What is Tire Dry Rot and How do You Prevent It?

If you’ve owned a vehicle for quite some time, you know that tire replacement is a crucial part of proper car maintenance. When your tires become too worn, you need to change them to ensure adequate traction. However, it is worth noting that the integrity of your tires can get compromised even before they thin out. Tires can wear out prematurely due to dry rot. So, in this post, we are going to explain what tire dry rot is and how you can prevent it.

Tire Dry Rot Explained

As tires age and are exposed regularly to harmful conditions and substances, they start to decay and get damaged. Once your tires show dry rot, you can try to repair the damage within a short amount of time. Neglect the problem for a long time, and the tires become hazardous for driving. This is also the reason why you should check for tire dry rot when shopping of Japanese used cars . If the tire dry rot is minimal, you can use a tire sealant to temporarily fix it.

On the other hand, if you are dealing with advanced tire dry rot, you must consider a replacement. The damage may let air to escape from the tires. So, it will become extra challenging, if not impossible, to maintain proper tire pressure. The rubber material on your tires will expand unnaturally while you drive, causing them to break apart. Keep in mind that tires with dry rot are susceptible to developing holes, leaks, and blow outs. In some instances, the tread may even separate from the rest of the tire entirely.

How to Prevent Tire Dry Rot

Dry rot commonly affects a considerable amount of vehicle tires. Thankfully, this problem can be prevented with proper car maintenance. We’ll share two easy ways that will help reduce the risk of developing dry rot in your tires.

First Step: Keep Your Car Under the Shade

Regular amount of sun exposure won’t do too much harm to your tires. However, when they are exposed excessively to the UV rays, they may develop dry rot. So, we recommend that you park your car under the shade. Opt for indoor parking to keep your vehicle out of the sun. If outdoor parking is your only option, look for areas with trees. That said, it is always a good idea to invest in a car cover.

Second Step: Apply a Commercial Tire Protector on a Regular Basis

Aside from being cautious about where you park your car, you should also apply a commercial tire protector at least once a month. We suggest that you opt for a water-based product. It is worth noting that the application instructions may vary a little, depending on the brand. However, in general, all you’ll need is a piece of cloth. For best results, apply the protector at least once a month.

Dry rotting and cracking are signs of overall tire tread deteriorations. When you see them, it means that the crucial tread resins and compound are no longer effective. Consequently, the tires will not have adequate road traction.

Once you see the visible signs of tire dry rot, you should get a new set. You may be able to temporarily improve the condition of your tires with a sealant. However, you will never be able to renew their life. Do not attempt to drive when all your tires are dried out and cracking. You must keep yourself and other people on the road safe. So, it is still advisable to get a replacement when you experience tire dry rot.