Why Toyota Cars Still Dominate the Scene

The competition in the automotive market remains very stiff. Needless to say, it takes a lot to stand out. On the other hand, this does not seem to be a difficult struggle for Toyota. The Japanese automaker continues to manufacture an extensive range of vehicles that top safety rankings, value for money, and sales around the world. In this article, we will discuss the reasons why Toyota remains popular among so many consumers and businesses. Check out the qualities that make shoppers even look for Toyota used cars for sale!

Made with Durability

It is worth noting that about 80% of Toyota vehicles sold about two decades ago is still on the road. This is the reason why consumers also search for Toyota used cars for sale. When you buy the brand’s car or truck, you are sure that your vehicle is going to last. One of the goals of Toyota is to ensure that people on the road are inside durable, quality, and safe vehicles. Just by looking at the brand’s track record and numbers, you would understand why they are a cut above the rest.

Tested Reliability

Global marketing analysis from J.D. Power consistently ranks Toyota vehicles high in terms of reliability. Moreover, Toyota’s range of SUVs, cars, and pickup trucks consistently achieve high overall rankings. Of course, Toyota owners know that the proof is in the pudding. That is why they choose this brand over and over again.

Leader in Safety

Safety is a leading concern among car owners. As such, Toyota ensures that it makes improvements on the safety features of every vehicle it rolls out. Of course, the results are always evident. Toyota vehicles consistently make IIHS’s top safety picks. In fact, in 2013, Toyota had more vehicles on that list than any other automotive brand. More than being durable and reliable, this Japanese car brand is a leader in safety.

Good Resale Value

Since Toyota vehicles are known to have a long lifespan, their resale values tend to be high. Who wouldn’t want a car, SUV, or truck that would improve their life at a very affordable price? Toyota used cars for sale are known to be the most reliable, enjoyable, and comfortable vehicles in their class. It is also worth mentioning that the Toyota brand has the highest resale value in Kelley Blue Book’s ranking.

Innovative Technology

It is undeniable that Toyota is a world-leader when it comes to automotive technology. It has been recognized for introducing innovations like Prius’ ground-breaking Hybrid Synergy Drive and the Entune Audio systems. Toyota might even be the first automaker to introduce flying cars in 2020! So, if you are looking for a vehicle with the latest technology at an affordable price, then Toyota might just be the brand for you.

Fuel Efficiency and Eco-Friendly Design

To add to its overall technology value, Toyota introduces innovations on green automobiles. It is worth mentioning that Prius remains the top-selling hybrid vehicle lineup of all time, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon!

Good Residual Value

It is good to have a vehicle with a high resale value. However, what if you intend to sell or trade your car within two years and not ten? Well, Kelley Blue Book always ranks Toyota high when it comes to keeping a good market value. To put it another way, since Toyota always holds a good rating for residual value, leasing a new vehicle would be good for your wallet.

