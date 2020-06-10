What are the advantages and disadvantages of a flat body and a 2 tonne dump truck , and what are the dimensions of the truck bed for each manufacturer?

Flat body 2ton trucks and dump trucks are highly regarded as the most orthodox truck in the world

Dump truck is more popular, but in terms of price, the flat body 2 ton truck is cheaper, so it is important to choose depending on the purpose of the truck when purchasing.

Many people choose a flat body 2 ton truck because of its low price, but what advantages and disadvantages does a flat body truck have?

From here, in addition to the advantages and disadvantages of the flat body truck, we will introduce the dimensions of the truck bed of each manufacture.

Advantages of flat body trucks

The advantage of the flat body truck is that it is an open deck truck bed, so it can carry large luggage such as furniture, large household appliances, building materials, and industrial equipment without being limited to the shape.

It is possible to handle without limiting the loading and unloading methods, for example, handling manually and using forklifts and cranes. It has also a great advantage that it can be parked in a place with a low ceiling, where an aluminum van cannot be parked.

In addition, flat body trucks are reasonably priced compared to aluminum van trucks and wing trucks, so you can purchase them on a cheap budget.

Disadvantages of flat body trucks

The flat body truck, which can be purchased at a reasonable price compared to aluminum vans, has the advantage that you can load cargoes without limiting the shape and the method to unload. But there is a disadvantage that it is easily affected by the weather.

Since the trunk bed of the flat body truck is exposed, the cargo is easy to get dirty due to rain and wind, and the cargo may be scattered or dropped when the load collapse, which is a demerit.

Therefore, when loading cargo on a flat body, it is necessary to pay more attention to control the cargo and driving, such as fixing the cargo and covering it with a seat.

The dimensions of the truck bed of each company

Hino Profia

Length of truck bed ：9,670mm

Width of truck bed：2,490mm

Height of truck bed：267mm

Mitsubishi Fuso Super Great (Short cab)

Length of truck bed：10,030mm

Width of truck bed：2,340mm

Height of truck bed：450mm

UD truck Quon

Length of truck bed：9,500mm

Width of truck bed：2,490mm

Height of truck bed：450mm

Isuzu Giga

Length of truck bed：5,100mm

Width of truck bed：2,490mm

Height of truck bed：500mm

The dimensions of the truck bed of heavy-duty trucks from the four major domestic manufacturers are as shown above.

Since the trunk size varies depending on the loading capacity and body type such as a wide body, you can load the cargo without problems by selecting the loading capacity and body type according to the purpose.