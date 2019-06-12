JDM Car Review: Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Most vehicle manufacturers work hard to achieve capability, versatility, and dependability. Car technology and engineering has taken as so far away from the time when vehicles’ sole purpose is transportation. For certain people, their car is like their second home. So, JDM automakers had to vehicles more reliable and packed with new features, technology, and the highest level of comfort. Of course, anyone would want something that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, innovative in design, and most importantly, safe on the road.

Many car manufacturers call it a day after checking off a few boxes in the ‘dream car list’. However, there are still automakers that are up for the challenge. When it comes to putting in the effort to impress, no automotive brand in the industry works harder than Mitsubishi. This fact is evident in how the Japanese automaker has made the Lancer Evolution a masterclass in efficiency.

Sadly, Mitsubishi discontinued the Lancer Evo line in 2015.

In this post, we are going to discuss three of the most popular Lancer Evo models. Make sure you read through our reviews to know which one suits your taste, needs, and lifestyle.

Lancer Evo V

Mitsubishi developed the Lancer Evo V to compete in the World Rally Championships. So, you can expect it to have all the features necessary to make glorious rounds around the track. The Evo V is equipped with active yaw control and Brembo brakes. While its Recaro Bucket seats can get a bit uncomfortable on long drives, this 4-door sports car can still be a practical vehicle for daily use. If you are buying a used Lancer Evo V, it is likely that the unit is fitted with an alarm. If you want the best value for your money, then the Lancer Evo V is the supercar that will give you excellent performance for a fraction of the cost.

Lancer Evo VI

You can expect barely credible reserves of grip and extreme performance from the Lancer Evolution VI. Despite that, it is not an intimidating vehicle to drive. Its design was based on a humble Carisma, which means that it has an upright seating position, four doors, a big boot, and ample space for rear passengers.

The Evo VI GSR is probably the variant that is practical for daily drives. It features 280 bhp, anti-lock brakes, climate-controlled air conditioning, and Active Yaw Control. Its stability control system prevents excessive deviations from the intended route when cornering. It is worth noting that a huge percentage of all Evo VI models were available in the GSR trim. If you’re a true Evo enthusiast, make sure you look for one of the rare Tommi Makinen or Extreme editions.

Lancer Evo VII

Instead of opting for the Carisma platform, Mitsubishi based the Lancer Evo VII on the Cedia. Suffice to say, the Evo VII was a less extrovert and more refined car than the Evo VI. Since it was less outrageous than its predecessor, the Evo VII’s popularity had slow growth. However, people eventually caught on after discovering what an excellent vehicle it was.

It is worth noting that the Evo VII was considered as a tougher version of its predecessors. You will particularly like how Mitsubishi spent more time in improving the interior. The standard versions boast between 276 to 458 bhp. That said, you can expect the untemperamental engine to be reliable and long-lasting.

It is unfortunate that Mitsubishi decided to cease production of the Lancer Evolution line. Fortunately, Carused.jp is here to help you find a used model of this JDM car. Make sure you join our online Japanese car auctions to get your Lancer Evo at an affordable price!