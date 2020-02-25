How to buy canter truck cheap

The diagnosis of the truck model according to customers

There are various types of trucks in Japan, such as dump trucks and refrigerated trucks. We choose the track that suits us based on the type and size. What are the characteristics of the size and type of the track?

This time we will introduce the truck you should buy based on the size and type of truck.

Size of truck

Trucks that are used for transporting various items vary in size from 1 to 10 tons depending on the type, quantity, and size of cargo.

There are two types of trucks in Japan, one in which the size is determined based on the “Road Transport Vehicle Act”, and the other in which the size is determined by the manufacturing company that manufactures and sells the trucks.

According to the Road Transport Vehicle Act, trucks are classified according to the maximum load capacity and maximum gross weight according to the manufacturer’s decision. They are classified based on the standard load capacity.

From here, we will introduce the characteristics of each Japanese truck based on the vehicle dimensions, truck bed dimensions and maximum loading capacity of light trucks, medium trucks, and heavy trucks.

1. Light trucks

1t 2t Vehicle dimensions Width 1.7m Length 4.3m Width 1.7m Length 4.7m Truck bed dimensions Width 1.6m Length 2.5m Width 1.6m Length 3.1m Maximum loading capacity Less than 2t 2.0〜2.9t

1t trucks and 2t trucks are called “light trucks”, 1t trucks are driven by ordinary motor vehicle licenses, and 2t trucks are driven with semi-Medium vehicle licenses in Japan.

In addition to transporting cargoes, these trucks are often used for transporting construction materials and tools to the construction site and for local delivery and private use.

2. Medium trucks

3t 4t 5t 6t 8t Vehicle dimensions Width 1.7m Length 4.7m Width 2.2m Length 7.6m Width 2.4m Length 7.6m Width 2.5m Length 7.7m Width 2.3m Length 7.2m Truck bed dimensions Width 1.6m Length 3.1m Width 2.1m Length 5.0m Width 2.2m Length 5.2m Width 2.3m Length 5.7m Width 2.2m Length 5.3m Maximum loading capacity Less than 3t Less than 4t Less than 5t Less than 6t Less than 8t

3-8t trucks are called “medium trucks” in Japan, and you cannot drive without medium vehicle licenses.

Since 3t and 4t trucks are categorized as small trucks among medium-sized trucks, they are used in various industries such as transportation, construction, and food and has high versatility.

5t, 6t, and 8t trucks are not much different from 4t trucks in appearance, but they have a tight turning circle than large trucks and have a larger loading capacity and lower vehicle prices.

6t trucks are used for various purposes such as mixer trucks, dump trucks, and trucks with cranes.

3. Large trucks

10t Vehicle dimensions Width 2.5m Length 12m Truck bed dimensions Width 2.5m Length 9.5m Maximum loading capacity 6.5〜13.0t

“Large trucks”, which are often used for medium to long-distance transportation in Japan and for a wide range of purposes, from miscellaneous goods with a wide loading capacity.

Among 10t trucks, trucks in which bed tanks are functioned as loading platforms, are used to carry gasoline and kerosene.

Type of trucks

It turned out that the maximum loading capacity and the intended use differ depending on the size of the truck, but among them, the popular trucks overseas are refrigerated trucks, crane trucks, dump trucks, and flat bodies, and all trucks are often used in Japan.

Here are the types and characteristics of popular trucks overseas.

Frozen / refrigerated tucks

Refrigerated trucks, which are called aluminum vans with a heat-insulating material, are equipped with a cooling device on a truck bed. It can be divided into three types: low-temperature refrigerator trucks, medium-temperature refrigerator trucks, and refrigerated trucks. By setting the cooling system to a higher temperature, it can be used as a refrigerated truck. Crane trucks

The biggest advantage of the “crane trucks (UNIC crane truck)” which has a crane on the truck bed is that the loading and unloading work can be carried out by a crane equipped. The efficiency of loading and unloading cargoes is greatly improved, and heavy loads can be unloaded quickly. There are two types of crane trucks: “front storage” that stores the mounted cranes in front of the cabin, and “rear storage” that stores at the top of the loading platform. Dump trucks

A dump truck has a meaning of “to take things down at once” is a truck that can lift a truck bed and let the load run down. In general, there are many rear dumps that dump to the rear of the truck and unload the cargo, there are many types of dumps, such as a side dump that can be lowered to the side, and a three-way dump truck that can be lowered left and right and backward. So, you need to choose by the purpose and use scenes. Flat body

The roots of trucks are “flat body” trucks, which have high loading and unloading efficiency due to the exposed truck bed. This is the most orthodox truck and is used in Japan to carry various cargoes such as building materials.

How to buy a Japanese truck?

The recommended way to buy Japanese trucks from abroad is to buy them through a car auction.

However, Japanese car auctions cannot be participated unless you have special qualifications, so by having a car auction agent such as an overseas EC site help you, you can participate in car auctions from overseas and purchase Japanese trucks that you want

Trucks are difficult to maintain, unlike regular cars, so when choosing an auction agent you need to find and ask a trusted company.

Carused.jp is an auction agency registered in all the auctions that are few in Japan and deals with various languages.

Let’s use Carsed.jp when you are going to buy Japanese trucks!