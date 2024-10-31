How to Read the Auto Auction Sheets: TTA Edition

For anyone familiar with buying from the auction system, or who knows someone who has, there’s a chance the auction sheet information wasn’t always accurate. But that’s not the case with TTA. Their inspections are strict and handled by an expert team. While TTA mostly offers Toyota cars, they still have a large variety, with up to 100,000 used cars available each month. Whether you’re looking for a passenger car like the Toyota Corolla or a sports car like the Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline, or Subaru Impreza, you might just find it here!

With their strict inspection system, comes their detailed auction sheets too. What can we expect when we have to read one?

Let’s Get Started on Reading the Auto Auction Sheets

Here are some common terms you’ll see on auction sheets:

Lot Number : A unique ID used to track and find the car during the auction.

: A unique ID used to track and find the car during the auction. Sales Point/Selling Point : Key features that make the car attractive, like low mileage, one owner, or special editions.

: Key features that make the car attractive, like low mileage, one owner, or special editions. Odometer : Refers to the total distance the car has traveled, often used instead of “mileage” in Japan.

: Refers to the total distance the car has traveled, often used instead of “mileage” in Japan. Chassis Number: Similar to the VIN, it identifies the car’s frame and helps track its history.

If you come across other terms you’re unsure about, feel free to ask us!

How to Read Auction Grades

Found on the top right corner of the auction sheet is where you will look first when you get your hands on an auction sheet.

Point (評価点 hyokaten) or Overall Grade of the vehicle. Which is graded in the following scores:

Grade Explanation S or 6.0 This is the best grade. The vehicle is almost brand new and looks great. Some may have been used for shows or demos. 5.0 Slightly used, but it’s hard to tell the difference from a new vehicle. 4.5 Slightly used but you can hardly tell the difference between a 5.0 4.0 Used, but only has small marks or scratches. 3.0 or 3.5 There are more visible damages, but they are light and not too serious. R or RA This grade can be confusing. Many assume it means the vehicle has been in an accident, but at TAA, it can also apply to newer cars with major repairs or modifications, such as completely changed fenders.

The Exterior Grade (外装 gaisou) and Interior Grade (内装 naisou) reflect the thoroughness of TTA’s inspections and help keep customers informed. Not all auction houses offer this information, so you might find a car that looks great outside but has issues inside. TTA ensures you know exactly what to expect before you decide to bid.

EXT or INT Grade Explanation A Very new condition; almost perfect. B Good overall condition; the interior looks neat, and there are only a few small scratches on the outside. C Some small stains or wear inside; dents or scratches on the outside may be noticeable and up to 30 cm long. D More visible damage, tears, or marks inside, plus rust, scratches, or corrosion outside. E Terrible condition. It’s best to avoid this grade, but if you’re unsure, you can ask your exporting company for more details.

Inspection Score Explanation Example A Scratches



A1: About the size of a fist

A2: About palm-sized

A3: Two palm-sized U Dents



U1: Size of a golf ball

U2: Size of a tennis ball

U3: Size of a soccer ball B Scratches with Dents



B1: Size of a golf ball

B2: Size of a tennis ball

B3: Size of a soccer ball P Paint Blemish or Discoloration W Repair marks



W1: Slight repair marks

W2: Visible repair marks

W3: Repairs that need to be reworked S Rust



S1: Size of a golf ball

S2: Size of a tennis ball

S3: Size of a soccer ball or larger C Corrosion or Hole G Window pitting or stone chipped glass windows XX Part has been replaced X Needs to be replaced

How to Use Buy from Auto Auction with Carused.jp?

Are you ready to get your own car from the auto auctions and have a Carused.jp account? You’re in luck! In October 2024, Carypaydiem and Toyota Tsusho Corporation launched the only authorized online auto auction through Carused.jp called the “Toyota Tsusho Auction (TTA).”

Many online auto auctions are actually prohibited unless accessed through official auction house websites, and signing up for these can be tricky if you’re not a local dealer or an exporting company in Japan.

The Toyota Tsusho Auction service connects you to used cars from auto auctions and allows you to bid as they come up. Just sign up with Carused.jp and make a deposit to start bidding!

Please note: This service may not be available in all regions. Please contact us at sales@carused.jp for more information.

