Before 2024 Ends! Win up to $1,200 discount!

Win up to $1,200 discount on your next used cars purchase with Carused.jp!!

Offer ends as soon as 2024 ends so… what are you waiting for?

Campaign Terms and Conditions

1. Campaign Overview

Discount Coupon Amount: Please refer to the table (available for use on the next purchase).

Eligible Recipients: 25 winners selected from customers who purchased eligible vehicles during the December campaign period. (By December 1st to December 25th, 2024 JST)



2. Campaign Entry

Those who issued an invoice and pay 100% between December 1st and December 24th, JST, will be automatically entered.



3. Announcements

Only winners will be notified of the results by e-mail on JST, December 25, 2024.

The winning e-mail will be sent only to the winner. We will not be able to respond to any confirmation of winners.

Winners Coupon Value ($ USD) Minimum Eligible Purchase Amount (FOB $) 5 Winners $1,200 $10,000 5 Winners $800 $ 8,000 5 Winners $500 $5,000 5 Winners $300 $2,000 5 Winners $200 $1,500



4. Coupon Validity Period

Coupon Validity Period: From the issue date (JST, December 25, 2024) to JST, January 31, 2025.

※ Coupon is valid for invoices issued by January 31, 2025 (JST). Any invoices issued on or after February 1, 2025, are ineligible for this coupon.

After Expiration: The coupon will be invalid after the expiration date and cannot be used.



5. Usage Conditions

Minimum Eligible Purchase Amount: The minimum amount required varies depending on the coupon value. Please refer to the table for details.

Eligible Vehicles:

Usage Frequency: Limited to one-time use per customer.

Non-Combination: This coupon cannot be combined with other coupons or campaigns. Additionally, it cannot be used for BuyNow purchases.



6. How to Use the Coupon

Usage Instructions: Please inform your sales representative of the coupon code at the time of purchase.



7. Important Notes

This coupon is non-transferable, non-exchangeable for cash, and cannot be reissued.

In the event of low inventory on eligible vehicles, this coupon may not be applicable.



8. Additional Terms

Coupon conditions and discount details may be subject to change without prior notice.