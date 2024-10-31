You are currently viewing How to Read the Auto Auction Sheets: TTA Edition

How to Read the Auto Auction Sheets: TTA Edition

For anyone familiar with buying from the auction system, or who knows someone who has, there’s a chance the auction sheet information wasn’t always accurate. But that’s not the case with TTA. Their inspections are strict and handled by an expert team. While TTA mostly offers Toyota cars, they still have a large variety, with up to 100,000 used cars available each month. Whether you’re looking for a passenger car like the Toyota Corolla or a sports car like the Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline, or Subaru Impreza, you might just find it here!

With their strict inspection system, comes their detailed auction sheets too. What can we expect when we have to read one?

Japanese Used Cars for Sale

Let’s Get Started on Reading the Auto Auction Sheets

Example of an English translated blank auto auction sheet from Toyota Tsusho Group.
Example of an English translated blank auto auction sheet from Toyota Tsusho Group.
Example of an English translated blank auto auction sheet from Toyota Tsusho Group.

Here are some common terms you’ll see on auction sheets:

  • Lot Number: A unique ID used to track and find the car during the auction.
  • Sales Point/Selling Point: Key features that make the car attractive, like low mileage, one owner, or special editions.
  • Odometer: Refers to the total distance the car has traveled, often used instead of “mileage” in Japan.
  • Chassis Number: Similar to the VIN, it identifies the car’s frame and helps track its history.

If you come across other terms you’re unsure about, feel free to ask us!

Can’t find a car you want in the auto auctions? Request a car from us today!

How to Read Auction Grades

Found on the top right corner of the auction sheet is where you will look first when you get your hands on an auction sheet.

The view of the top part of the TTA Auto Auction sheet showing

Point (評価点 hyokaten) or Overall Grade of the vehicle. Which is graded in the following scores:

GradeExplanation
S or 6.0This is the best grade. The vehicle is almost brand new and looks great. Some may have been used for shows or demos.
5.0Slightly used, but it’s hard to tell the difference from a new vehicle.
4.5Slightly used but you can hardly tell the difference between a 5.0
4.0Used, but only has small marks or scratches.
3.0 or 3.5There are more visible damages, but they are light and not too serious.
R or RAThis grade can be confusing. Many assume it means the vehicle has been in an accident, but at TAA, it can also apply to newer cars with major repairs or modifications, such as completely changed fenders.

The Exterior Grade (外装 gaisou) and Interior Grade (内装 naisou) reflect the thoroughness of TTA’s inspections and help keep customers informed. Not all auction houses offer this information, so you might find a car that looks great outside but has issues inside. TTA ensures you know exactly what to expect before you decide to bid.

EXT or INT GradeExplanation
AVery new condition; almost perfect.
BGood overall condition; the interior looks neat, and there are only a few small scratches on the outside.
CSome small stains or wear inside; dents or scratches on the outside may be noticeable and up to 30 cm long.
DMore visible damage, tears, or marks inside, plus rust, scratches, or corrosion outside.
ETerrible condition. It’s best to avoid this grade, but if you’re unsure, you can ask your exporting company for more details.
Exterior technical flat of a car shown on the auto auction sheet.
Inspection ScoreExplanationExample
AScratches

A1: About the size of a fist
A2: About palm-sized
A3: Two palm-sized		Example of Scratches on a Car
UDents

U1: Size of a golf ball
U2: Size of a tennis ball
U3: Size of a soccer ball		Example of a soccer-ball size dent on a silver car
BScratches with Dents

B1: Size of a golf ball
B2: Size of a tennis ball
B3: Size of a soccer ball		Example of dents with scratches on a used car.
PPaint Blemish or DiscolorationExample of paint blemishes or discoloration found on a used car.
WRepair marks

W1: Slight repair marks
W2: Visible repair marks
W3: Repairs that need to be reworked
SRust

S1: Size of a golf ball
S2: Size of a tennis ball
S3: Size of a soccer ball or larger		Rust found on the tire quarters of a car
CCorrosion or HoleCorrosion at the bottom panels of a used car
GWindow pitting or stone chipped glass windowsWindow pitting or chipped front class of a car.
XXPart has been replaced
XNeeds to be replaced

How to Use Buy from Auto Auction with Carused.jp?

Are you ready to get your own car from the auto auctions and have a Carused.jp account? You’re in luck! In October 2024, Carypaydiem and Toyota Tsusho Corporation launched the only authorized online auto auction through Carused.jp called the “Toyota Tsusho Auction (TTA).”

Many online auto auctions are actually prohibited unless accessed through official auction house websites, and signing up for these can be tricky if you’re not a local dealer or an exporting company in Japan.

The Toyota Tsusho Auction service connects you to used cars from auto auctions and allows you to bid as they come up. Just sign up with Carused.jp and make a deposit to start bidding!

Please note: This service may not be available in all regions. Please contact us at sales@carused.jp for more information.

Log in or Sign Up with Carused.jp and start using our auction system today!

Get Started with Toyota Tsusho Auto Auctions Today!
Spread the love
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply