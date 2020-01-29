Can “hiace kdh van cheap” be purchased individually from auction?

There are several ways to purchase “hiace kdh van cheap”, such as dealers, leasing, and direct imports. The absolutely recommended is the used car auctions held every week in Japan.

The reasons are as follows:

Since 140,000 vehicles are sold every week, the “hiace kdh van cheap” vehicle can always found that a users is looking for to purchase. There is a third party assessment and you can trust the condition. 99% exporters purchase from auctions.

In particular, it is extremely attractive that the number of distributions of ① is overwhelmingly large, and of course the availability of “hiace kdh van cheap” is also large. and also, there is a third-party assessment of ② and high security alone.

The third-party assessment is called an auction sheet and has been assessed very finely, the evaluation of 1-5, of course, as shown in the following photo.

“hiace kdh van cheap ” is an old model, and many vehicles have long mileage, but you can check if there is tampering with the mileage, etc. This auction sheet can be used to determine not only the condition of the vehicle, but also what kind of problem there is, where there is no problem with traveling, whether there is any oil leakage, etc.

Also, as shown in ③, the reason that the exporter purchases from the auction is from 1 and 2. The exporter purchases from the auction, keeps the car as stock of the company, publishes it on the website, etc.

With a large profit, sell it to overseas companies,Also, since it is sold with profits to individual users in the country, the specific car that overseas individual users want, Of course it is better to buy it directly from a used car auction in Japan.

So, can individuals participate in the used car auction in Japan? Although it is an auction that is indispensable for importing used cars, it is actually quite difficult to join.

For example, as a necessary condition for joining are as follows:

Need referrals from multiple companies handling cars Must have a store in Japan Depending on the auction, Japanese real estate may be used as collateral Have to pay a deposit You must take a secondhand dealer

There are many points that need to be cleared. Even if you can pay the security deposit in ④, as in ①②③, you have real estate in Japan, have a store, and referrals from multiple companies are quite difficult, especially the license of a secondhand dealer in ④ is very problematic It becomes.

Acquisition is difficult even for Japanese companies, and you must apply for permission to the prefecture public safety committee via the police station that supervises the sales office. In other words, even if you are in Japan and do not have a secondhand dealer, you cannot participate, so it is almost impossible to buy directly from overseas at a Japanese auction.

So what should I do?

The answer is, isn’t it best to partner with an auction member in Japan and buy from a used car auction?

Then, How can I join in the Japanese car auction form Europe( the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland),and North America(the United States, Canada), Oceania (New Zealand and Australia), Africa (Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Congo)?

①Register

Since it is a margin transaction, many Japanese auctions have a registration system.

Enter information such as country, address, telephone number, name, etc. and register customers.

②Pay a deposit.

A deposit is required in advance. This is a refundable deposit that can be used to buy at an auction,

resulting in the transaction being over, or when you actually make a purchase,

you can use it as a purchase price.

The amount of the security deposit varies depending on the company,

but as a partner company, if you purchase at the instruction of a customer from abroad and the customer does not pay,

the commission at the time of purchase in Japan and the relisting fee etc. It costs $ 1000 to $ 3,000 because of the risks involved.

You can easily get started with just the above two steps.

For example,

For A in the Netherlands,

Purpose: There are a lot of used cars in Japan in good condition, and I want to buy a BMW as a car to ride with my family.

What A did:

Pay a deposit 1000USD to Payee A by PayPal on Jan/4. Company A reports that the money has been received on Jan/4 and starts searching for an auction. On Jan/7, a candidate vehicle was found in Jan/9 USS Tokyo, and the status of the vehicle was explained to Company A’s Sales B in English, and a bid request was made to Company A for up to 6,500 USD. Purchased at 4828USD, and purchased for 972USD as a rent fee to AMSTERDAM, totaling 5800USD. Received proforma invoice on Jan/9 and paid within 48 hours. Pay 1800 for 4800 USD minus 1000 USD deposit. The company arrived at AMSTERDAM on Fed/28 by a Jan/25 departure ship when a notice of payment and the notification of the loading of the vehicle arrived from A company on Jan/11.

In Japan, it is often used for commercial purposes such as transporting building materials, tools, and fashion, etc. In Africa, Hiace kdh van cheap and other 6-seater Hiaces have been converted to 15-seaters, villages and towns, It is used as a bus as a means of transport between towns and cities, sometimes as a freezer, refrigerated car, ambulance or fire truck. In addition, in Europe, customers who reimport Mercedes-Benz every Christmas to buy gifts for their wives every Christmas, and they are used for many purposes such as taxi vehicles in Malaysia, trucks as construction vehicles in Bangladesh, etc.

Japanese cars are purchased and exported daily from participating countries in auctions.