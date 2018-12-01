How to Choose a Reliable Japanese Used Car Exporter

Across the globe, Japan is renowned for manufacturing high-quality vehicles at the best rates. Even used cars from this country are known to provide unparalleled performance, durability, and affordability. It is worth noting that this country, affectionately referred to as ‘The Land of the Rising Sun’, exports over hundreds of thousands of vehicles to different countries, including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Zambia, the Philippines, and Pakistan, among many others.

These days, purchasing pre-owned vehicles has become easier. You can conveniently find a reliable Japanese used cars exporter online and perform all your transactions digitally. However, it is only natural to worry about the credibility of used vehicle suppliers. After all, there are many companies that claim to be authentic and professionals in the automobile industry. You would not want to lose your hard-earned money to some online scammers.

In this post, we are going to share some tips on how you can identify a credible Japanese used cars exporter. Whether you’re planning to purchase a Mitsubishi Canter, Toyota HiAce van, or any other Japanese vehicle, make sure you follow our advice below.

Get all the Necessary Details

When considering a supplier, it is crucial for you to go through the details mentioned on their site. Check if they provide the following details:

Company Information

Year of Establishment

Company’s Physical Address

Registration Number as a Used Cars Dealer

Membership to reputable exporters association

By acquiring these details, you will be able to get an idea of the kind of company you are about to deal with. An established exporter values their reputation. So, they provide this information to let customers know that they take pride in providing trustworthy and professional service.

Verify their Information

Of course, you need to check if the details provided in an exporter’s site are genuine. Try sending inquiries to their advertised email address. You can also call their registered telephone number. If they only have a mobile number and no landline number, then that is already a clear red flag. You should also search for their physical address on Google Maps.

If you have the time, you should go to the Japan Embassy, JETRO office, or Chamber of Commerce in your country. Verify the validity of the police and registration documents that the company provided to you.

It is a plus point if the company is a member of reputable exporters associations and well-known auction houses. You know that the supplier is trustworthy when they are accredited by the JUMVEA, JETRO, or Chamber of Commerce. In order to keep their certification, they need to follow a set of standards and rules. So, you will know that they uphold professional service whenever they deal with clients.

Some Useful Tips on Choosing a Japanese Used Cars Exporter

You will be able to know the frequency of business by checking how often the company updates the stock on their website. When they dedicate enough time on caring for their online stock, you’ll know that they value the importance of keeping their customers posted. Often, companies like this are active and responsive to inquiries. If you need to clarify any information or you need to check the procedures, do not hesitate to ask questions.

