unlimited access to top dealers that offer high-grade used vehicles manufactured by companies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki and Mitsubishi.

What You Need to Know about Buying a Used Car from Japanese Auctions

Despite the countless advantages in buying a car from Japanese auctions, there are still some factors that you need to consider as you choose among different vehicles. With so many options available in the Japanese market, how do you really know if the car model is fitted to your specific needs?

As a guide, below are some of the pros and cons you need to weigh before purchasing a car from auction online:

THE PROS

Enjoy a Huge Selection of Vehicle Models and Makes

In Japan, brand new vehicles are typically relinquished every 2 to 3 years because of strict Japanese road rules and regulations. As vehicles flood auction houses, more and more people are warming up to the idea of buying a used car from Japanese auctions instead of investing in a new vehicle. It’s not only cost-efficient, but it also guarantees quality. Indeed, importing vehicles offers you the best of both worlds.

So how does it work? Basically, wholesale vehicles are transacted via auction houses. Once you find a reliable car exporter in Japan, you can ask for a database of vehicles that can potentially meet all your existing needs. Plus, you can also get professional assistance on screening and selecting vehicles. For instance, at CarUsed.jp, you can create your own wishlist so we can find vehicles that meet your standards. This way, you can save time, money and energy in finding the right vehicle out of thousands of models available in the market.

Screen Used Vehicles from Afar

When buying a used car, getting a good price doesn’t necessarily mean that you sealed a good deal. Instead, it’s always about finding the right vehicle at the most reasonable price, and that’s where CarUsed.Jp comes in.

At CarUsed.jp, we always value honesty. Instead of promising you the stars and the moon, we provide you information free from any form of biases. You can see everything that you need to know about the vehicle through our auction tool, which gives you access to authentic auction sheets and similar past auction sold price data. This way, you can make rational decisions as you compare different car models on our list.

Plus, our expert team is always ready to offer you professional assistance anytime, anywhere. All you need to do is contact us, and we’ll be there to help you filter out the car models that do not meet your criteria.

THE CONS

Import/Export Knowledge is Required

Let’s face it: importing a used car is not an easy task. Aside from screening hundreds of vehicles, you’d also need to know Japan export rules and regulations. Fortunately, you can skip the tedious process and make the most out of your shopping experience by looking for a competent exporter like CarUsed.jp.

We are not only committed at helping you find the best deals at the shortest timeframe, but we are also here to make exportation as easy and as effortless as it can be. With our help, you can confidently search for amazing car deals right at the comfort of your home.

Exposure to Risks

Buying a used car from Japanese auctions can be extremely risky, especially since there are so many unreliable service providers out there. Not to mention, there are also many frauds online, so you really need to become more proactive in finding the right car export company.

The disadvantages associated with buying a used car have one quick fix: do your homework and find service providers that have gained a good reputation in the field, like CarUsed.jp. Once you find the right company, you can get the best deals without stepping outside your doorstep.