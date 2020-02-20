How to buy hiace van super custom cheap

A diagnosis of Hiace model according to each customer

Hiace from Toyota has been used in various areas as a freight car and pick-up car due to its high loading and seating capacity. There are many lineups that match the use scene, so when you try to buy Hiace, you may not know which Hiace is suitable.

In this article, we will introduce the diagnostic points to introduce and explain which Hiace model you should buy. Let’s choose the best Hiace in considerations of purpose, fuel efficiency, and type.

【Diagnosis】 Select by the purpose

In order to choose Hiace that matches your needs, let’s consider the purpose first.

While imagining the use scene, such as whether to carry luggage or to use as a transportation service, please check the scene where Hiace is actively involved.

1. To carry a load

One of the features of Hiace is its high loading capacity. Although there are differences depending on the type, the overall length is up to 5,380 mm, the overall width is up to 1,880 mm, and the overall height is up to 2,285 mm. Storage space is secured for both width and height. Not only it can carry a load, but also it can load ladders and other tools necessary for the transportation. There is also space for loading and unloading cargo, so it is suitable for carrying goods for both commercial and private use.

2. To use as a passenger bus

Hiace plays an active part not only in carrying cargoes but also in transporting people. There is a type that can accommodate 9 people that can be driven with a normal license, and a microbus type can accommodate up to 14 people. Although a driver’s license for large size vehicles is required, it is recommended for picking up and dropping off passengers at hotels, inns, and facilities. Because there are types with lifts or with extra space, they can also be used for assistive vehicles and infant buses.

3. To use as a passenger car

Although Hiace has a strong commercial image, it is also a suitable vehicle as a passenger car. It is popular as a family car because it has the capacity to accommodate a lot of people and luggage. It can carry items for camping and sports and is ideal for outdoor use. Compared to other models, it is easier to customize, so it is also a great point that you can create your own style.

【Diagnosis 2】 Select fuel type

After deciding the use scene, let’s move on to fuel type diagnosis. Hiace has two fuel types: gasoline and diesel. There are differences in fuel efficiency and driving performance, so let’s check which one is more suitable.

Petrol

Petrol produces power by igniting a spark plug and burning fuel in air. Since the engine can be run at a higher speed than a diesel engine, smoother driving can be achieved. However, it should be noted that a source of power comes from engine speed, so it is easily affected by the frequency of starting and stopping, the load capacity, etc., and fuel efficiency is likely to deteriorate.

Diesel engine

Diesel uses light oil as fuel and explodes compressed air to gain power. Compared to gasoline engines, the engine speed is slower, but the temporary high torque is attractive. Because it has an excellent acceleration performance, it is a recommended type for freight cars and courtesy bus when high power is required.

【Diagnosis 3】 Select the type of Hiace

Once the purpose and engine type are determined, all you have to do is select a grade. There are three types of Hiace: Hiace van, Hiace wagon, and Hiace commuter. Each has its own characteristics, so find the best grade.

Hiace van

Hiace van is a grade with a wide luggage compartment and is recommended when carrying cargoes. There are two types; long van and super long van, so if you need more space, choose a super long van type.

Hiace wagon

Hiace Wagon can accommodate up to 10 people and also has a luggage space. Although it can be used as a freight car like a van, it is also excellent for transporting people, so it can be used flexibly according to the scene.

Hiace Commuters

Hiace Commuter is a full-size Hiace with a capacity of 14 people. Since it can accommodate the largest capacity, it is suitable for picking up and dropping off passengers at hotels and kindergartens.

