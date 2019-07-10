Process of Purchasing A Car Up To Its Arrival

Just the thought of buying a used car from Japan may seem complicated, but in reality, it is actually much easier than it seems thanks to the assistance of the car exporters available.

The complete process from purchasing the car up to it’s arrival

As mentioned, purchasing a used car from Japan isn’t as complicated as it seems.

Here is the complete process.

1. Check car price in local

2. Check duty and tax for the car you want

3. Check all cost you have to pay before registration

4. Check C&F budget

5. Send Inquiry

6. Negotiate Price

7. Price Agreement

8. Receive Invoice

9. Make payment

10. Payment Confirmation Notification

11. Shipping Instruction Notification

12. B/L Information Detail Notification

13. Vehicle Shipping Notification

14. Arrival Information Notification

15. Receive Item

What is C&F and CIF ?

The buying offer of the vehicle is based on either the C&F (Cost & Freight) or CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) on the used car exporter’s end, plus the related taxes and custom fees which you will be shouldering.

The shipping duration

Depending on which country the car will be shipped to, the shipping duration can take from 4 weeks up to 2 months from the time the car is placed in the vessel. Make sure to ask the car exporter for the estimated date or departure of your vehicle.