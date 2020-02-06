How to participate in used car sales auction

At the used car auction in Japan, 140,000 cars are listed every week, You can surely find the car that you need.

So how do you actually participate in the used car auction in Japan?

Can individuals participate in the used car auction in Japan? Here are four steps from requesting an auction agent for a successful bid to receiving a car.

Can used car auctions be participated by individuals?

In order to participate in the used car auction in Japan, you need a Japanese license called “curio dealer”, so basically you cannot participate in the used car auction by yourself.

So, let’s get help from an auction agency to buy a cheap car at a used car auction in Japan.

There are many auction agents, but the most reliable one is as follows:

1. They can deal flexibly with the various languages in response to the request 2. They participate in car auctions throughout Japan 3. They make a direct assessment before bidding on a used car. 4. They can explain the condition of the car in detail

By requesting agencies that deal with various languages as described above, they will explain the condition of the vehicle in detail without limiting your country or language, so you can understand thoroughly.

This information is described in detail in the previous article, “How can I use a used car auction without being deceived?”

How to participate in a used car auction

So what are the options to participate in the used car auction in Japan?

Here are the four steps when a general auction agent performs at a Japanese used car auction.

1. Find the car you want and bid.

More than 140,000 cars are listed each week in Japan, so you can find the car you want from many cars. For example, if you are looking for “hiace kdh van cheap” this time, you can find dozens of stocks per week. In this way, select the car you want from the list of vehicles on the auction agent’s homepage, etc., select options such as country, port, insurance, and inspection, calculate the bid price, and if there is no problem with that amount, then you can bit.

In the actual auction, the vendor will try to win the lowest price possible, but it is still difficult in many cases, so set the maximum budget for the bid price.

2. Wait for the result of the auction

The results of the auction will be notified via message tools such as WhatsApp and Skype, and e-mail. Auction results are often communicated immediately during the day, so you can see the results immediately.

3. Pay the price of a car

Once the used car auction in Japan is over and you have successfully won the car, an invoice for the total price of the car will be sent to you via email. In many cases, you will be instructed to pay within 48 hours (2 days), so make sure to pay by the specified date.

If you fail to win the auction, your pre-paid deposit will be refunded. However, if you want to take part in the next auction, you can still use the deposit for the next auction. If you can’t make a successful bid at the auction and want to participate in the next auction, please contact an auction agent.

4. Receive the car

Once you have paid the amount of the invoice, you will start loading your car in the shortest date (approximately two weeks to one month), and after leaving the port, you will receive the necessary documents by mail. After passing through customs at your country’s port, the car that you purchased in the used car auction in Japan will be delivered to you.

At this time, it takes about two weeks to check all the documents. After confirming the documents, the ship will depart as a container ship, and the time required for transportation will vary, depending on the schedule and route, but it will arrive in Africa and Europe in about one month.

In other words, the entire period from the successful bid of a car at the auction until you receive the car is a minimum of about one and a half months.

Let’s use the used car auction in Japan to find your ideal car.

Since a Japanese used car auction cannot participate without a Japanese-only license called “curio dealer”, people in overseas basically need help from an auction agent to participate in a used car auction in Japan. This is the most common method.

Pick up a few trusted auction agents and find the car that you want to purchase.

You can bid for the auction on the auction agent’s website. After bidding for the car that you want, you will be notified of the result immediately after the auction started, so pay the amount shown on your bill.

Depending on the route after paying for the car, you can pick up the car after about a month and a half. You can get your ideal car.