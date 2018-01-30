Advantages of Buying Through a Japanese Car Auction

One of the most popular ways to buy and sell cars in Japan is to go through car auctions. A vast majority of the vehicles sold in a Japanese car auction are used cars. This has become apparent since the local government has been encouraging motor vehicle owners to purchase new and eco-friendly cars, pushing them to sell their old vehicles.

Just like any other live auctions, a Japan car auction requires you to do some research to know the ideal vehicle you should bid on. At Carused.jp, we give you all the information you need to find the best value for your money. So, why should you opt to buy a vehicle through a Japan auction? In this article, we list down all the benefits of doing so.

Efficient Way of Selecting a Used Car from Japan

Going through a Japanese car auction is efficient mainly because it is the largest marketplace for used vehicles on earth. Every week, around 140,000 vehicles are taken to auctions around Japan. These vehicles include an extensive variety of models that are manufactured in Japan.

Since you are spoilt for options, you will definitely be able to find the best vehicle that suits your budget and preferences. In a Japan auction, the rules are as follows:

Used vehicles that are newer and have low mileage and no accident history will be offered at a premium price.

You will find used vehicles that are accident-repaired, older and high mileage at the bottom of the market price range.

As long as you have a realistic budget, you will be able to find a used vehicle with the corresponding specs and condition.

Accurately and Reliably Inspected Used Cars

Unlike other marketplaces, Japanese car auctions have systems that provide a detailed description of the condition of the vehicle. The assessments are accomplished by professionals working full-time to inspect used cars. Japan auction sites like Carused.jp aim to provide accurate descriptions of the used cars to avoid insurance claims after the vehicles are sold. As a trusted auction house, we make sure that our clients are fully informed. You will be able to find detailed remarks about the condition of the vehicle along with its auction grade.

Verified Used Car Mileage

It would be virtually impossible to tamper the carefully guarded system that verifies the validity of the mileages displayed at auctions. In Japan auctions, the used vehicles go through extensive maintenance and auction history checks. The system verifies these data at the dealerships which record mileages when repairs and maintenance services have been performed.

Screen Used Cars no Matter where you are

When it comes to buying a used vehicle, a good price is not necessarily equivalent to a good deal. What is important is to find the ideal vehicle at the most reasonable price. This is where Carused.jp comes in.

For us, Transparency and Honesty are important in ensuring customer satisfaction. So, instead of giving you unrealistic expectations, what we offer is information that is free from any form of biases We have a car auction tool that allows you to view a detailed description of the condition of each used vehicle we offer.

You will also have access to authentic auction sheets and data that include similar past auction prices. In this way, you will have the freedom to compare different models and prices, allowing you to make the best possible decision for your budget.

We also have a team of used car experts who are available to provide you with professional assistance anytime, anywhere. Contact us today and we will help you determine the ideal vehicle that fits your preferences and budget.