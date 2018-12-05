Why Choose Carused.jp as your Japanese Used Car Exporter?

If you are purchasing a used JDM car online for the first time, it is only natural for you to be wary of scams. After all, there are many dodgy businesses out there pretending to be professional. If you are not careful, you might end up with a vehicle less than the quality you paid for. If worse comes to worst, your money might fall into the hands of scammers who are not running a real business.

So, before you jump into the Japanese car auctions you see online or give your money to any car exporter, you should perform sufficient research first. You must ensure that you are about to deal with a reputable and genuine company. That said, when it comes to professional service and quality preowned JDM cars, you can trust Carused.jp. There are many reasons why we are the top choice when it comes to exporting used vehicles. In this post, we will share some of the qualities that make Carused.jp a cut above the rest.

Comprehensive Experience in the Car Exporting Business

For over ten years, Carused.jp has been providing quality Japanese cars to customers around the world. Our team is composed of industry experts who have extensive knowledge and experience in exporting used JDM vehicles to various countries around the world, including Kenya, Pakistan, Australia, and Congo, among many others. When you contact us and ask us about import regulations in your country, we will be able to give you all the details you need. At an average, we export more than 400 used cars to over 50 countries worldwide.

Expect Japanese Integrity and Quality

Japanese people are known for their integrity, honesty, and professionalism. Ask anyone around the world about Japanese quality and they will tell you that nothing can exceed or even match it. It is worth noting that Carused.jp is owned and operated by Japanese people. That said, you can trust that you will only get unparalleled service and quality from us.

What’s more, we uphold transparency and honesty in our business practice. For over a decade in the used car export industry, we have never modified an odometer and we do not have any plans of ever doing so. We only offer cars with genuine mileage. These are just some of the qualities that set us apart from other used vehicle exporters.

Wide Array of Professionally Inspected Vehicles

When you browse through our online catalog, you will discover that we have over 5,000 used cars in stock. Every single vehicle we feature on our site has been professionally inspected by an expert. Moreover, the trucks in our stock have been checked once more by an expert truck inspector. When you turn to us, we will also provide you with a full history report of the vehicle. So, you know exactly what you’ll get when you buy a vehicle from us.

If you want to get an even better deal, you can opt to use our online auction tool. All you need to do is create an account and settle your security deposit. We will do the bidding for you and let you know if you’ve won the auction. This way, you stand a chance of getting one of the 140,000 top-quality used vehicles featured in Japanese car auctions every week.

Certified Credibility

It is undeniable how relatively easy it is to join the car export business. The competition is stiff, prompting dodgy businesses to ship stolen or illegally modified vehicles. Of course, this can be devastating to buyers once they discover that they have been scammed. So, non-profit organizations were formed in Japan to prevent such incident from happening. One of those organizations is the Japan Used Motor Vehicle Exporters Alliance or more popularly known as JUMVEA.

What is JUMVEA and How Does it Guarantee Trustworthiness?

Carused.jp is a proud member of the JUMVEA. To give you a better understanding of why being certified under this organization is a crucial quality for any car exporter, let us describe its background and purpose.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), now known as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) gave the JUMVEA the approval in 1997. The organization initially had 60 members, but their numbers continue to increase every year. Today, the JUMVEA has around 250 registered members. It may be headquartered in Tokyo, but the organization’s operation covers almost the entire country of Japan.

The goal of the JUMVEA is to establish a stable and reliable international market for the used JDM car industry. The organization accomplishes this goal by enhancing the relationship of Japanese exporters with the governing bodies in the countries that import the cars. Moreover, the JUMVEA helps develop businesses by regulating order in the used car export industry.

Carused.jp is Registered under the JUMVEA Safe Trade (JUST) Program

When you visit www.jumvea.or.jp, you can search for our company (Carpaydiem), and you will find us among the list of JUMVEA Safe Trade accredited companies. So, what does this accreditation mean for you, the buyer? Well, you can get 100% protection of your money. That said, you can request for JUMVEA Safe Trade and purchase a vehicle without worrying about losing your money and receiving no vehicle.

The JUMVEA developed the JUST service to protect suppliers and buyers alike. When you order a used JDM car, you must send the money to the JUMVEA Bank A/C. The organization keeps your money safe until your vehicle is shipped. Moreover, the JUMVEA checks the Bill of Lading, ensuring that your car is on board.

We only receive the money from the JUMVEA once your vehicle is delivered. Moreover, regulations from the JUMVEA require us to send all the necessary documents at the earliest time. If you do not receive the vehicle you ordered or the documents, you will get your money back. Needless to say, the JUMVEA guarantees the absolute safety of your payments.

So, are you ready to buy your used JDM car? Do you want to join Japanese car auctions? Contact the friendly and knowledgeable staff of Carused.jp today!