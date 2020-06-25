If you buy a Canter (canter truck), what is the best mileage?

If you want to buy the world-famous Mitsubishi Canter, how much mileage do you choose for such a well-known Canter?

That’s right, the lower the better!! That’s obvious.

However, the price is different between Canter with a mileage of 30,000 km and Canter truck with a mileage of over 150,000 km or 300,000 km.

This time let us explain how much mileage is good when purchasing a truck!

What is the best mileage when choosing Canter truck?

First, find out the mileage at the time of the end of lifespan of a truck.

It is generally said that a truck will last until with the mileage of 300,000 to 700,000 km.

Although the number of years depends on the loading capacity, the Japanese standard is about 10 to 20 years, but the number of years is not really related to the lifespan.

Since Canter belongs to the small and medium-sized, its expected lifespan is the mileage of 300,000 to 500,000 km. Small-sized trucks of less than 2 tons, in the case of Canter, it is 300,000 km. The medium-sized truck from 2 tons to less than 6.5 tons, such as Canter of 2 tons or more, is 400,000 to 500,000 km.

Canter does not have large-sized trucks of over 6.5 tons, but it is said that the average mileage until the end of lifespan of large-sized trucks is 700,000 km.

However, in countries other than Japan, it is not uncommon for a small-sized truck such as Canter to be repaired and run for nearly 1 million km.

Especially, most of Canter trucks driving in Africa have a mileage of over 300,000 km. Japanese trucks are used frequently with the average mileage of over 500,000 km.

So, what is the optimum mileage when purchasing a Canter truck? For small trucks, 300,000 km or less, for medium-sized trucks, 500,000 km or less is recommended. The higher the mileage, the cheaper the price, so it’s a good idea to choose in consideration of your budget, but you don’t have to only look for a car with 100,000 km or less and buy at a high price. Carused.jp exports dozens of Canter trucks every month, but there are many customers who choose mileage from 130,000 km to 250,000 km.

Why is such a durable, long lifespan, and high-quality Japanese-made Mitsubishi Canter Truck popular in the world?

Canter trucks that are popular all over the world. Let’s look at the reasons.

The following describes the latest type of Canter truck.

Reason for popularity

1. Economical

The torque converter AT makes it easy to drive (a device that makes it easy to operate the car) and the dual clutch AMT “DUONIC 2.0” maximizes the fuel efficiency of MT. Equipped with an “eco mode” that further improves fuel efficiency. Therefore, not only the operability but also the fuel efficiency is improved, which is excellent in economic efficiency.

Its fuel efficiency is the top class in the industry. It complies with Japanese standards for fuel-efficiency standards of heavy vehicles in 2015. There is a standard for fuel efficiency based on the maximum loading capacity, and it exceeds 20% and clears it.

The standards are as follows: 10.35km/L for 1.5 ~ 2 tons, 9.51km/L for 2 ~ 3 tons, and 8.12km/L for over 3 tons. Since the fuel economy is over 20% of this standard, it has a considerable cost advantage. Canter trucks that meet Japan’s strict fuel-efficiency standards are of course very popular.

2. Safety

The popularity of Canter is also due to its safety.

Automatic emergency braking

Lane departure warning device

Vehicle stability control device

ABS+EBD

Brake override system

The above safety features keep you safe while driving.

Automatic emergency braking

The radar mounted on the front bumper detects front cars and pedestrians. When there is a risk of collision, the driver will be alerted, and the brakes will be activated automatically.

Lane departure warning device

When the vehicle deviates to the right and to the left beyond a predetermined range without operating the blinker, and it detects and notifies the driver. There is also a lamp equipped to alert that this device has been cut or failed.

Vehicle stability control device

Since the position of the vehicle is always detected by the sensor, the braking force of four wheels and the engine driving force are controlled when there is a risk of sideslip or rollover on a curve. Maintains a proper vehicle position.

ABS+EBD

EBD is a system that controls the braking force on the front and rear wheels to ensure a stable braking force. Safety is further enhanced by combining with ABS that assists brake operation.

Brake override system

This system is adopted as one of the preventions of erroneous operation. If you apply on the brakes while stepping on the accelerator, the brakes will be prioritized.The safety performances introduced are only ancillary functions. It does not support careless driving, so always drive safely.

3. Environmental performance

Canter truck also complies with Japanese emission regulations. By introducing a technology that fuses three advanced technologies called BlueTec technology, it has achieved excellent environmental performance and reduced CO2 emissions.

Conclusion

Even if the mileage is 200,000 km or more, there are still many Canter trucks that can be used without any problems. The mileage is one of the criteria when choosing a car, and you should not only consider only this fact. Why not check the condition of the engine, exterior, and interior? We recommend that you make a comprehensive judgment.