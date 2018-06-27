How Used Japanese Cars are Inspected for Optimum Efficiency

At Carused.jp, we understand how important it is for our clients to get the best value for their money. We also know that many people doubt the veracity of transactions over the Internet. Before you decide where to buy your used Japanese car, you have to consider several important points. If you want to ensure that you’re getting the best vehicle for your budget, you also have to ensure that the car is in good condition.

Carused.jp and Pre-Shipment Inspection

One of the primary differences between Carused.jp and other vehicle exporters in the country is the pre-shipment inspection procedure that we perform on all cars from Japan. We can confidently say that our dedication to the keeping the high quality of our services and our comprehensive inspection process remain unparalleled. We always believe that any vehicle we offer to our customers must be properly checked and inspected by an expert.

Brand new and used Japanese vehicles are quite popular across the world. This is also the reason why it is easy to find a good used HiAce van from Japan. However, there are still some dodgy online dealers that offer vehicles with hidden problems. Sometimes, even after spending a significant amount of money, buyers are left with worthless cars from Japan that also need several expensive maintenance services. To avoid such problems, it is important for you to ensure that the vehicle is properly inspected prior to its shipment.

There are several organizations in Japan that perform inspections on used vehicles, ensuring that any hidden flaws are detected. One example would be the Quality Inspection Services Japan (QISJ). What’s great about this organization is it has been certified by the ISO in April 2010. What’s more, it was the first private company in Japan to get ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation. Needless to say, QISJ has all the essential technical knowledge, equipment, experience, and manpower in delivering high-quality inspection and services to its clients.

A complete vehicle inspection should include the following:

Mechanical and environmental inspection

Visual/body inspection

Document verification

Electrical system check

Safety inspection

Stolen vehicle check

Radiation check

It is important for you to check if the used HiAce van or any other vehicle you buy from your supplier has gone through a proper pre-shipment inspection. This ensures that the car you’re paying for meets quality standards. The great thing about QISJ is it has been proven to provide excellent, reliable, and accurate inspections. This is also the reason why different government organizations and companies have appointed them as the official inspector of their vehicles.

Aside from that, vehicles from Japan are generally verified to be in good condition by certified professionals from the government. Before they can be cleared for shipment, cars have to pass the inspections conducted by the Japanese Vehicles Inspection Center. This organization ensures that the vehicles are certified fit for export and for international use.

Get your Used Vehicle from a Trusted Supplier

We won’t deny that there are dodgy car exporters in Japan. This is why we always recommend conducting your own research. If you check Carused.jp’s export history and credibility, you will know that we are a cut above the rest.

We believe in absolute transparency, honesty, and quality service. This is also the reason why we ensure that all the used vehicles we feature on our site have been inspected by an expert. In this way, you know exactly what you will get with not even a single flaw hidden. With thousands of vehicles in stock and in auctions, Carused.jp definitely has the right vehicle for your needs and budget.

If you want to know more about our vehicle inspections, do not hesitate to contact us today!